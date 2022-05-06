Politics
Former Democratic member taking shots at Pheu Thai Party
The unofficial electioneering is in full swing in Thailand.
After Paetongtarn Shinawatra, the youngest daughter of exiled former-PM Thaksin Shinawatra, predicted the Pheu Thai Party would win the upcoming election by a landslide, Suthep Thaugsuban has declared that he will oppose them and “Thaksinocracy.”
Suthep was a former leader of the People’s Democratic Reform Committee, a protest movement against the Pheu Thai government, which was overthrown in an Army coup in 2014. He played a key role in the protest nearly 10 years ago.
He believes that the influence of Thaksin, and the Shinawatra family, has damaged Thailand, and people who side with Thaksin and the Pheu Thai Party are responsible for acts of violence against anti-Thaksin demonstrators. “Thaksinocracy” describes Thaksin’s strong political influence.
Suthep was a member of the Democrat Party, until he stepped down to protest against Thaksin’s sister, Yingluck, who was Thailand’s PM at the time. According to Suthep, Thailand had the worst corruption under Thaksinocracy.
Both Thaksin and Yingluck Shinawatra, both former PMs, now live in self-imposed exile and fled Thailand to escape prison sentences while numerous ministers in their governments have been found guilty of corruption or misconduct. Thaksin and his followers continue to question the current Prayut government online, claiming that only they can fix Thailand’s problems. This, according to Suthep.
Supporters of Thaksin are likely to condemn him for speaking out, however, Suthep didn’t clarify his approach if Pheu Thai was to receive overwhelming support in the forthcoming elections (to be held later this year of before April 2023).
Just a few days ago, another member of the Democratic party, and former Thai PM Abhisit Vejjajiva claimed in an interview that the only reason the Pheu Thai party wants to win is to bring back Thaksin to Thailand.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Thailand News Today | Anutin wants to get rid of the Thailand Pass for Thais
Department of Health warns public that “Bullfrog Shots” might contain parasites
Border checkpoint between Thailand and Cambodia reopened
Siam Paragon wins the Best Luxury Shopping Mall 2022 Award
What makes Phuket one of the best destinations in the world to retire
Lazada apologises for controversial advert
Former Democratic member taking shots at Pheu Thai Party
Police find 1 million meth pills in Chiang Mai pickup truck
Body of popular monk found floating on a river in southern Thailand
New Japanese food export platform launched in Bangkok
Thai street food – The best noodles in Bangkok, Thailand!
Thai woman arrested for selling macaques via Facebook
One Chon Buri municipality is neutering animals to have fewer strays
Thai woman spends 300k baht on wedding but groom doesn’t turn up
Phuket official suggests drawing tourists with sharks
South Korea looks to amend military service laws, because of one music band… BTS
Hot, damn hot – 10 ways to cope with humidity in Thailand
Thailand’s wet seasons and the annual monsoons
British Muay Thai fighter seriously injured after motorbike crash in southern Thailand
Thailand tourism authorities want to attract 1 million tourists a month in final quarter
Pattaya bars push to reopen, officially, and extend closing times to 3am
Thailand ranked one of 10 safest travel destinations
Why is today a public holiday in Thailand? Coronation Day.
Floor of Bangkok condo collapses, 1 killed
“No pants for women, only black shoes for men”. Internet trolls Thai conference dress code
Phuket Taxi driver assaults 15 year old Australian passenger
The Best Beach Hotels in Thailand
8 year old Thai-Ukrainian child bitten by ‘shark’ in Phuket
Thai netizens laugh at foreign woman who mistook spirit house for a table
After child suffers animal bite, Phuket beach cleared for patrols
Japanese expat dies in motorbike accident, 10 year old daughter seriously injured
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
- Thailand2 days ago
Hot, damn hot – 10 ways to cope with humidity in Thailand
- 360 Reviews3 days ago
Live a millionaire’s lifestyle at MontAzure
- Thailand3 days ago
British Muay Thai fighter seriously injured after motorbike crash in southern Thailand
- Chon Buri3 days ago
Pattaya bars push to reopen, officially, and extend closing times to 3am
- Coronation2 days ago
Why is today a public holiday in Thailand? Coronation Day.
- Best of1 day ago
The Best Beach Hotels in Thailand
- Crime3 days ago
Phuket Taxi driver assaults 15 year old Australian passenger
- Phuket3 days ago
8 year old Thai-Ukrainian child bitten by ‘shark’ in Phuket
Recent comments: