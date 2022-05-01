Connect with us

How are expats coping with Thailand’s rising cost of living? – VIDEO

Tim Newton

Published

 on 

Sunday Thailand news update. Tim goes through the main headlines of the day then takes your questions and comments in our new weekend Thaiger Weekend Update. The main topic is the rising cost of living in Thailand and if it's going to push out more expats who are on fixed incomes. But where will they go? An hour of the latest news headlines and discussion with our online audience with their ideas on the current costs of living in Thailand versus the rest of the world and how expats, some on fixed incomes, are coping with the rising costs and inflation.

How much is your rent? How much does it cost you to live in Thailand? Where are the expats going?

 

    Tim Newton

    Tim Newton has lived in Thailand since 2011. An Australian, he has worked in the media, principally radio and TV, for 42 years. He has won the Deutsche Welle Award for best radio talk program (public radio Australia), presented over 11,000 radio news bulletins, 3,950 in Thailand alone, hosted 1050 daily TV news programs and produced 2,100 videos, TV commercials and documentaries. He also reported for CNN, Deutsche Welle TV, CBC, Australia's ABC TV and Australian radio during the 2018 Cave Rescue and other major stories in Thailand. As founder of The Thaiger in 2016, Tim is the current English Content Manager for the company, based in their Bangkok HQ.

