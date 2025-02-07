HKTDC unveils 7 LifeStyle Trade events in April

Cultural and creative corner

The Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) will unveil the 7 LifeStyle Trade Events, covering gifts, houseware, fashion, printing and packaging, and licensing from April 27 to 30.

With the latest products and trends on display under one roof, the events will feature a selection of lifestyle products and services from around the world, maximising and diversifying buyers’ sourcing in one go.

Advertisements

The gifts, houseware, fashion and licensing events will be held at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre, while the printing and packaging fairs will be held at AsiaWorld-Expo.

As the world’s leading lifestyle trading platform, the seven events are anticipated to attract over 6,500 exhibitors from around the globe, bringing the latest trends, innovations and renowned brands to buyers.

Hong Kong Gifts & Premium Fair

Of the 7 events, the Hong Kong Gifts & Premium Fair is the longest-running and will celebrate its 40th anniversary this year. The highly acclaimed Hall of Fine Designs will return as a convergence of reputed brands.

Advertisements

Key brands include Monnaie de Paris (France), a government-owned institution responsible for producing France’s coins; Camel (Hong Kong), which creates vacuum flasks and has gained popularity among young creatives in recent years; and more.

The Hong Kong Exporters’ Association will assemble Hong Kong native companies to showcase the design talent and branding excellence of Hong Kong’s product designers. Winning works from the Hong Kong Smart Design Awards will be on display to highlight the creativity and flair to global industry players.

Home InStyle

Home InStyle will continue to foster connections and inspire the design and lifestyle community. The acclaimed Cultural and Creative Corner is set to be upgraded to a Cultural and Creative Avenue, engaging international design influencers and designer brands infused with unique design concepts and cultural heritage.

Pantone, the trendsetter in colour, will once again return as a colour partner to showcase the 2025 Fall/Winter and 2026 Spring/Summer colour trends. Design Anthology will also join as a lifestyle library partner.

In response to the rapid growth of the silver economy, Home InStyle will debut the Gerontech Living Pavilion, featuring a range of products and design concepts from over 10 local companies. In addition, the pavilion will host seminar sessions, along with interactive elements and guided tours, offering visitors a unique and engaging experience

Fashion InStyle

Another major exhibition, Fashion InStyle, provides an all-in-one sourcing platform from upstream materials to apparel, fashion accessories, fashion tech, and more.

This year, a new initiative, NEXT@Fashion InStyle, will be launched to redefine the boundaries of style and sustainability, while showcasing Hong Kong’s creativity and wealth of fashion talents.

The exhibition will feature cross-over collaborations among young fashion designers, new materials fabric suppliers, and manufacturers as well as leading brands.

Highlights include innovative, sustainable, and cultural heritage materials such as Gambier Canton Silk, which originated in 5th century China, and AlgaFila made from seaweed. Fashion parades and seminars will also be held to showcase and present these collaborations.

Printing & Packaging Fair and DeLuxe PrintPack

Jointly organised by HKTDC and CIEC Exhibition Company (HK) Limited, the Hong Kong International Printing & Packaging Fair will celebrate its 20th edition in 2025 and will once again showcase creative and innovative printing and packaging solutions.

Buyers would be impressed by the spectrum of printing and packaging equipment and products, ranging from biodegradable materials and upcycled products to flexible packaging, advanced packaging, consumables, printing services and upgraded printing machines for diversified applications.

Following its successful debut last year, DeLuxe PrintPack Hong Kong will continue to showcase a remarkable selection of high-end printing and packaging products designed for premium items.

Seminars to Discuss Emerging Trends

During the fair period, an array of events will be conducted to keep visitors abreast of the latest market information and create connections between exhibitors and buyers.

There will be seminars hosted by industry experts who will share insights on key areas crucial to the sector’s development, such as creative thinking, the silver economy, sustainability, innovations in health and wellness, the latest fashion technology and new materials, and trends in the printing industry and smart packaging.

Furthermore, the events will feature interactive demonstration sessions, where exhibitors will showcase their latest products, allowing visitors to have a first-hand experience. By serving as a one-stop sourcing platform, the events will offer exceptional business opportunities and cater to the needs of buyers for a diverse selection of lifestyle products and services.

Licensing Show and Conference

Running in parallel, the HKTDC Hong Kong International Licensing Show serves as a platform for global licensors and brands to explore business opportunities with licensees, licensing agents and traders from all over the world.

Many international brands and IPs from arts and culture, characters and animation, gaming and lifestyle sectors will be engaged to highlight Hong Kong’s position as the east-meets-west centre for international cultural exchange.

Concurrently, the Asian Licensing Conference brings together top-notch global licensing executives to keep the industry players updated with market intelligence, trends and opportunities. Topical issues such as global licensing trends to watch in 2025, sustainability in licensing, technology in immersive art, China opportunity and many more will be covered at the conference.

Digital platform creates an efficient exhibition experience Under the EXHIBITION+ model, the fairs integrate offline and online elements. Buyers can continue searching for products and services on the HKTDC sourcing platform and network through the Click2Match smart business-matching platform.

During the physical fair, buyers can use the Scan2Match function of the HKTDC Marketplace App to scan exhibitors’ exclusive QR codes, bookmark favourite suppliers, browse product information and continue discussions with exhibitors online during or after the show.

Press release