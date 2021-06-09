Connect with us

Politics

PM’s brother Preecha investigated by Anti-Corruption body

Neill Fronde

Published 

16 seconds ago

 on 

Preecha Chan-o-cha faces charges of concealing assets. (via Khoasod English)

PM Prayut Chan-o-cha’s younger brother is in hot water with the National Anti-Corruption Commission charging Senator Preecha Chan-o-cha with concealing assets. The NACC voted unanimously on acknowledging the charge and serving notice to the PM’s sibling on these allegations.

The younger Chan-o-cha was a member of the parliamentary body the National Legislative Assembly between 2014 and 2019, and is accused of hiding his and his wife’s assets during that time. The Deputy Secretary-General of the NACC was careful to point out that the group had not decided that there was enough evidence for a formal charge of corruption in Preecha submitting a false asset declaration, but are investigating the allegations now.

Preecha, who is a senator now and former Defence Permanent Secretary, now has the chance for a rebuttal in response to the corruption notice, before any formal charges are levied by the NACC. The charges allege he did not include a bank account his wife owns and a home in Phitsanulok.

Thailand’s body for investigating corruption has been busy in politics over the last week, aside from the Preecha allegations. At a meeting yesterday, it was decided that charges could be filed against 3 MPs for allowing other legislators to vote on their behalf in parliament proceedings. This same charge was formerly dismissed against 3 other MPs recently but was also levied against another member of parliament who claimed she wasn’t even in parliament during that time.

Allowing someone else to vote in your place using your MP card is a violation of the Anti-Corruption Act, Section 172. Thailand’s Supreme Court has a special Criminal Division of Political Office Holders that would try cases like this. If a member of parliament was found guilty, the verdict carries a fine of up to 200,000 baht, and a jail term from 1 to up to 20 years.

The 3 currently accused of giving others their MP card to vote in parliament are from the Bhumjaithai party: Chalong Therdveerapon, Phumisit Kongmee, and Natee Ratchakitprakarn. The additional accusation of Palang Pracharat MP Thanikarn Pornpongsarote claims she was not in parliament when the misconduct allegedly occurred. The previously dismissed accusations were against 2 additional members of Palang Pracharat and a member of Palang Thong Tin Thai.

SOURCE: Thai PBS World

 

Neill Fronde

Neill is a journalist from the United States with 10 years broadcasting experience and national news and magazine publications. He graduated with a degree in journalism and communications from the University of California and has been living in Thailand since 2014.

Thailand

Pro-PM Prayut public relations campaign draws criticism

Neill Fronde

Published

5 days ago

on

Friday, June 4, 2021

By

In what critics believe to be an ill-conceived plan, the Prime Minister Operations Centre has launched a campaign to tell people to lay off the criticism of Thai PM Prayut Chan-o-cha. In a charm offensive to encourage Thais to think “the PM is cool, so just chill out”, critics say the PR campaign has across as “aggressive and pompous”.

The PR campaign for PM Prayut is called “Uncle Tu, 7 years. So, what’s wrong?” Uncle Tu is the endearing nickname supporters gave to PM Prayut, and the PMOC is calling on that warm fuzzy adoration in hopes of calming vocal critics of his grip on power in Thailand.

The plan was to show Thailand all the wonderful things PM Prayut has done and how Thailand has benefitted under his 7 years of leadership. The PMOC is focusing on many of the development projects that Prayut has backed and pushed for while holding the top position in Thai politics.

Some accomplishments of PM Prayut the campaign is highlighting include expanding electric rail services and developing regional airports, as well as improving marine transport on Thailands waterways. The PMOC also points to improvements in the quality of life in Bangkok and other urban communities throughout the country, including the Pracharat housing project in Din Daeng district.

The PMOC had previously released a list of 15 reform areas in defence of the military rule in the 7 years since the coup. That list included the above, as well as improvement in transportation, digital technology infrastructure, low-income welfare, pension reform, universal healthcare, education, agriculture, water resources, landowner laws, flooding and traffic in Bangkok, and their original successful handling of Covid-19, though opinion on that has changed since the third wave outbreak.

The Uncle Tu, 7 years campaign was launched on the PMOC’s Facebook with flattering photos of PM Prayut at related project functions. But there was plenty of critical response as well, mostly pointing out that 7 years is just too long for the leader of the 2014 military coup to retain power without passing it on.

In the March 2019 general election General Chan-o-cha did not stand for election as an MP but was nominated to the position by the hand-picked 250 Senators.

SOURCE:Bangkok Post

 

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

American expats to US government: give us vaccines!

Neill Fronde

Published

6 days ago

on

Thursday, June 3, 2021

By

With the visit of US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy R. Sherman, a collection of high-profile American expats living in Thailand released an open letter asking for Covid-19 vaccines. The letter pled with the US government to include arrangements to guarantee vaccines to all US expats in the kingdom.

“Don’t abandon us! The US continues to have a growing vaccine surplus, yet many Americans abroad are still without access to vaccines and their lives are at risk.”

The letter is a collaboration between Democrats Abroad Thailand chair Paul Risley, Republicans Overseas Asia vice president Tony Rodriguez, American Women’s Club of Thailand president Ambreen Miraly, and Veterans of Foreign Wars commander Carl Manchester. The groups are advocating for vaccines for expats who are struggling to get access during Thailand’s slow rollout. While only 3.5% of people in Thailand have been vaccinated, more than half the people in the US have received 1 jab and 40% have been fully vaccinated.

Surmising that talks between PM Prayut Chan-o-cha and Deputy Secretary Sherman would include plenty of discussion of the US helping Thailand with procuring vaccines, the letter pushed to include an allotment for American citizens as part of the agreement. The US pledged US $30 million in Covid-19 vaccine aid and cited its surplus of vaccines and intention to distribute them to countries struggling to inoculate their population.

The letter observed that as China supplies a majority of vaccines to Thailand, they included in their recent donation a provision guaranteeing Chinese citizens access to be vaccinated. The American groups urge a similar clause in aid from the United States. They made a point that the US government charges taxes to its citizens, even when they live abroad, a policy different from almost every other country in the world and as such deserve access to the taxpayer-funded vaccines all other Americans are receiving.

On the Democrats Abroad website, an article urges Americans to use the #TaxedButNotVaxxed hashtag on social media and includes a form letter to send to government representatives. The letter acknowledges President Biden’s frequent words about all Americans working together and getting vaccinated, and highlights vaccines made available to US State Department staff worldwide, veterans in Manila, and plans to vaccinate South Korean soldiers.

The letter asks for vaccines for all of the 9 million Americans living overseas and asks that US vaccine surplus donations to countries should include vaccines for US citizens. The article quoted Joe Biden in a recent speech where he stressed that all Americans around the world are dealing with Covid-19 together.

“Let’s remember, we’re all Americans. Let’s remember that we are all in this together…And we have to take this pandemic, tackle it not just here, but overseas as well to truly be safe in the long run.”

For more discussion and insight into the American expats’ struggle for help getting vaccinated, check out today’s episode of Good Morning Thailand where Tim and Bill discuss the matter with their guest Peter from Democrats Aboard.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

 

Politics

US Deputy Secretary of State pledges Covid-19 aid

Neill Fronde

Published

6 days ago

on

Thursday, June 3, 2021

By

PM Prayut Chan-o-cha met with United States Deputy Secretary of State Wendy R. Sherman yesterday
PM Prayut Chan-o-cha met with United States Deputy Secretary of State Wendy R. Sherman yesterday to discuss the Covid-19 vaccine situation. The US representative acknowledged Thailand’s struggle to procure and distribute vaccines to everyone in the country, observing that many countries are grappling with similar issues.
She declared that the US has been pursuing a policy of procuring excess supplies of Covid-19 vaccines in order to aid other countries to get their citizens vaccinated and begin the road to recovery. The US, once the centre of the Covid-19 pandemic has been vaccinating its population at breakneck speed. 50% of the country has now received at least one jab while 40% are fully vaccinated with the country having administered over 296 million vaccines. A group of American expats urged Sherman to earmark vaccines for expats them in any donations.
A fair amount of the meeting was diplomatic back-patting, as PM Prayut offered congratulations for Sherman for her recent appointment to the Deputy Secretary of State position and asked her to pass on the same to Joe Biden on his presidential victory. He stated that the people of Thailand watch American politics and look forward to strengthening the long-standing friendly relationship between the 2 countries.
The US has had positive relations with Thailand for 188 years, with strong cooperation in security and economy. The US Deputy Secretary of State thanked PM Prayut for his reception and spoke kindly of the long-term partnership between the 2 countries after PM Prayut praised her experience and expertise and expressed hope for further growth together.
The meeting was a success, and PM Prayut thanked Sherman for the support and declared Thailand willing and thankful to receive Covid-19 aid from the US to help procure vaccines and fight the pandemic.
The US Embassy in Bangkok released a statement on Sherman’s visit and meetings with PM Prayut, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Don Pramudwinai, and international organisations. The statement reconfirmed the support of the US in Covid-19 aid to Thailand, pledging US $30 million in assistance.
The Embassy also mentioned that the US Deputy Secretary of State discussed the crisis in Myanmar, highlighting the importance of democracy, fundamental freedoms, freedom of expression, and human rights. In her meeting with non-governmental international organisations, she discussed humanitarian aid to the Burmese people and called for an end to violence and a return to democracy from the military junta.

 

Trending