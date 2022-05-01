How are expats coping with Thailand’s rising cost of living? – VIDEO

Sunday Thailand news update. Tim goes through the main headlines of the day then takes your questions and comments in our new weekend Thaiger Weekend Update. The main topic is the rising cost of living in Thailand and if it’s going to push out more expats who are on fixed incomes. But where will they go? An hour of the latest news headlines and discussion with our online audience with their ideas on the current costs of living in Thailand versus the rest of the world and how expats, some on fixed incomes, are coping with the rising costs and inflation.

How much is your rent? How much does it cost you to live in Thailand? Where are the expats going?