Phuket’s 5 best golf courses
Phuket in southwest Thailand, surrounded by the Andaman Sea, is home to stunning mountains, beaches, and golf courses. Phuket is one of the best golfing destinations in the world and attracts thousands of swingers every year, and almost as many golfers.
One of the more prestigious courses, Blue Canyon offers two 18-hole championship courses. With views of the Andaman Sea and Phang Nga Mountains, you can the 1991 Canyon course or the equally stunning 1999 Lakes course. The Lakes was designed with a mixture of water-filled canyons and greens much wider than the Canyon course while providing a beautiful setting for long hitters with wide fairways on their way to the expansive greens. This course allows the modest golfer to enjoy the course while creating defined challenges for veteran players.
Green Fee Only – 1,850 baht/person
Caddy Fee – 350 baht/person
Golf Cart (Compulsory) – 700 baht/person
Total = 2,900 baht/person
Named “Best Golf Resort in Thailand” by Golf Digest, Laguna Golf Phuket is an enjoyable yet challenging 18-hole course in the heart of Laguna Phuket resort with shuttle services between all surrounding hotels. Home Southeast Asia’s first PGA academy, the course offers a wide range of teaching packages. Extensive practice facilities include swing rooms with video analysis, a club repair shop, public hitting spaces, a short-game area, and a gym with private sessions essential to improving your performance on the course.
Green Fee Only – 2,900 baht/person
Caddy Fee – 350 baht/person
Total = 3,250 baht/person
Golf Cart (Optional) – 700 baht/person
Often described as the most relaxing course in Phuket, Loch Palm Golf Club in the centre of the island next to Red Mountain is just 10 minutes from Phuket Town or Patong Beach, if the road is open. The course sits under a panorama of peaks, sandwiched between Kathu village and waterfalls. Crystal Lake is a massive 48 acres in size. This palm tree-lined beauty has recently completed a major renovation.
Green Fee Only – 2,500 baht/person
Caddy Fee – 400 baht/person
Total = 2,900 baht/person
Golf Cart (Optional)– 700 baht/person
Phuket Country Club was the first golf course built in Phuket and is located 20 minutes from Patong Beach and 15 minutes from Phuket City. This moderately challenging 18-hole course and newer 9-hole championship course have a large driving range centrally located between both courses as well as a nicely updated clubhouse with men’s and ladies’ saunas, pro shop, putting green, tennis courts, a golf academy and a restaurant offering up excellent Thai & American food. It is the only golf course in Phuket that does not offer carts and as such the caddy pulls your clubs on a wheeled dolly. The course has hosted many tournaments and remains a favourite of those who travel to Phuket to enjoy the most affordable and not overly challenging round of golf.
Green Fee Only – 2,400 baht/person
Caddy Fee – 400 baht/person
Total = 2,800 baht/person
Golf Cart (Optional) – 700 baht/person
Winding its way through a truly dramatic tin-mining site in the heart of Phuket, Red Mountain is one of Asia’s most exciting courses. The course has been cleverly routed to take advantage of the landforms and elevation changes. Scars left from the tin-mining era have been incorporated into the overall scheme, creating a unique character. Designer Jon Morrow and co-designer Al Tikkanen, have created a highly strategic and challenging 6,900-yard layout to complement the shorter and gentler Loch Palm next door. While the course is challenging, risk and reward options create a fun playing environment, an adrenaline-charged test and an awe-inspiring tour around a course is a landmark in the region.
Green Fee Only – 2,800 baht/person
Caddy Fee – 400 baht/person
Golf Cart (Compulsory) – 700 baht/person
Total = 3,900 baht/person
