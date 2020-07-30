Still no word on abducted activist as UN deadline passes | The Thaiger

Politics
Still no word on abducted activist as UN deadline passes
Despite a UN deadline, the family of abducted activist Wanchalerm “Ta” Satsaksit says that authorities have yet to offer any explanation of his fate. He is believed to have been kidnapped in front of his Phnom Penh apartment on June 4. His sister, Sitanan Satsaksit says she has yet to hear any word from either the Cambodian or Thai governments nearly 2 months after her brother went missing, despite calls from various civil rights groups for the 2 countries to investigate the case.
“Neither the Thai side nor Cambodian side has updated us. There is no indication that they have done any investigation.”
Sitanan says she’ll continue to wait for a reply from the UN’s Committee on Enforced Disappearances, which must go through a bureaucratic process in Geneva. Phone calls to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees in Thailand, whose oversight includes political exiles, were directed to send emails, which have so far gone unanswered.
“I’ve tried to make peace that he’s dead. If I could get his body back to hold a funeral, that would be wonderful.”
Wanchalearm is an anti-military activist who fled the May 2014 coup that deposed elected PM Yingluck Shanawatra and installed a military junta, to Cambodia, where he spent the following years criticising the government and the monarchy online.
Following his disappearance, the UN Committee on Enforced Disappearances heard Sitanan’s request to find her missing brother, and sent a letter to the Cambodian government demanding explanation, with a deadline to reply within 2 weeks. The deadline has now passed without any further action.
48 year old Sitanan says authorities did ask her to fly to Cambodia to act as a witness, but she would have to fly at her own expense as well as go into state quarantine. She says Cambodia refused a meeting via video conference.
“I used to ask him, Ta, why do you do this? It’s not safe. But after he’s gone, I feel that he sacrificed himself. Democratic activists, not just Wanchalerm, are willing to sacrifice their futures, opportunities, and lives with their family.”
Sitanan says her mother has provided DNA samples to the Central Institute of Forensic Science in case they’re needed to identify Wanchalerm’s remains. Since his disappearance, she says, she’s been burdened with legal fees.
UNHCR spokeswoman Praya “Puu” Lundberg has come under fire for her refusal to speak out for Wanchalerm. On her Instagram page she wrote:
“I promote peace and non political agendas this; is highly political. It’s not my place to and not my fight. If you want me to fight for a broader issue I can, like racism.”
Sitanan says she’s not angry at Puu, since many of her own friends vanished from her life after her brother’s disappearance.
“It’s not just Puu that’s scared, even my own friends are scared and refuse to have anything to do with me. Am I mad? No. Some people are just really afraid. We don’t know who’s watching us.”
SOURCE: Khaosod EnglishKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Find more SE Asian News courtesy of The Thaiger.
Broke? Find employment in Southeast Asia with JobCute Thailand. Rich? Invest in real estate across Asia with FazWaz Property Group. Even book medical procedures worldwide with MyMediTravel, all powered by DB Ventures.
Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in Thailand. Or catch up on your Thailand news.
Crime
Migrants seek to return to Thailand after lockdown
With the introduction of Phase 6 of easing Covid-19 lockdown restrictions, businesses have reopened and begun hiring, but migrant workers, who went home and waited for outbreak to end, now find themselves on the outside looking in, unable to reenter the kingdom and get back to work. The prospects for their return don’t look good despite soaring demand to revive the understaffed construction and fishing sectors, mostly jobs that Thais don’t want to do. Thailand has yet to reopen its borders, and the Immigration Bureau is stepping up efforts to curb illegal crossings to lessen the risk of infections from neighbouring […]
Crime
9 illegal migrants nabbed in 2 provinces
6 Burmese have been nabbed in the central city district of the western Prachuap Kiri Khan province. They allegedly paid a Thai broker 6,500 baht each to help them enter Thailand. A combined team of border police, soldiers and immigration officers was dispatched to a border area in tambon Ao Noi following a tip that illegal migrants would be smuggled into the country. Officers received the information and reported to their superiors. Officers arrested the 6 men with bags crossing the border on foot. They signalled them to stop for a search and the men tried to flee, but were […]
Politics
Cambodian officials deny knowledge of Wanchalearms disappearance
“We know nothing.” Cambodian authorities continue to deny any knowledge of the disappearance of Thai activist in exile Wanchalearm Satsaksit. They claim that Wanchalearm failed tot make any further visa renewal request after his current visa expired at the end of 2017. They say that no Cambodian agencies have any additional information about his whereabouts or disappearance other than what has appeared in news reports. Thai Lawyers for Human Rights reported that Sitanun Satsaksit, Wanchalearm’s sister, received a letter on July 15 informing her of the progress of the request made by the Committee on Enforced Disappearances on June 10 […]
Still no word on abducted activist as UN deadline passes
Thai Vietjet passengers treated to surprise “concert in the sky”
Mayor says only half of Pattaya’s security cameras are working
Drug dealer shoots policeman, escapes in Korat
Anti-coup activist acquitted of sedition, cybercrime charges
Ukrainian man in fatal fall from abandoned Surat Thani hotel
Student flash mob in Chiang Mai as anti-government protests keep popping up
Pattaya murder suspects arrested
Pro-monarchy students plan Bangkok rally
Driver seriously injured after becoming trapped under bus in Chon Buri
“We Travel Together” campaign may be extended through 2020
Health officials highlight “second wave” risk posed by migrant workers
PHIST – Asia’s largest online tourism event, returns this September
PM voices concern over pro-government rally planned for Bangkok today
Nonthaburi teen, 3 friends injured as Porsche smashes into tree
2 foreigners found hanged in Chon Buri
CCSA clarifies requirements for entering Thailand
Bangkok restaurant refusal to serve foreigners goes viral – VIDEO
Hit-and-run charges against Red Bull heir “Boss” Yoovidhya dropped
All foreigners will have to serve 14 day quarantine “in the foreseeable future” – Minister
Destitute former teen star found dead in Chon Buri – VIDEO
Thailand’s Tourism Minister urges government to revisit travel bubble idea
Leaked documents reveal the reasons behind prosecutors dropping “Boss” charges
Former PM Yingluck responds to allegations
620 baht Covid-19 vaccine could be ready in 2021
Overly harsh travel restrictions are destroying aviation: AAPA
Foreigners on short-term visas warned they must leave Thailand by September 26
A day of shame as Thai police try to defend revoking “Boss” arrest warrants
Alleged rapist teacher faces additional intimidation charge
Arrest warrant withdrawn, all charges dropped against Red Bull heir
7.5 magnitude earthquake rattles Mexico
Apple reveals new CarKey to unlock your car from your phone
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 22
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 21
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 20
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 17
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 16
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 15
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 14
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 13
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 10
Thailand News Today – Thursday, April 9
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 8
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 7
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 3
Trending
- Bangkok2 days ago
Bangkok restaurant refusal to serve foreigners goes viral – VIDEO
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
All foreigners will have to serve 14 day quarantine “in the foreseeable future” – Minister
- Bangkok3 days ago
Leaked documents reveal the reasons behind prosecutors dropping “Boss” charges
- Expats3 days ago
Foreigners on short-term visas warned they must leave Thailand by September 26
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Malaysia and Singapore to test re-opening of maritime border for business travellers
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Vietnam evacuates 80,000 following 3 new Covid-19 cases in Da Nang
- Events2 days ago
Best wishes to HM King of Thailand on this auspicious occasion
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)1 day ago
Thailand ranks #1 for handling Covid-19 crisis