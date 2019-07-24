Worries over drug-resistant Malaria strains spreading from Cambodia | The Thaiger

Connect with us

Cambodia

Worries over drug-resistant Malaria strains spreading from Cambodia

5 hours ago

Worries over drug-resistant Malaria strains spreading from Cambodia

Drug-resistant forms of malaria-causing parasites are spreading across south east Asia leading to “alarmingly high” treatment failure rates of frontline medication.

Scientists say that a strain of Malaria, known as KEL1/PLA1, has evolved and picked up new genetic mutations which may make it more resistant to drugs. They are warning that strains of malaria, resistant to two key anti-malarial medicines, are becoming more dominant in Vietnam, Laos and northeastern Thailand after spreading quickly out of Cambodia.

The scientific group worked with Britain’s Wellcome Sanger Institute, Oxford University and Thailand’s Mahidol University.

Malaria is caused by Plasmodium parasites and then carried by mosquitoes. According to the World Health Organisation around 220 million people have been infected with malaria as of 2017 and the disease killed 400,000 of them.

Malaria can be successfully treated with medicines if it’s caught early enough, but resistance to anti-malarial drugs is growing in many parts of the world, especially in South East Asia.

Researchers found that a strain of malaria had evolved and spread across Cambodia from 2007-2013. This latest research, published in The Lancet Infectious Diseases journal, found it has crossed borders and tightened its grip.

“The speed at which these resistant malaria parasites have spread in Southeast Asia is very worrying,” said Olivo Miotto, who co-led the work.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

Cambodia

Cambodian authorities crackdown on registration of foreigners

2 days ago

July 22, 2019

Cambodian authorities crackdown on registration of foreigners

Cambodian authorities are cracking down on foreign residents staying in the Kingdom.

Sar Kheng, the Cambodian Interior Minister, says all accommodation owners must now report foreigners who stay in their residences, citing a strengthening of immigration law enforcement.

The Interior Ministry says that most residential and accommodation owners have respected the 2010 law but some residence owners still did not understand their obligation and also did not respect the law,  according to Khmer Times.

“To strengthen immigration law enforcement and to improve the registration of foreigners residing in the country is necessary to ensure security, public order and social safety,” the statement said in the Khmer Times.

The ministry has issued a memorandum containing seven points such as the requirement for all residence owners to report foreigners residing in their property to local police officials in their location within 24 hours. If residential owners are foreigners, they must provide additional information of the people residing in their properties within 24 hours.

The statement added that General Department of Immigration has a responsibility to implement and disseminate the memorandum and its contents to residence owners and all relevant officials around the country, according to the Khmer Times.

Cambodian authorities crackdown on registration of foreigners | News by The Thaiger

Cambodian Interior Minister Sar Kheng announcing the crackdown – Khmer Times

Cambodia

Tropical storm 'Mun' to affect north and north-east Thailand

3 weeks ago

July 3, 2019

Tropical storm 'Mun' to affect north and north-east Thailand

The TMD (Thai Meteorological Department) has issued a warning this morning relating to possible impacts of tropical storm ‘Mun’.

The TMD reports that the tropical storm is moving west from Hainan Island in the South China Sea at a speed 20 kph and will make landfall between northern Vietnam and China tomorrow (July 4). It is predicted that the storm will bring with it torrential rain and strong winds over parts of Thailand, especially in the North, the Northeast, the Central and the East.

According to AccuWeather, Mun may weaken back into a tropical depression over the next 12-24 hours due to interaction with land, but there is a chance that it remains a tropical storm as it emerges from Hainan, China, back into the Tonkin Sea. Heavy rainfall and gusty winds are expected across Hainan through Wednesday before conditions improve by Thursday.

It also listed areas that may be affected by the storm:

July 3

  • North: Chiang Rai, Phayao, Nan, Phrae, Uttaradit, Phitsanuloke, Tak, Sukhothai and Phetchabun.
  • North East: Loei, Nong Bua Lam Phu, Nong Khai, Bueng Kan, Udon Thani, Sakhon Nakhon, Nakhon Phanom, Mukdahan, Kalasin, Yasothon, Roi Et, Maha Sarakham, Amnat Charoen, Chaiyaphum, Khon Kaen, Nakhon Ratchasima, Si Sa Ket and Ubon Ratchathani.
  • Central: Ratchaburi, Kanchanaburi, Uthai Thani, Nakhon Pathom, Nakhon Sawan, Lop Buri and Saraburi.
  • East: Nakhon Nayok, Prachin Buri, Sa Kaeo, Chachoengsao, Chonburi, Rayong, Chanthaburi and Trat.
  • South: Phetchaburi, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Chumphon, Surat Thani, Ranong, Phang Nga and Phuket.

July 4

  • North: Chiang Rai, Nan, Phrae, Uttaradit, Phitsanuloke, Tak, Kamphaeng Phet, Phichit and Phetchabun.
  • North East: Loei, Nong Bua Lamphu, Udon Thani, Nong Khai, Bueng Kan, Sakhon Nakhon, Nakhon Phanom, Mukdahan, Chaiyaphum, Khon Kaen and Kalasin.
  • Central: Ratchaburi, Kanchanaburi, Uthai Thani, Nakhon Pathom and Suphan Buri.
  • East: Sa Kaeo, Chonburi, Rayong, Chanthaburi and Trat.
  • South: Phetchaburi, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Chumphon, Ranong and Phang Nga.

The TMD added that small vessels should not go to sea in either the Andaman Sea or the Gulf of Thailand due to possible strong southwest monsoon that will bring fresh winds and wave heights of 2-3 metres.

ASEAN

ASEAN takeaways – 34th Summit in Bangkok

1 month ago

June 24, 2019

ASEAN takeaways – 34th Summit in Bangkok

PHOTO: Thai PBS

Time to say goodbye. The leaders, minders, security details, media and staff all head back to the ten ASEAN nations following a non-controversial Bangkok Summit held over the weekend, as well as regional plenaries held last Thursday and Friday.

The expensive crockery is being put away, the hundreds of flags neatly folded, the chairs stacked and stored, and right hands having a rest after four days of hand-shaking and regional back-slapping.

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha thanked all leaders for adopting the “ASEAN Outlook on the Indo-Pacific” plan which will reinforce ASEAN’s role in the region.

He also thanked Indonesian President Joko Widodo for playing an important role in driving the concept which, he said, will complement existing frameworks of cooperation at the regional and sub-regional levels and generate tangible and concrete deliverables for the benefit of the people of the region.

The Summit, he added, reinforced the importance of strengthening the regional economy and support for the conclusion of the RCEP negotiations this year – the world’s largest trade bloc – which will help ASEAN manage change and uncertainty in the region, especially regarding trade tensions between the US and China.

The Thai PM also noted the Summit’s adoption of the “Bangkok Declaration on Combatting Marine Debris in the ASEAN region”, adding that the declaration demonstrates the bloc’s commitment to reducing marine debris in a serious and sustainable manner.

Also, the Summit agreed to the launch of the Satellite Warehouse, under the Disaster Emergency Logistics System for ASEAN and the ASEAN Centre of Military Medicine, both centres are located in Thailand.

The PM added that the Summit supported ASEAN’s bid to host the World Cup in 2034 and called on all football associations in the region and the people of ASEAN to support this dream and to make it a reality.

ASEAN leaders also attached importance to ASEAN awareness-raising and the promotion of ASEAN identity among the people of the region.

SOURCE: Thai PBS

ASEAN takeaways - 34th Summit in Bangkok | News by The Thaiger

