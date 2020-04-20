Indonesian man arrested for fraud | The Thaiger

Police in Bangkokk’s Don Mueang district say revealed a 72 year old Indonesian man has been arrested for “misappropriation of funds.” The victim filed a report after realising he’d been scammed.

In his complaint the victim claims that “Ricky” Hartono Widjaj invited him to invest in the metal business, importing metal into Thailand from Malaysia. The victim handed Ricky about 10 million baht, and Ricky told him money would be exchanged into euros and used in Malaysia to buy the metal as agreed.

The pair travelled to Malaysia together, but when they arrived at the metal factory they were informed that all the metal had “already been sold.”

Returning to Thailand, the victim asked Ricky for the money back. Ricky said he’d exchange the money back to Thai baht before transferring it to the victim’s account, but only transferred 5,012,500 baht, far short of the original 10 million baht. Ricky blamed the exchange rate.

The victim knew this was untrue and demanded Ricky return the rest of the money, which he promised to do before 13 December. Shortly afterward he went silent.

Officers from the Crime Suppression Division investigated and arrested Ricky at a parking lot on Saturday. Ricky admitted to the charges and is now waiting prosecution.

SOURCE: Thai Residents