Khao San Road vendors petition the BMA to postpone renovation | The Thaiger

Bangkok
Khao San Road vendors petition the BMA to postpone renovation
Street vendors in Bangkok’s chaotic ‘backpacker central’, Khao San Road, are lobbying the Bangkok Metropolitan Authority’s (BMA) plans to give the popular tourist street a makeover and clear stalls that have clogged up the sidewalks for decades.
A formal letter has been submitted to Bangkok’s governor Aswin Kwanmuang. Vendors have been resisting attempts by the BMA to ‘clean up’ and rejig the popular tourist zone for the past two years.
The BMA have planned a 49 million baht remodelling of Khao San road during a five month period starting in October, much of Bangkok’s busiest times for tourists heading to the popular ‘walking street’ and markets. But the BMA insists it has surveyed opinions from the street’s vendors during the drawing up of the plans.
“Khao San Road in Bangkok is arguably the chaotic, budget-travel hub for Asia, if not the world. The infamous backpacker slum grew from nothing, peaked, and is only slightly tamer now days after much government effort.” – trip savvy.com
Part of the rejig is the BMA want to restrict vendors to 4pm – midnight only. But 240 of the road’s vendors say they want to start selling at 9am each day whilst the negotiations continue. They pointed out that fellow vendors in neighbouring Tani Road, Ram Buttri Road and Sip Sam Hang Road are still able to sell from 9am.
Amongst vendor’s other complaints, they say the new areas set aside for street vendors offers no shade forcing vendors to erect awnings and shade that will take up even more space and encroach onto the road. The vendor group is calling on the BMA to postpone the renovation plans and consider starting them in May next year to avoid disruption during the high season of street trading.
The next meeting with he BMA and electricity authorities will be on September 3.
Bangkok
Bangkok is the world’s most visited city again, fourth year in a row
Bangkok is again the world’s most-visited city for the fourth consecutive year, beating out Paris and London. The rankings are compiled annually by Mastercard. Welcoming around 22.7 million international visitors, Bangkok ranked as the top destination for global travellers this year.
Many of Bangkok’s visitors originate from these top five destinations, listed in order: Mainland China, Japan, South Korea, India and the United Kingdom. Popular attractions include the Grand Palace, Wat Arun and for a day trip outside the city, the Damnoen Saduak Floating Market.
According to the listing, Bangkok was host to more than 22 million international overnight travellers. Paris and London were in second and third place with just over over 19 million overnight stayers each. Other Asian cities in the Top 10 include Singapore at #5 and KL at #6, and Tokyo at #9. South east Asia’s other popular tropical destination, Bali, came in at #19.
The Mastercard Index, which expanded this year to look at global 162 cities, is not simply a ranking of the top travel destinations. Based on visitor volume and spend for the 2018 calendar year, the in-depth analysis also provides a growth forecast for 2019.
London was the only city in the top 10 cities to score a drop in international overnight visitors declining almost 4%. Tokyo is forecast to have the largest growth in arrivals this year, an increase of 10% to more than 14 million.
Phuket and Pattaya also scored in the top 20 most popular locations this year, #14 and #15 respectively.
Thailand’s tourism industry on some measures accounts for about a fifth of the nation’s gross domestic product. A boom in the sector fizzled this year as the baht strengthened and the global economy slowed.
Top 10 cities ranked by 2018 visitor numbers
1. Bangkok, Thailand: 22.78 million international overnight visitors
2. Paris, France: 19.10 million international overnight visitors
3. London, England: 19.09 million international overnight visitors
4. Dubai, United Arab Emirates: 15.93 million international overnight visitors
5. Singapore: 14.67 million international overnight visitors
6. Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia: 13.79 million international overnight visitors
7. New York City, USA: 13.60 million international overnight visitors
8. Istanbul, Turkey: 13.40 million international overnight visitors
9. Tokyo, Japan: 12.93 million international overnight visitors
10. Antalya, Turkey: 12.41 million international overnight visitors
Bangkok
Dengue fever: 3 dead in Bangkok so far this year
PHOTO: Tripsavvy.com
Bangkok Metropolitan Administration governor Aswin Kwanmuang says 4,903 residents have been infected with the dengue virus so far this year, with 3 deaths.
In 2011, there were 10 deaths, with 8,699 having contracted the virus, so while there has been noticeable improvement, the current rate of infection is still worrying.
Governor Aswin says that the areas which have seen the highest rates of infection remain a concern and would continue to be kept under close watch. They include Huay Kwang, Nong Chok, Phyathai, Chatuchak and Yannawa.
The governor has instructed all 50 Bangkok district offices to carry out awareness campaigns on dengue prevention, encouraging residents to clean their houses and get rid of stagnant water that could be breeding grounds for mosquitos.
It’s understood that district offices will hold major clean-ups regularly to prevent outbreaks of the virus.
Bangkok
Thai street dog goes viral with “fake” injury
A clever street dog in Bangkok has gone viral on social media, with users joking that he is faking an injury for sympathy and food from passersby.
Known as Gae, the dog drags his back leg behind him as if unable to walk, but once someone stops to give him attention, he’s quickly back on all fours and walking normally.
A video shared on Twitter shows a motorcyclist stopping to help Gae as he drags his leg behind him, only for the dog to immediately jump back on all fours in anticipation of a snack or some attention.
The video of Gae faking it has now gone viral.
Ahahaha, clever dog!
Canny street mutt fakes a broken leg to get attention and food from passers-by in Bangkok pic.twitter.com/4NzMP8hido
— Mad eagle (@notavulture) 28 August 2019
One resident who feeds Gae regularly says she has known the dog for years and that he’s always done this.
Insisting the dog has had his legs checked and has been found to be injury-free, she says if there were anything seriously wrong with Gae, people would immediately take him to see a vet.
