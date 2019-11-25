British man found dead in Thailand’s north east | The Thaiger

Expats
British man found dead in Thailand’s north east
Authorities have reported the death of 33 year old British national, Timothy Hoffman, who was found dead in a bathroom at a house the northeastern province of Ubon Ratchathani on Saturday night.
Police and a doctor from a local clinic were called to the man’s home shortly after midnight. They found Hoffman face down in the bathroom, wearing a short-sleeved grey shirt and a pair of grey shorts. He was believed to have died 4-5 hours earlier. There were no signs of a struggle.
Hoffman’s father Richard, who also lives in northeastern Thailand with his wife, says his son arrived in Thailand 2 weeks ago, and he and his wife tried to take care of him when he became depressed. Mr. Hoffman says he talked to his son at about 6pm on Saturday before going to sleep. At the time, his Thai wife was away in Bangkok.
At about 10.30pm he went to his son’s room and knocked on the door. When he got no answer, he entered and found his son lying in the bathroom. He took a motorcycle and asked a neighbour to call police. Police said the cause of death is not yet known and an autopsy is pending..
SOURCE: Chiang Rai Times
if you or anyone you know is in emotional distress, please contact the Samaritans of Thailand 24-hour hotline: 02 713 6791 (English), 02 713 6793 (Thai) or the Thai Mental Health Hotline at 1323 (Thai).
Nium partners with Visa for new instant money transfers in SE Asia
Nium is the first fintech-based money transfer service provider in Southeast Asia to offer instant money transfer through recipients’ 16-digit Visa debit card numbers. Currently available in Singapore, it offers both peer-to-peer and business-to-business transfers.
In the first phase, remittances can be made to various Southeast Asia countries.
Co-founder and CEO of Nium, Prajit Nanu, says the company understands that individuals and businesses need to receive money quickly, especially in markets where there are no instant payment solutions like FAST or IMPS.
“The partnership using Visa’s push payment solution and secure network will allow our consumers to transfer money in a faster, convenient and more secure way.”
According to a recent Visa survey, more than one in three respondents in Singapore make international money transfers at least once a year. Almost half of them expect their funds to be successfully transferred in less than a day.
Singapore has a Vietnamese community of around 12,000, many of them migrant workers who remit money back to their families.
Visa country manager for Vietnam and Laos, Dang Tuyet Dung, said: “Remittances are incredibly important for many families here, and in fact, Viet Nam is among the top 10 receivers of remittances in the world. As such, having fast, reliable and cost-effective means of sending money isn’t just a necessity, it also helps drive the economy.”
SOURCE: The Nation
British tourist locked up in ‘horror’ prison, fellow inmate dies in his arms
PHOTO: mirror.co.uk
A British father of two has shared his horror story after being locked up in a Thai jail. Imprisoned for overstaying his visa, 35 year old Kai Isaacs claims a fellow inmate died in his arms following a brutal beating. The incident happened back on May 21 in the International Detention Centre, situated next door to the swanky Sathorn residential area in Bangkok.
Kai, from the Isle of Wight, was imprisoned with 150 other inmates at the IDC. He says he was locked up with gangsters and suspected terrorists, according to the article in the Mirror Online. He said all 150 inmates had to sleep on the floor, ten in a row.
“It was the worst three months of my life.
“In the IDC there were 150 people in the room, sleeping on the floor 10 in a row.”
“It was hot, it stank, it was noisy, it was violent and scary.”
Kai relates the story of an American who was singled out after he arrived at the IDC. Four days later he’d be dead…
“When this American lad, Rickey McDonald, came in they singled him out. They didn’t like the USA much. They picked on him from the minute he walked in the room. They beat him and beat him and beat him. He was bullied to the point he couldn’t get water. They gave you a three-litre bottle to fill up but the water was only on for an hour a day. If he stood up they hit him.”
“But the guy died in my arms . It was suspected heart failure. It was horrible and I was still in there for weeks after it happened.”
Rickey “Rick” Eric McDonald, 41, of Lexington, passed away May 21, 2019 in Bangkok, Thailand. A Lexington native, he was born on June 14, 1977. He was a graduate of Dunbar High School (’96) and attended St. Lawrence University, University of Copenhagen, and Georgetown University. He held a teaching certificate in English and was a published author. Rick enjoyed travel and traveled extensively throughout Europe and Asia – milwardfuneral.com
Kai has passed on his story to the FBI, who are investigating the death of the US citizen from Kentucky on May 21.
His problems started when he travelled to Thailand in August 2018 with a one-way flight to visit his girlfriend. He claims the cash he’d sent himself through MoneyGram was unable to redeemed when he arrived in Thailand. He was told somebody else had already withdrawn the cash.
With no cash for a return flight and only a 30 day visa, he ended up going to stay with friends and left it until March this year to contact the British Embassy in Thailand.
Kai claims the Embassy advised him to hand himself in and that he would be likely locked up in the International Detention Centre before being deported back to the UK. He was first detained in a ‘cage’ before his appearance in a Thai court.
“I was kept in a cell with around 50 Thai people in a cage for five days then taken to court.”
He told Mirror Online that all his possessions, and what little money he had, went missing while he was in the police cell.
“It’s an inhumane place. There are guards but there is a hierarchy among the inmates. The bosses were Iranian gangsters and regularly gave severe beatings. Every moment in there was horrific. I wouldn’t wish it on anyone.”
Kai was finally deported in June this year with the help of the British Embassy and has now been barred from returning to Thailand for five years.
ORIGINAL STORY: mirror.co.uk
Russian nabbed for 7 year overstay in Samui
PHOTO: Matichon Online
A Russian man has been arrested for overstaying his visa by 2,861 days, 7 years and 9 months. The man was arrested on Koh Samui.
In a completely serendipitous inspection, immigration and tourist police were doing spot inspections on the island hen they were checking a man on Soi 3, off Maenam Road, in the north of the island. The inspection was yesterday afternoon.
Upon checking the man’s passport the noted the visa had expired in 2012.
The man was identified as a Russian national, 32 year old Alexey Safronenkov. The man was handed over to the Koh Samui police for prosecution where he will likely end up being fined, deported and black-listed. The black listing for such a long overstay would be 10 years before he could return to the Kingdom.
The 32 year old, who would have been 25 at the time, entered Thailand through Khuan Don checkpoint in Satun, on the Malaysian border, on January 12, 2012. At the time he was given a tourist visa stamp allowing him to stay 30 days. He had never left the country since that time.
Avoiding police and staying in the Kingdom, without departing at any stage over 7 years, deserves some sort of award. But his only reward will be a return to Russia with a DCB stamp.
SOURCE: Matichon Online
