PM not bothered by threats from smaller coalition parties to remove support | The Thaiger

PM not bothered by threats from smaller coalition parties to remove support
The PM Prayut Chan-o-cha says he’s not too concerned by threats from five coalition parties to withhold support unless the government provides satisfactory answers during the upcoming no-confidence grilling.
Thai PBS World says the PM claims all parties are getting along fine, adding that while he can’t make any party vote in a particular way, neither can the parties force him to do their bidding.
He went on to say that should the government not survive the no-confidence debate, it would be the citizens of Thailand and the country as a whole that would suffer, with the political parties involved having to pick up the pieces.
Meanwhile, the Opposition chief whip says public opinion is in their favour. He says they have asked the people for their opinion and the results show they agree with the moves to censure the government.
The opposition will concentrate on allegations of corruption, inefficiency in national administration, legal infringements, as well as robbing Thailand of opportunities.
Thai PBS World reports that the debate is expected to take place at the end of November.
SOURCE: ThaiPBS
Russian nabbed for 7 year overstay in Samui
PHOTO: Matichon Online
A Russian man has been arrested for overstaying his visa by 2,861 days, 7 years and 9 months. The man was arrested on Koh Samui.
In a completely serendipitous inspection, immigration and tourist police were doing spot inspections on the island hen they were checking a man on Soi 3, off Maenam Road, in the north of the island. The inspection was yesterday afternoon.
Upon checking the man’s passport the noted the visa had expired in 2012.
The man was identified as a Russian national, 32 year old Alexey Safronenkov. The man was handed over to the Koh Samui police for prosecution where he will likely end up being fined, deported and black-listed. The black listing for such a long overstay would be 10 years before he could return to the Kingdom.
The 32 year old, who would have been 25 at the time, entered Thailand through Khuan Don checkpoint in Satun, on the Malaysian border, on January 12, 2012. At the time he was given a tourist visa stamp allowing him to stay 30 days. He had never left the country since that time.
Avoiding police and staying in the Kingdom, without departing at any stage over 7 years, deserves some sort of award. But his only reward will be a return to Russia with a DCB stamp.
SOURCE: Matichon Online
Prostitution, the CIA, David Bowie and Patpong – Undercover in Bangkok infamous red light district
PHOTO: patpongmuseum.com
Let’s start from the very beginning, a very good place to start. Where did Bangkok’s Patpong get its name?
It actually goes back to a Chinese immigrant named Luang Patpongpanich. He purchased the land when it was just a banana plantation (I can hear the Benny Hill theme already). During World War II, so the story goes, Patpongpanich’s son and heir, Udom, studied in the US, where he joined a newly secretive “Office of Strategic Services” which eventually became the CIA.
All this comes to light in the new Patpong Museum which has just opened. More than just a saucy jaunt through the history of ping-pong shows, the museum tracks the area’s much more fascinating contribution to the Vietnam War, the CIA’s covert war in Indochina and it’s value as a ‘relief’ to US soldiers fighting the communists in the 60s and 70s.
How did it evolve from these agricultural and covert beginnings to become one of the world’s most famous red light districts, before a lot of the ‘red’ moved to Soi Cowboy and the Nana Plaza?
The museum’s curator, is Michael Messner. He says he founded the space to document the area’s rich history, beyond the bar girls and bawdy entertainment. He says he’s included a lot of details no one realised contributed to the thriving business and tourist zone.
King Prajadhipok, Rama VII, bestowed an honorary title to Poon Pat, whose family moved from China in the 1880s. He becomes Luang Patpongpanich in 1930. Luang started ‘Siam Cement in 1921, his son attended training by the Office of Strategic Services at Fort Benning in Georgia in 1945, then the Patpongpanich family bought a banana plantation on the outskirts of Bangkok in 1946 for US$3,000. In the 1950s the Patpongpanich family build shophouses in the area and name it ‘Patpong’.
During the 1950s, at the height of the ‘Reds under the beds scare’ freaking out the Americans, Patpong became a front for several CIA operatives, supplying arms for various anti-communist groups. All this, and the locations where a lot of these shenanigans happened, are detailed in the museum.
And it wasn’t just the Americans that flocked to Patpong. Michael Messner recalls how one of the earliest, and most popular bars, was opened by a former Japanese soldier.
“Mizu’s Kitchen was opened by a Japanese ex-soldier who was part of the occupational force but he liked it here in Patpong so much that he wanted to stay.”
He wasn’t the only one that liked it. It was during the middle of the 1960s that a lot of US troops, weary from their tours of duty, came to Patpong for some R&R. Demand started the supply and the are became known for a place of relief and relaxation.
Other pioneering Patpong tenants during those years included the US Information Service library and “a CIA safe house” above the Madrid Bar where, in later years, retired CIA officials reportedly drank and met buddies. There’s plenty of sordid stories along the way, that all add to the colourful mythology of the famous area. But it wasn’t until the early 1970s that Patpong started attracting a wider tourist crowd.
And the rest, as they say, is history.
Curator Messner says… “I’d say today everybody knows Patpong.”
“But nobody really knows what Patpong is about. People associate it with a very narrow segment today, and it would be ‘Patpong ping-pong,’ something like this. And we’ll get to ping-pong, we’ll show that too, but there is so much more.”
The 300 metre museum covers just about every aspect of this fascinating corner of Bangkok, even the ping pong shows. A The silhouette of a woman has, between her thighs, an industrial-strength ping-pong training machine, which pumps out ping pong balls for museum visitors to catch.
Messner describes the exhibition as an interactive display.
“Here on Patpong, everybody wants to see the ping-pong show.”
The museum is a rich trip down a secret memory lane, revealing a lot about the Patpong area that few people know anything about.
Have a very quick timeline tour down Patpong’s history HERE.
But we’ve only scratched the surface. You really need to spend a few hours to open your eyes to a part of Bangkok’s history that reveal Patpong as a lot more than skin deep. And you might even get to catch a ping pong.
And David Bowie? He visited the area back in 1983, shot a video clip there, and ‘got lost’ for quite a while, so the story goes.
MP removed after murder conviction
Thailand’s Constitutional Court has ruled that convicted murderer Nawat Tohcharoensuk is no longer a member of Parliament, effective as of October 16.
Nawat was found guilty in Khon Kaen in September of arranging the murder of a local official six years ago. He was sentenced to death and ordered to pay 300,000 baht for the victim’s funeral.
His request for bail pending an appeal was rejected.
Photo: chiangraitimes
Nawat ordered the murder because the victim was having an affair with his wife, according to the court.
The 52 year old former MP hired five people, including two former policemen, to kill Suchart Khotethum. Suchart was an assistant chief of the Khon Kaen provincial government
Suchart was shot dead in front of his home on May 3, 2013, as he was leaving for work.
Nawat has also been accused of ordering an assault on a fellow Pheu Thai MP on Sept 10.
SOURCE: chiangraitimes.com
