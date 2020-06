MP proposes legalising prostitution, sex toys to lower rape cases | The Thaiger

An MP of the Thai Civilised Party MP yesterday proposed make prostitution and adult toys legal in Thailand, to help stem what appears to be a rising tide of rape cases in the country. Mongkolkit Suksintharanon, one of Thailand’s wealthiest politicians is an adviser and a member of a House committee assigned to to tackle the problem of rape in the country.

The idea has been floated and debated for years at the highest level of government but has always been shot down by conservative politicians. Mongkolkit says he plans on formally bringing up the idea again to the committee and the government as a whole.

Prostitution has always been a taboo subject in Thailand, with some ultraconservative Thai leaders and law enforcement brass even going as far as to claim there is no prostitution in the kingdom, which stretches credulity and liberal leaders admit is simply not true. Instead prostitution is often viewed as the “elephant in the room,” with many leaders too embarrassed to discuss it or claiming they’ll “wipe out prostitution entirely.” Critics say this is impossible, unrealistic and ill advised.

The suggestions come just a day after the Royal Thai Police raided a warehouse in Samut Prakan and discovered illegal sex toys valued at over a million baht.

The House committee says it will consider all proposals to deal with sex crimes before submitting its own proposals for a new bill in July. Several high profile rape cases have been reported in Thai National media over the past several months.

SOURCE: The Pattaya News

