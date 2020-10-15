Activists vow to fight on despite arrest of leaders, emergency decree | The Thaiger

Protests
Activists vow to fight on despite arrest of leaders, emergency decree
Activists from Khana Ratsadon 2563 (People’s Party 2020) say they will not surrender and will continue to fight what they term, “the dictatorial power and its feudal followers”.
“Khana Ratsadon (“People’s Party”) was a Siamese group of military and civil officers, and later a political party, which staged a bloodless coup against King Prajadhipok’s government and transformed the country’s absolute monarchy to constitutional monarchy on 24 June 1932.” – Wikipedia
“In the early morning of October 15, government officials arrested 4 rally leaders – namely Parit Chiwarak (“Penguin”), Arnon Nampa, Prasit Utharoj, and Phanuphong Jadnok. It is an unfair act since the right to gather is allowed under the democratic regime and is considered one of the basic rights of all humans.”
“The declaration of state of emergency is not for the sake of the public but is merely a government ploy to obstruct pro-democracy movements and keep control on their power.”
“We will continue our rally at 4pm on Thursday at Ratchaprasong Intersection. If you are a pro-democracy person, please come out and join us to take down the dictatorial power and its feudal followers.”
The announcement has been shared on Facebook by the Free Youth Group. Immediately following the announcement, Police arrested one of the key protest organisers in her hotel room.
PM Prayut Chan-o-cha declared a State of Emergency for Bangkok from 4am this morning, in an effort to quell growing anti-government protests in the capital. Around 10,000 activists had set up camp at Government Houseearly last night. But, following the announcement of the emergency decree and the arrival of 100s of riot police just after 4am, they were forced to disperse. Many people continue to be arrested today in the wake of yesterday and last night’s protests.
UPDATE: Bangkok under a State of Emergency, protests ‘cleared’, 20+ arrested,
Bangkok awakes to a State of Emergency, imposed at 4am to quell the growing support of the latest protest movement. The Thai government has used its emergency decree powers to impose a “State of Emergency” in Bangkok, and placed a ban on gatherings of any more than 5 people. The tough new security laws, put in place early this morning, are the latest effort of the government and police to short circuit the growing street protest movement that are calling for a change in government, the stepping down of the prime minister, parliamentary and constitutional reform.
The early morning announcement prompted 100s of crowd-control police and military squads in riot gear to move from Phitsanulok Road to the Nang Loeng Intersection near Government House around 4.40am, pushing the protesters out of the area. As police moved in to clear the protest ‘camp’ outside Government House. By 6am at least 7 people were arrested, as reported in Prachatai.
The announcement specifically mentions the protest group “Khana Ratsadorn” in the declaration. Deputy PM Prawit Wongsuwan has been designated to oversee the current the state of emergency in the capital.
The announcement was made after protesters, pushing their way through barricades as they made their way to Government House yesterday afternoon, set up camp last night announcing that they would stay there until their demands were met.
The State of Emergency effectively ends the street protests, the latest movement which started back in August with a gathering of around 10,000, unveiling a 10-point ‘manifesto’ that included, controversially, the reform of the country’s revered monarchy.
The announcement was accompanied by a document laying out measures taking affect from 4am this morning to ban any large gatherings and empowering police and officials to “ban people from entering any area”.
The latest decree also bans the publication of news or online messaging that “could harm national security” The statement said that the government also acted after demonstrators “obstructed a royal motorcade”.
“It is extremely necessary to introduce an urgent measure to end this situation effectively and promptly to maintain peace and order.”
“Publication of news, other media, and electronic information that contains messages that could create fear or intentionally distort information, creating misunderstanding that will affect national security or peace and order.”
Police in riot gear then moved in on the protesters, advancing behind shields. By this stage thousands of the earlier rally crowds had already dispersed. Protesters did their best to resist arrest and used trash cans and some of the barricades that had cordoned off the area. But they were outnumbered.
From 2pm yesterday some 3,000 people had gathered at Democracy Monument to begin their march to Government House. It is estimated that the crowd grew to 10,000 at its peak. There are conflicting and widely variable crowd estimates this morning. Earlier Anon Nampa had announced to the crowd that, by law, government could only break up the protest during the day, and they must have a warrant. The officials had other ideas.
Yesterday’s stand off between protesters, ‘royal supporters’, mostly trucked in from outside Bangkok, and security officials, was complicated by HM the King’s motorcade which was scheduled to pass the protest area to attend a royal ceremony.
About 15,000 police were on site yesterday to patrol and oversee the protest area near Democracy Monument. Public buses were parked strategically to block the rally’s path to Government House.
The area outside Government House has now been cleared and city workers moved in to remove any remnants of yesterday, and early this morning’s, protest activities. A human rights group has named 4 of the people arrested as Parit Chiwarak, Anon Nampa, Phanuphong Jadnok and Prasit Utharoj.
Panussaya Sitthijirawattanakul, a critic of the monarchy and one of the protest organisers, was also arrested at a Bangkok hotel just after hosting a Facebook, livestream, “calling on people to join a rally planned for Rathchaprasong Intersection in Bangkok’s central shopping district at 4pm this afternoon.
Protest planned at Bangkok’s Rathchaprasong intersection, despite State of Emergency
Despite the recent emergency decree banning public gatherings, as well as warnings from police, pro-democracy activists are planning to gather at Bangkok’s Rathchaprasong intersection at 4pm today.
Bangkok’s State of Emergency was imposed at 4am this morning, banning gatherings of more than 5 people. At least 20 people were arrested after the decree was announced, according to deputy police spokesperson Krissana Pattanacharoen. He did not say what charges they are facing.
The activists, who started yesterday’s rally at Democracy Monument, walked to the Government House in the afternoon and intended to camp out for a few days to put pressure on PM Prayut Chan-o-cha to resign. The protest route happened to be the same route as the HM the King’s motorcade, causing complications and a clash between the pro-democracy activists and the royal supporters.
Krissana warned the pro-democracy activists against joining the rally planned at the Rathchaprasong intersection today.
Student activist Panussaya Sitthijirawattanakul read a statement before she was taken into police custody, saying the emergency decree is a crackdown on the democratic process. Former leader of the disbanded Future Forward Party, Thanathorn Juangroonruangkit, who supports the pro-democracy movement, says the decree was not warranted and called on the immediate release of all the protesters in custody. He added that the government should end the suppression “before the situation worsens to a breaking point.”
“There is no legitimacy for the state of emergency and for the dispersal of the rally.”
Anti-government activists arrested at Democracy Monument rally denied bail
20 pro-democracy activists, arrested at yesterday and last night’s rally at Bangkok’s Democracy Monument, have been denied bail and continue to be held in a prison in the capital. The protesters, who include Jatupat Boonpattararaksa, aka, “Pai Dao Din”, and Chaiamorn Kaewwiboonpan, a singer-songwriter known as “Ammy”, have been charged in relation to the political gathering on Tuesday and Wednesday.
The Pattaya News reports that the pair were taken into custody with 19 other activists, with officials accusing them of not co-operating when the area was being cleared for a planned Royal motorcade the following day. It’s understood 1 activist has since been released as he is under the age of 18.
The others in custody all face several charges, including obstructing the police, throwing paint at officers and around a public space, as well as violating the Emergency Decree put in place to avoid a resurgence of the Covid-19 virus. Since their arrest, the PM has declared a separate State of Emergency for Bangkok, aimed at curbing escalating anti-government protests. It was announced at 4am. Shortly after police in riot gear moved on the protesters who had been ‘camped’ outside of government house for the night.
The Move Forward Party is attempting to negotiate bail for those in custody, with the arrests being criticised by groups such as Thai Lawyers for Human Rights and Human Rights Watch.
On Tuesday, protest leader Arnon Nampa took to social media to call on activists to assemble at the Bangkok Art and Culture Centre that evening, to push for the release of all of those arrested. Early this morning, Arnon himself was arrested as riot police arrived to clear a mass gathering at Government House. It’s estimated that at the height of the gathering, around 10,000 protesters were in attendance.
UPDATE: Bangkok under a State of Emergency, protests 'cleared', 20+ arrested,
Alleged kidnapping attempt in Isaan region, missing child found tied up
Parents press ahead with class-action against school at centre of abuse claims
Protest planned at Bangkok's Rathchaprasong intersection, despite State of Emergency
Anti-government activists arrested at Democracy Monument rally denied bail
Police arrest protest organiser after she calls for a new rally in Bangkok this afternoon
Activists vow to fight on despite arrest of leaders, emergency decree
patty
October 15, 2020 at 10:50 am
Prayut = Coward
Toby Andrews
October 15, 2020 at 11:39 am
Ah a new group, not the students. Good.
The protests are gaining momentum.
The government cannot arrest them all, and for every one arrested, another dozen people will resent it and might react.