Connect with us

Protests

Nida Poll shows half don’t agree with aggressive protests

Neill Fronde

Published

 on 

PHOTO: A poll shows that half of people don't support the violence in recent protests. (via Wikimedia)

While the pro-democracy movement had gained support, the recent escalating protests with clashes with violence and destruction may have done more harm than good, as a new poll shows that just over half the respondents disagree with the protest on August 7 and believe the Free Youth group have backers. The National Institute of Development Administration conducted the poll by phone interviews of 1,318 people.

The Nida Poll talked to people between August 9 and August 11 of all educational and occupational backgrounds over the age of 18, asking their opinions about the pro-democracy protest on August 7 specifically. It didn’t ask about any of the protests that happened after the 7th, like the United Front of Thammasat and Demonstration on August 10, or the Thalu Fah protests on August 11 and 13.

51.74% of the poll respondents believe there were unspoken people backing the protesters in the background, just over half. 36% believe that the group does not have any shadow backers and 12% had no comment. A similar percentage of people disagree with the protest, mostly turned off by the violence and chaos that the demonstrations descended into.

52% of people in the poll said they were against the way the protest went, with 35% strongly disagreeing with what happened and nearly 17% moderately disagreeing. They believe that the throngs of people gone awry could lead to Covid-19 outbreaks and only worsen Thailand’s situation. Respondents also felt the chaotic protests cause unneeded unrest in the country and is counterproductive to dealing with the problems facing Thailand.

The poll found many who still supported the protests though, with 26% of people saying they highly agree with the protesters. They believe the more aggressive and combative actions of the recent protest shows the intensity of the growing dissatisfaction with the government’s current performance and the demand for more democracy and more protected rights.

Another 19% of people in the poll somewhat agree with the protests, saying they don’t support the violence and chaos, but they believe the tenacity of protesters should be a wake-up call for the government about their demands for justice and the betterment of life in Thailand.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

 

Get more from The Thaiger

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forums
🔔 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join YouTube for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram

News Categories:
Related Topics:

image

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Neill Fronde

Neill is a journalist from the United States with 10 years broadcasting experience and national news and magazine publications. He graduated with a degree in journalism and communications from the University of California and has been living in Thailand since 2014.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Protests15 seconds ago

Nida Poll shows half don’t agree with aggressive protests
Thailand7 mins ago

Thai Youtuber killed by train in Pattaya
World1 hour ago

Philippines finds its first Lambda infection
Sponsored2 days ago

Digital Sharing Economy Changing Face of Thai Real Estate

Welcome back to Thailand!

Advertise onThe Thaiger

Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!

READ MORE

Thailand2 hours ago

3 million Sinovac doses arrive in Bangkok from China
Politics2 hours ago

Opposition party suing government for Covid-19 failure
World4 hours ago

Haiti earthquake: 7.2 magnitude, over 300 reported dead so far
image
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Thailand4 hours ago

New poll suggests Thais get most of their news from social media or television
Thailand4 hours ago

Covid UPDATE: 21,882 new infections, provincial totals
Thailand5 hours ago

Phuket restrictions to stay in place until at least the end of the month, exemptions apply
Thailand6 hours ago

Today’s pro-democracy protests to interfere with traffic
Phuket7 hours ago

Phuket man dies while cleaning fish nets
Thailand10 hours ago

CCSA meets today to extend Covid measures, or ease restrictions
Thailand10 hours ago

Covid UPDATE Sunday: 21,882 new infections, 209 deaths, new briefs
Coronavirus (Covid-19)16 hours ago

Doctor whose family died of Covid-19 urges private import of vaccines
Crime22 hours ago

Police arrest woman jobless from Covid-19 for burglary
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism6 months ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism6 months ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism6 months ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8

Trending