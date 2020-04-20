Indonesian man arrested for fraud | The Thaiger

Hot News
Indonesian man arrested for fraud
Police in Bangkokk’s Don Mueang district say revealed a 72 year old Indonesian man has been arrested for “misappropriation of funds.” The victim filed a report after realising he’d been scammed.
In his complaint the victim claims that “Ricky” Hartono Widjaj invited him to invest in the metal business, importing metal into Thailand from Malaysia. The victim handed Ricky about 10 million baht, and Ricky told him money would be exchanged into euros and used in Malaysia to buy the metal as agreed.
The pair travelled to Malaysia together, but when they arrived at the metal factory they were informed that all the metal had “already been sold.”
Returning to Thailand, the victim asked Ricky for the money back. Ricky said he’d exchange the money back to Thai baht before transferring it to the victim’s account, but only transferred 5,012,500 baht, far short of the original 10 million baht. Ricky blamed the exchange rate.
The victim knew this was untrue and demanded Ricky return the rest of the money, which he promised to do before 13 December. Shortly afterward he went silent.
Officers from the Crime Suppression Division investigated and arrested Ricky at a parking lot on Saturday. Ricky admitted to the charges and is now waiting prosecution.
SOURCE: Thai Residents
Samut Prakarn shooting leads to one fatality
Last night at around 6pm, an army private is alleged to have shot and killed his father in law, in Samut Prakarn province (South of Bangkok). After police officers from Bangmeuang Station were informed of the multiple gunshots at a house in Sub Yang Yein housing estate in Mueang district, they quickly set up a blockade surrounding the area.
The authorities tried to negotiate with the shooter who had reportedly holed himself in a car parked in front of the house.
After an hour of negotiations the suspected decided to surrender.
A preliminary investigation revealed that the suspect was an Army private of the Military Police Division aged 37 years old, named ‘Phubet’. At this stage police assumed that the motive for the crime was a personal conflict.
SOURCE: The Nation
15 curfew breakers arrested in Chon Buri for drinking, gambling and playing snooker – VIDEO
Police in Chon Buri have reported the arrest of yet another 15 curfew breakers for drinking, gambling and playing snooker during the during the hours of the national curfew. The incident happened on April 15 in Baan Suan. Officers told reporters that they arrested 13 men and 2 women at a car wash on just after midnight. They were discovered drinking alcohol, gambling and playing snooker. The raid came after a call to police from a concerned citizen earlier in the evening.
They face charges of illegal gambling, gatherings of people, and breaking curfew. Under the current Emergency Decree in effect to help stop the spread of the Covid-19, gatherings of any number are deemed illegal, as is socialising while drinking alcohol. Penalties include up to 2 years in jail and/or fines up to 100,000 baht.
Snooker halls, pool halls, bowling, darts, venues etc have all been banned as they do not encourage social distancing.
Yesterday 13 foreigners were among those arrested at a Pattaya pool party.
Police told The Pattaya News that the violators will receive harsh penalties to discourage anyone else from violating the curfew and possibly spreading the virus. During the curfew period citizens are asked to stay at home and not attend parties or gatherings. Exceptions are made for law enforcement, delivery drivers and medical staff.
SOURCE: The Pattaya News
Monk defrocked and arrested after allegedly shooting man in the testicles
A monk at Wat Mongkhol Nimit in Samut Prakan, just south of Bangkok, has been defrocked and arrested for shooting another man who was living at the same temple. Police arrested 46 year old Phra Apiram Ruengthip at his living quarters on Friday evening. The former monk claims he only shot in self-defense.
Police say they seized an unregistered handgun with two bullets from the monk. He had hidden the pistol in a black plastic bag containing empty plastic bottles. Police then took Ruengthip to meet the abbot so he could be defrocked before being taken to the police station. Under Thai law, a Buddhist monk can be questioned but not jailed until he is first defrocked.
The arrest follows the attack on a man, identified as 42 year old Samret Kasemrat, who lived in the temple. According to police Samret was shot in the right testicle and was rushed to hospital.
Ruengthip told police he had been in the monkhood for 4 or 5 years. In recent months, belongings at the temple have often been stolen, so he bought a pistol and patrolled around the temple at night. He claims that on the night, while patrolling behind the temple, he saw Samret walking around the area. Samret allegedly scolded him rudely and began walking toward him. He says the man was carrying something in one of his hands.
The former monk said he told Samret to stop, but he ignored him. This prompted him to fire a warning shot. However, Samret continued approaching him, forcing him to fire shots in self-defense, claiming he did not know where the bullet hit. After the shooting, he returned to his room.
Police are pressing charges of attempted murder and illegal possession of a firearm. He is being held at the police station pending further legal action. According to the Bangkok Post, crimes involving guns have become a growing problem in Thailand.
It’s estimated the number of unregistered guns in the kingdom at around 4 million, with another 6 million registered legally.
SOURCE: Chiang Rai Times
