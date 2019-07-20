Constitutional Court accepts petition over Prayut’s fitness to be PM | The Thaiger

Connect with us

Constitutional Court accepts petition over Prayut’s fitness to be PM

The Constitutional Court yesterday accepted a petition from opposition MPs questioning PM Prayut’s “qualifications” to hold the post of Thai prime minister.

The Court announced its decision on its website, commenting that the petition had been signed by a total of 110 MPs from various opposition parties but declaring that Prayut was free to continue carrying out his duties as PM until it reached a ruling.

PM Prayut Chan-o-cha has 15 days to submit his reaction and comments about the petition.

The Court has also accepted a petition from an individual demanding the dissolution of the Future Forward Party following alleged “frequent public comments” by its party leader, Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit, and its secretary-general, Piyabutr Saengkanokkul, against the monarchy.

The two men also have 15 days to submit their rebuttal of these allegations.

Since the election both pro and anti Junta MPs have used the Constitutional Court as a blunt tool to frustrate and test the processes of the new Charter with frequent petitions, many still unheard.

SOURCE: The Nation

15 baht flat fares for BTS Skytrain – Transport Minister

The government’s new Transport Minister, Saksayam Chidchob, has reiterated its intention to reign in the costs of the city’s Green Line trains, the BTS Skytrain, around Bangkok. They’re even mooting a capped flat fee of 15 baht per ride. The policy was proposed by the Democrats during the election campaign and accepted as party platform for the new coalition in deals done before the vote for the PM in Parliament in June.

But the Mass Rapid Transit Authority of Thailand governor say it can only happen if the government agrees to subsidises the remainder of the costs for the private operators of the rail routes. The governor, Pakapong Sirikantaramas, agreed it would be a bonus for commuters and bring down their public transport costs on the electric train systems around the city but needed to be budgeted as an ongoing cost for the new government.

He said they’re also looking at other alternatives to bring down the high costs of using the BTS Skytrain for commuters. He announced a committee has been set up to evaluate the ‘proper and fair’ fares for the city’s Green Line. The ‘Green Line’ services around the city have grown in popularity by more than 50% in the past decade.

In another policy proposal, legalising Grab Car (widely used but not officially legal as yet), would help relieve the city’s pressure on the train systems. The Bhumjaithai party’s secretary-general Saksayam Chidchob, now head of the transport ministry, has also foreshadowed rolling out policies like allowing students to complete some projects from home and not having to travel to school all the time to help reduce congestion.

Part of his party platform has also promised to oversee all transport projects are contracted out in a transparent and fair manner.

Future Forward’s Thanathorn on European and US lecture tour – VIDEO

The Future Forward leader Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit spoke with American NBC’s Andrea Mitchell about his hopes and aspirations for Thailand’s future. He also addresses his own current situation in regards to charges he is facing over alleged media shareholdings. Thanathorn is currently suspended from participating in the new Thai parliament as an MP as he awaits the Constitutional Court to hear his case.

He is currently on a tour in Brussels, Berlin, London, New York including Washington DC. Whilst in London he lectured at the London School of Economics and Political Science with the topic “Thailand in post-election – looking to the future”.

In Washington he took time out to speak to NBC News Chief Foreign Affairs Correspondent Andrea Mitchell.

King urges new cabinet to solve problems for Thailand’s happiness and security

PHOTO: Thai PBS

“In the process of doing a job, there will be problems, and that it was normal that they must be solved at the core so the administration of the country can proceed smoothly.” – HM The King

His Majesty has offered moral support to PM Prayut and the newly sworn-in cabinet ministers, urging them to perform their duties for the happiness of the people and the security of the country.

The PM 35 cabinet ministers in swearing the oath before Their Majesties the King and Queen in the Amporn throne hall in the Dusit Palace last evening (Tuesday).

An informed government source told Thai PBS that the PM will seek Cabinet approval of the new coalition government’s policy statement, which he will present to parliament on July 25, and cabinet endorsement of the appointment of Distat Hotrakitya as the PM’s Secretary General.

Once approval from the cabinet is secured, the policy statement will go into print and copies will be distributed to parliamentary MPs and senators within 24 hours, the source added.

Bhumjaithai party leader Anutin Charnvirakul, who was appointed deputy prime minister and public health minister, said he felt very excited to be back in Government House after 13 years of absence.

He said he was ready to start work and would push for the implementation of his party’s policies as well as policies of the coalition partners.

SOURCE: Thai PBS

