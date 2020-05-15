Marijuana valued at over 6 million baht seized in Mukdahan | The Thaiger

Hot News
Marijuana valued at over 6 million baht seized in Mukdahan
Yesterday police in the northeastern province of Mukdaham announced the seizure of 616 kilograms of marijuana, valued at more than 6 million baht.
Authorities say 5 suspects are in custody, identified as 46 year old Boonchu Sittithong, 20 year old Wilawan Lapphu, 22 year old Kittiphong Uttaprom, 34 year old Keng Sae Song and Somboon Chindalert, aged 43.
Police got a tip that 3 cars were going to smuggle marijuana across the province, and laid an ambush. At about 5am today, officers noticed the 3 suspect cars coming into Mukdaham, passing the Nong Ian security junction. Reportedly a black Isuzu pickup truck with Chon Buri registration was followed by a white Nissan registered in Bangkok and a black Isuzu pickup truck, also from Chonburi.
The ambush team waited at a petrol station opposite the security junction and were given the green light to make the arrests, but 2 of the cars spotted them and fled in different directions.
Police pursued the suspects’ cars and arrested Boonchu, the driver of the black pickup truck. They inspected the vehicle and found 14 sacks of marijuana, divided into 44 bags each, weighing 616 kilograms.
Under interrogation Boonchu admitted the marijuana destined for Bang Na District in Bangkok, for which he would receive 50,000 baht on delivery. Officers brought Boonchu along with the marijuana back to their station.
The other officers intercepted the second black Isuzu pickup truck,driven by Kittiphong with Wilawan as the front passenger and Somboon sitting in the back. The car and the passengers were searched, but nothing illegal was found.
Under questioning, Kittiphong admitted that he was a guide, and they were going to drive to Bangkok.
All 5 suspects were detained at the Khamcha-i police station and charged with illegally possessing and selling a Category 5 drug (marijuana). Kittipong tested positive for consumption of methamphetamine. All suspects are in custody pending legal proceedings.Facebook page.
Social distancing pandas fill empty seats at Bangkok restaurant
An “X” usually marks the seats in restaurants and other establishments to make sure people are social distancing to prevent spread of the coronavirus. Sometimes the “X” on the empty is marked with red tape, unintentionally sending a negative message. Now one Vietnamese restaurant in Bangkok has found a more fun way to make sure people are sitting apart but still marking the seat spacing.
Big, stuffed panda bear toys are placed in the vacant seats instead. (So far publishers have resisted to use the term ‘food panda’ in the headline).
Natthwut Rodchanapanthkul, owner of Maison Saigon, near Lumphini Park, told Reuters that he thought the red crosses looked a bit strange.
“Earlier we had only one chair for the tables where the customers would sit alone. But for me, it felt strange, so I thought I’d give them some company.”
Thailand has recently lifted restrictions, on restaurants and for some it might be the first time eating at a restaurant since the lockdown. With strict rules and various seats marked with “Xs,” going out for a meal has been a bit daunting.
Photos of people eating next to and across from the pandas look a lot happier. One customer told Reuters the pandas made her feel less lonely while she ate a meal by herself.
The next step in easing restrictions around Thailand is set for this Sunday.
Shopping centres and retail shops plan to reopen but a full confirmation on precisely what will open is yet to emerge from the CSSA… hopefully today.
SOURCE:Reuters
SOURCE:Reuters
Architecture students propose redesign and makeover of Bangkok prison
Most of Thailand’s prisons are well past their designed capacity. Living conditions for inmates are cramped and unsanitary. Now some architecture students are trying to come up with creative solutions to improve the living environment at one Bangkok prison. They’ve been working on design proposals that would make the conditions more “humane” at the Thonburi Remand Prison.
“Treeward” is one design by students at King Mongkut’s University of Technology in Thonburi. Flowers and other plants on a balcony and a cell room that has a view of the nature outdoors. Overcrowding has become a new “punishment,” according to the Bangkok Post. Thailand has roughly 360,000 inmates, but prison capacity is around 250,000.
Inmates sleep on the floor in crowded rooms in many of the prisons. To make the most out of the space, students are suggesting mezzanine floors with an open second level.
The project also looks at small details in the prison’s design, from the dining hall’s floor tiles to the colours of paint.
“Even changing the colours can have an psychological effect on the inmates. Thai prison walls are mostly white. Bright colours like orange can help with positive thoughts.”
SOURCES: Khaosod | Bangkok Post
4 alleged gang members arrested, more than a million speed pills seized
Police today announced the arrest of 3 members of a drug gang at 2 houses in Bangkok, and a fourth in the southern Narathiwat province on the Malaysian border. More than a million methamphetamine pills were seized. Police say the houses were used to store drugs smuggled from Laos.
A combined team of soldiers, police and officials from the Office of the Narcotics Control Board arrested the 3 suspects, 2 men and a woman, during a raid on 2 houses at Nakkila Laemthong housing estate in Saphan Sung district on Sunday.
1,036,000 methamphetamine pills wrapped in packs inside 5 boxes were seized in the raid. The suspects are 38 year old Seehasuemuding Hayeejaedeng, the woman, 34 year old Assana Damae, and Mahamasaharee Dayor. Authorities later arrested a fourth member of the gang in Narathiwat.
A spokesman for the ONCB says suspects are members of a drug gang in the deep South. The drugs were smuggled from Laos via the Northeast and were later kept in Bangkok before being sent to Sungai Golok district of Narathiwat.
Major crackdowns on drugs and smuggling in northern border provinces have forced smugglers to change the transit routes for their drugs. The ONCB says that these drugs were smuggled into the country via the Mekong River.
Narathiwat and its neighbouring provinces in the deep South have long been home to a violent separatist insurgency.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
