Plastic microbeads to be banned in cosmetic products | The Thaiger

Plastics
Plastic microbeads to be banned in cosmetic products
Over and above the ban on plastic bags set to begin on January 1, Thailand’s Ministry of Public Health has also slapped a ban on plastic microbeads used in cosmetics. That kicks in on the same day as the ban on single-use plastic bags. All 75 members The Thai Retailers Association, including giants like Tesco Lotus and Makro, plan to stop providing plastic bags under the “Everyday Say No to Plastic Bags” campaign starting on the first day of 2020.
And, according to the ministry’s announcement, plastic microbeads, commonly used in rinse-off products like facial scrubs, have been deemed an environmental hazard, non-biodegradeable and are to be eliminated from Thai shelves.
The UK prohibited their use in cosmetics and personal care products in 2018, out of concern over their impact on marine life. The microscopic spherical beads, designed to help remove dead skin cells, are washed down the drain, often slipping through treatment systems and ending up in the ocean and, eventually, in the food chain.
SOURCE: Thai PBS World
Environment
Some big retailers will stop giving out plastic bags on January 1
The Thaiger reminds readers that many major Thai retailers will stop providing plastic bags from January 1 in a campaign to reduce the whopping 13.5 billion plastic bags used in Thailand annually. At least the ban will make a dent in the plastic problem as the government progressively rolls out other bans and programs throughout next year.
Seventy-five members of the Thai Retailers Association, including giants like Central Department Store, Makro and Tesco Lotus, aim to cut single-use plastic bag consumption by 30%.
According to the Department of Pollution Control, 40% or 18 billion plastic bags come from fresh markets annually, while 30%, or 13.5 billion bags, come from local grocery stores.
In Bangkok alone, each person uses an average of eight plastic bags per day, creating around 80 million pieces of plastic waste daily, according to the department. These bags are part of the nearly 2 million tonnes of plastic waste produced each year by Thai consumers.
The Thai government has also said it will ban three types of plastic, namely microbeads, cap seals and oxo-degradable plastics, by the end of the year.
Hoping to drive the country closer to a plastic waste free society, the Thai Retailers Association is introducing its “Every Day Say No to Plastic Bags” campaign, under which all of its members will stop providing such bags through their 24,500 distribution channels.
Officials believe the move will greatly reduce the amount of plastic used in the kingdom, which is rated as one of the worst sources of plastic that ends up in the world’s oceans.
The full list of retailers who will no longer provide plastic bags is below:
1. CP All Plc, 2. Central Department Store Ltd, 3. The Mall Group Ltd, 4. Foodland Supermarket Ltd, 5. Siam Makro Plc, 6. Tesco Lotus Ltd, 7. CRC Thai Watsadu Ltd,8. CRC Sport Ltd 9. Central Food Retail Ltd, 10. Central Marketing Group Ltd, 11. B2S Ltd, 12. Powerbuy Ltd, 13. Robinson Plc,14. Big C Supercenter Plc, 15. Rangsit Plaza Ltd, 16. Bangchak Retail Ltd, 17. Chaisaeng Superstore, 18. Chaisaeng Department Store, 19. K&K Superstore Southern Plc, 20. Jamfah Savemart Ltd, 21. Chumphon Ocean Group Ltd, 22. CJ Express Group Ltd, 23. CPF Trading Ltd, 24. COL Plc, 25. Central Watson Ltd, 26. Central Family Mart Ltd, 27. TMK Kanjanaburi Trading Ltd, 28. Thanapiriya Plc, 29. Boots Retail (Thailand) Ltd, 30. PTT Retail Management Ltd, 31. Mother Marketing Ltd, 32. Wannakij Charoen (2000) Ltd, 33. Watcharawan (2008) Ltd, 34. Saha Lawson Ltd, 35. 108 SHOP, 36. Office Mate Plc, 37. Akeworanant Ltd, 38. FN Factory Outlet Plc, 39. Isetan (Thailand) Ltd, 40. Aeon (Thailand) Ltd, 41. Index Living Mall Plc, 42. Home Products Center Plc, 43. Villa Market JP Ltd, 44. Property Perfect Plc, 45. Imperial Plaza Ltd, 46. Imperial Department Store Ltd, 47. Siam Speciality Ltd, 48. Siam Takashimaya Ltd, 49. Taweekit Supercenter Ltd, 50. Klang Plaza Jomsurang Ltd, 51. Bangkok-Tokyu Department Store Ltd, 52. Ekapab Super Supply Ltd, 53. Ekapab Inter Electric Ltd, 54. UFM Fuji Super Ltd, 55. Dohome Ltd, 56. Bigsong Superstore Ltd, 57. Saengthai Prae Ltd, 58. Sahathai Department Store Ltd, 59. Sahasaengchai Marketing Ltd, 60. SR Super Mart Ltd, 61. Tang Ngee Soon Superstore, 62. Ekapab Home Mart Ltd, 63. Amporn Department Store, 64. Klanglan Limited Partnership, 65. Tantraphan Supermarket (1994) Ltd, 66. Yok Intertrade (Chiang Mai) Ltd, 67. Krabi Benjamin Limited Partnership, 68. SL Wholesale Ltd, 69. Sentosa Ltd, 70. Super Cheap Trading Ltd, 71. Roi Et Hypermart Ltd, 72. Sin 2000 Chaiyaphum Ltd, 73. Kiatsin Wholesale Ltd, 74. Don Quijote Ltd, 75. Central & Matsumoto Kiyoshi Ltd.
Source: AsiaOne.com | The Nation
Plastics
80% of garbage in the sea comes from the waterways of Thailand’s cities and towns
PHOTOS: Kasetsart University
Where does all the garbage floating around Thailand’s waters come from? A survey by a leading university shows that 80% of the rubbish, floating in our waterways and off our coastlines, is sourced in Thailand. It ends up eventually polluting the Kingdom’s beaches.
Concerns are again being raised about the level of garbage found in the seas around Thailand, with an academic from Kasetsart University in Bangkok saying it’s having a significant impact on marine life.
Thai Residents reports that Assistant Professor Pasinee Worachananan says discarded plastic in particular is affecting the food chain of fish and other animals. There have been hundreds of published examples this year in Thai media documenting the carnage caused by local plastics killing marine life
Thai language media Thai Rath says 80% of the waste material found in the sea originates in the waterways of cities and towns, with residents blamed for causing the problem by their careless littering.
Bangkok, alone, has 948 canals flowing into the capital’s Chao Phraya river, and from there to the sea. Since 2015, over 387,000 tonnes of trash has been removed from the city’s canals. Items fished out include the ubiquitous plastic bags, along with plastic cups and straws.
The Thai government has now declared war on single-use plastic, aiming to drastically reduce its use by 2022. From January 1, 2020, several retail chains and major department stores across the country have agreed they will no longer offer single-use plastic bags at their checkouts. Read more HERE.
SOURCE: Thai Residents
Plastics
Majority of Thais support single-use plastic bag ban
PHOTO: The Nation
A survey by Suan Dusit Rajabhat University (Suan Dusit Poll), indicates that a vast majority of the Thai public see the value in banning single-use plastic bags. A number of Thailand’s major retailers are rolling out a ban on giving out single-use bags from January 1.
The Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment aims to encourage people to cut down on the single-use plastics. The issue of all the other plastic use in Thai daily life is yet to be addressed.
In the survey, out of more than 2,000 respondents nationwide, 90% agreed with a ban and some said they are already changing their habits. Most told the poll that they had heard of the government’s No Plastic campaign, which starts on January 1, 2020, and supported using reusable bags and natural product bags. Most also supported the government’s aim to pass a law to reduce the use and production of plastics and approved of a tax or surcharge for plastic bags.
The Thai government aims to drastically reduce single-use plastics by 2022 by introducing environmentally-friendly alternatives, and better recycling of plastic waste by 2027.
“This would reduce plastic waste by about 780,000 tonnes per year, reduce the waste management budget by 3.9 billion baht annually, and reduce emissions of carbon dioxide, a major greenhouse gas, by 1.2 million tonnes.”
SOURCE: The Pattaya News
