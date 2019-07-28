Xayaburi Dam owners say they’re not responsible for dry Mekong River | The Thaiger

Business
Xayaburi Dam owners say they’re not responsible for dry Mekong River
PHOTO: The Laotian Times
CK Power, operators of the new Xayaburi Dam in Laos, are denying their dam tests (running from July 15 until tomorrow) are responsible for the low water flows in the Mekong River. The tests were a lead up to full scale production of electricity from October this year, most of which will head to Thailand.
Fingers are being pointed at both the Jinghong Dam in China and Xayaburi Dam in Laos for the low water flow in Thai areas of the Mekong. But the company says it’s the low rainfall which is causing the drought, not their dam tests.
According to Thailand’s Office of the National Water Resources, the trials would severely impact the drought-hit provinces in the northeastern region, whose tributaries rely on water from the Mekong River. The office added that Thai water level gauges below the dam found that water levels had dropped by almost 1.8 metres, which is the lowest in 28 years, since the dam began to store water on July 9.
CK Power has invested 135 billion baht into the eight-year construction project, which started in 2012 and is currently 99.4% complete. They say they’ve also invested heavily in ecological research, especially the ‘fish ladder’ technology which monitors the movement and breeding of fish that have moved up and down the Mekong for centuries. But critics are saying that there are no guarantees the fish will use the ladder technology and that long term effects from the dam are not known.
CK Power claim the new dam will produce 7,600 gigawatt hours of electricity per year, most of which will be sent to Tha Li district in Loei province, just over the border in north-east Thailand. It’s the company’s second hydropower investment in Laos – their first was the Nam Ngum 2 Dam. CK Power’s concession lasts until 2050, when the project will be transferred back to the government in Laos.
The selling point to Laos citizens is better living conditions as a result of job and wealth creation as well as the technology and education which the government says will increase engineering skills in the country.
Already 15 villages have been affected by the project, seven requiring resettlement to new areas around the dam. The Xayaburi Dam has forced 2,975 people to move to new homes.
Thai Airways needs restructuring to survive
Store your tray table and buckle up. It’s going to be a bumpy ride at Thai Airways. The airline’s president Sumeth Damrongchaitham say Thai Airways needs complete restructuring if it is to survive in the highly competitive aviation business.
Sumeth said that under the restructuring, Thai Airways will focus more on the international market and link up with other members of Team Thailand – Thai Smile, Nok Air and Bangkok Airways- for local flights.
“Our new schedule will provide support for customers who fly by Thai Airways to Bangkok and have to board a connecting flight to other locations in Thailand or neighbouring countries. The new schedules will ensure passengers have enough time to catch connecting flights.”
The new Thai Airways flight schedule will also link up with other Star Alliance airlines as well as Thai Smile.
He said the national airline has already appointed an advisory team to see what changes are needed in terms of flight schedules and its tie-ups with other airlines that are part of Team Thailand.
“The advisory team will take two months to finalise the study and offer a proposal for our new flight schedule for 2020.”
According to a source from the airline, the advisory team has told Thai Airways to create a new department to manage such jobs as purchasing aircraft, setting up flight schedules and getting rid of old aircraft.
“This new department may be set up in the next six months, and should start operating by next year,” according to the source speaking to The Nation.
SOURCE: The Nation
Durian drives southern economy with new Chinese 700 million baht factory
A Chinese company has invested 700 million baht to establish a durian processing factory in Songkhla’s Thepha district. The establishment of the Kunming-based company in southern Thailand is an indication of the growing love for durian in China and a growing export potential for the ‘love-it-or-hate-it’ fruit.
Manguwang Food Company will employ up to 1,200 workers at its 700 million baht (US$24 million) factory in Thepa. The factory will freeze dry and package durian grown in the region for export to China, where products made from the fruit are in increasing demand.
The company started freezing and exporting local south Thailand durian at the start of July.
The target is to export 12,000 tonne of durian each year, roughly a third of the total output from the southern provinces, growing the business to 20,000 tonnes in exports in following years.
Good news for the local farmers is that the factory is buying quality durian product at higher prices than local buyers. The factory produces freeze-dried durian and quick frozen durian pulp.
Durian became even more popular around the region when Alibaba co-founder Jack Ma showcased the magic of digital commerce when he visited Bangkok in April 2018, selling 80,000 ‘golden-pillow’ durians within a minute on his retail website T-mall.
Thailand exported more than 600,000 tonne of fresh durian and durian products such as candy bars last year to China, according to the Thai Ministry of Agriculture and Cooperatives.
In Yala, Pattani and Narathiwat – the three southernmost provinces on the Malay border – there are about 50,000 rai of durian plantations, mostly in highland areas. The greater southern region produces between 120,000-150,000 tonnes of durian per year.
Thailand’s headline inflation surged over 1% in March
“The SCB Economics Intelligent Centre has revised down its forecast for average headline inflation in 2019 to 0.9% year on year, a slight decline from the previous forecast of 1.0%year on year.”
Thailand’s headline inflation surged to 1.24%, year on year, during March. This is up from 0.73%, year on year, in the previous month. Food and energy prices are the main drivers for inflation growth.
The raw food price index increased by 3.75% as the prices rose for rice flour and cereal products, meat and fruit and vegetables. The drought in Thailand’s agricultural regions also started to bite, causing fruit and vegetable prices to increase – the first rises in 10 months.
Meanwhile, energy prices rebounded with a growth of 2.07% based on rising global crude prices, after dropping for 3 consecutive months.
Core inflation stands at 0.58%, year on year, stable from 0.60%, year on year, in the previous month following stagnated prepared food, housing rent and medical and personal care price index.
SOURCE: scbeic.com
