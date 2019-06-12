Malaysian gay sex video scandal – Cabinet Minister named | The Thaiger

Malaysia
Malaysian gay sex video scandal – Cabinet Minister named
Malaysian politics has been thrown into a tizz today as a gay sex video scandal has become the talk of the country.
Muhammad Haziq Abdul Aziz, the senior private secretary to Deputy Primary Industries and Commodities Minister Datuk Seri Shamsul Iskandar Mohd Akin, also named the Malaysian cabinet minister with him in the video and said he was “not fit to be a leader”.
He said in a statement published in The Star…
“I, Haziq Aziz, am making a sworn confession that I am the individual with (the minister) in the video which went viral yesterday. The video was taken without my permission on May 11 during the Sandakan by-election in (his) room at Hotel Four Points.”
“I urge the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission to investigate him for corruption. He is not an individual who is qualified to be a leader.”
He published the statement on his Facebook page today.
A government council member Datuk Lokman Noor Adam has lodged a police report over the matter.
“I want the police to investigate the authenticity of the videos, who has been spreading the videos, and also the ‘actors’ involved”, adding that their “acting was not very good”.
While not naming names, he told the media that it was clear which politician one of the men in the video resembled.
Meanwhile the Malaysian PM, Dr Mahathir, feined innocence about the entire affair despite the story being front page news and saturating Malaysian social media. Speaking at a media conference this morning…
“I do not know anything. I have just heard, I would have to read up on it.”
Grab adds another layer of riding security in Malaysia. Selfies.
If you’ve used the e-hailing alternative ‘Grab’ you’ll know how easy it is to use as it continues to disrupt traditional taxi and tuk tuk services around the region. In Malaysia they’ve just added another level of security for users and it will be applicable for Thais or other foreigners using Grab when in Malaysia.
In Malaysia it will now be mandatory for passengers to submit a selfie to use its services in an effort to make the platform safer for drivers and riders. Selfie verification, part of Grab’s facial recognition technology, was instrumental in helping police investigate the murder of one of its riders in May this year.
Grab has informed users via its App that all passengers will be required to submit a selfie by July 12.
The announcement says that the selfie will be mandatory, a one-time identity verification and will be used to verify a passenger’s identity for future rides.
To avoid fake identities, Grab may ask passengers to submit another selfie to verify their identity when needed. Grab also assured passengers that their identity and personal information are secure and will not be shared with its drivers or merchants.
The selfie feature is part of Grab’s facial recognition technology that was first announced together with Malaysian Transport Minister Anthony Loke in April. According to Grab, this technology has already helped the authorities arrest two suspects in the recent robbery and murder of Grab driver Mohd Hanafiee Jaafar in Tuaran, Sabah. Grab said during the investigation, it provided information to the police, including a photo of the suspect, and the necessary information from its passenger selfie verification feature built into its app.
There has been no announcement if Grab would introduce this technology in their Thai services at this stage.
Drug smugglers get away but police seize their pickup stuffed with meth pills and ‘ice’
Phuket Town – the UNESCO City of Gastronomy reveals some secrets
Three ladyboys arrested over thefts from Indian tourists in Pattaya
