Politics
PM’s brother Preecha investigated by Anti-Corruption body
PM Prayut Chan-o-cha’s younger brother is in hot water with the National Anti-Corruption Commission charging Senator Preecha Chan-o-cha with concealing assets. The NACC voted unanimously on acknowledging the charge and serving notice to the PM’s sibling on these allegations.
The younger Chan-o-cha was a member of the parliamentary body the National Legislative Assembly between 2014 and 2019, and is accused of hiding his and his wife’s assets during that time. The Deputy Secretary-General of the NACC was careful to point out that the group had not decided that there was enough evidence for a formal charge of corruption in Preecha submitting a false asset declaration, but are investigating the allegations now.
Preecha, who is a senator now and former Defence Permanent Secretary, now has the chance for a rebuttal in response to the corruption notice, before any formal charges are levied by the NACC. The charges allege he did not include a bank account his wife owns and a home in Phitsanulok.
Thailand’s body for investigating corruption has been busy in politics over the last week, aside from the Preecha allegations. At a meeting yesterday, it was decided that charges could be filed against 3 MPs for allowing other legislators to vote on their behalf in parliament proceedings. This same charge was formerly dismissed against 3 other MPs recently but was also levied against another member of parliament who claimed she wasn’t even in parliament during that time.
Allowing someone else to vote in your place using your MP card is a violation of the Anti-Corruption Act, Section 172. Thailand’s Supreme Court has a special Criminal Division of Political Office Holders that would try cases like this. If a member of parliament was found guilty, the verdict carries a fine of up to 200,000 baht, and a jail term from 1 to up to 20 years.
The 3 currently accused of giving others their MP card to vote in parliament are from the Bhumjaithai party: Chalong Therdveerapon, Phumisit Kongmee, and Natee Ratchakitprakarn. The additional accusation of Palang Pracharat MP Thanikarn Pornpongsarote claims she was not in parliament when the misconduct allegedly occurred. The previously dismissed accusations were against 2 additional members of Palang Pracharat and a member of Palang Thong Tin Thai.
SOURCE: Thai PBS World
Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in Thailand. Or catch up on your Thailand news.
Thailand
Pro-PM Prayut public relations campaign draws criticism
In what critics believe to be an ill-conceived plan, the Prime Minister Operations Centre has launched a campaign to tell people to lay off the criticism of Thai PM Prayut Chan-o-cha. In a charm offensive to encourage Thais to think “the PM is cool, so just chill out”, critics say the PR campaign has across as “aggressive and pompous”.
The PR campaign for PM Prayut is called “Uncle Tu, 7 years. So, what’s wrong?” Uncle Tu is the endearing nickname supporters gave to PM Prayut, and the PMOC is calling on that warm fuzzy adoration in hopes of calming vocal critics of his grip on power in Thailand.
The plan was to show Thailand all the wonderful things PM Prayut has done and how Thailand has benefitted under his 7 years of leadership. The PMOC is focusing on many of the development projects that Prayut has backed and pushed for while holding the top position in Thai politics.
Some accomplishments of PM Prayut the campaign is highlighting include expanding electric rail services and developing regional airports, as well as improving marine transport on Thailands waterways. The PMOC also points to improvements in the quality of life in Bangkok and other urban communities throughout the country, including the Pracharat housing project in Din Daeng district.
The PMOC had previously released a list of 15 reform areas in defence of the military rule in the 7 years since the coup. That list included the above, as well as improvement in transportation, digital technology infrastructure, low-income welfare, pension reform, universal healthcare, education, agriculture, water resources, landowner laws, flooding and traffic in Bangkok, and their original successful handling of Covid-19, though opinion on that has changed since the third wave outbreak.
The Uncle Tu, 7 years campaign was launched on the PMOC’s Facebook with flattering photos of PM Prayut at related project functions. But there was plenty of critical response as well, mostly pointing out that 7 years is just too long for the leader of the 2014 military coup to retain power without passing it on.
In the March 2019 general election General Chan-o-cha did not stand for election as an MP but was nominated to the position by the hand-picked 250 Senators.
SOURCE:Bangkok Post
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
American expats to US government: give us vaccines!
With the visit of US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy R. Sherman, a collection of high-profile American expats living in Thailand released an open letter asking for Covid-19 vaccines. The letter pled with the US government to include arrangements to guarantee vaccines to all US expats in the kingdom.
“Don’t abandon us! The US continues to have a growing vaccine surplus, yet many Americans abroad are still without access to vaccines and their lives are at risk.”
The letter is a collaboration between Democrats Abroad Thailand chair Paul Risley, Republicans Overseas Asia vice president Tony Rodriguez, American Women’s Club of Thailand president Ambreen Miraly, and Veterans of Foreign Wars commander Carl Manchester. The groups are advocating for vaccines for expats who are struggling to get access during Thailand’s slow rollout. While only 3.5% of people in Thailand have been vaccinated, more than half the people in the US have received 1 jab and 40% have been fully vaccinated.
Surmising that talks between PM Prayut Chan-o-cha and Deputy Secretary Sherman would include plenty of discussion of the US helping Thailand with procuring vaccines, the letter pushed to include an allotment for American citizens as part of the agreement. The US pledged US $30 million in Covid-19 vaccine aid and cited its surplus of vaccines and intention to distribute them to countries struggling to inoculate their population.
The letter observed that as China supplies a majority of vaccines to Thailand, they included in their recent donation a provision guaranteeing Chinese citizens access to be vaccinated. The American groups urge a similar clause in aid from the United States. They made a point that the US government charges taxes to its citizens, even when they live abroad, a policy different from almost every other country in the world and as such deserve access to the taxpayer-funded vaccines all other Americans are receiving.
On the Democrats Abroad website, an article urges Americans to use the #TaxedButNotVaxxed hashtag on social media and includes a form letter to send to government representatives. The letter acknowledges President Biden’s frequent words about all Americans working together and getting vaccinated, and highlights vaccines made available to US State Department staff worldwide, veterans in Manila, and plans to vaccinate South Korean soldiers.
The letter asks for vaccines for all of the 9 million Americans living overseas and asks that US vaccine surplus donations to countries should include vaccines for US citizens. The article quoted Joe Biden in a recent speech where he stressed that all Americans around the world are dealing with Covid-19 together.
“Let’s remember, we’re all Americans. Let’s remember that we are all in this together…And we have to take this pandemic, tackle it not just here, but overseas as well to truly be safe in the long run.”
For more discussion and insight into the American expats’ struggle for help getting vaccinated, check out today’s episode of Good Morning Thailand where Tim and Bill discuss the matter with their guest Peter from Democrats Aboard.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Politics
US Deputy Secretary of State pledges Covid-19 aid
