Connect with us

Environment

Three herbicides will be banned in Thailand this year

The Thaiger

Published

1 week ago

on

Three herbicides will be banned in Thailand this year | The Thaiger

“When we eat fish from a river or stream contaminated with chemicals, we will ingest the chemicals. It is a food chain.”

Three hazardous herbicides, widely used in Thailand, will be banned before the end of this year. Deputy Agriculture Minister Manunya Thaiseth says the three herbicides are strongly opposed by consumer, civic groups and environmentalists.

Yesterday she ordered a suspension of the granting of permits for, or registration of paraquat, chlorpyrifos and glyphosate. She says a complete review of the use of the three agricultural chemicals will be undertaken.

“The review is expected to be completed this month. I would like them to be banned this month, but would have to take several matters into consideration, such as the amount of the chemicals currently held in storage.”

The deputy agriculture minister dismissed the suggestion that, since many farmers had been trained in the proper use of the three herbicides, the farmers are able to protect themselves. She also doubted suggestions that consumers can be assured that agricultural produce is safe, because it is not known whether the trained farmers strictly follow the usage instructions in their day to day practices.

“The safety of human beings cannot be compromised. While we are living with the hazardous chemicals and are taking preventive measures, the chemicals have spread into the environment.”

“When we eat fish from a river or stream contaminated with chemicals, we will ingest the chemicals. It is a food chain.”

The Public Health Ministry has joined civic and consumer groups in calling for a complete ban of the three chemicals, claiming that several countries have already banned them. The Ministry of Agriculture, under the previous administration, opposed a complete ban and instead chose to impose stricter control on their use by providing training to farmers on how to use the chemicals correctly for their own health safety and that of the consumers.

SOURCE: Thai PBS

Three herbicides will be banned in Thailand this year | News by The Thaiger

PHOTO: Deputy Agriculture Minister Manunya Thaiseth chairing meeting yesterday – Thai PBS

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Related Topics:



Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in Thailand. Or catch up on your Thailand news.

The Thaiger

If you have story ideas, a restaurant to review, an event to cover or an issue to discuss, contact The Thaiger editorial staff.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Bangkok

What did this Bangkok homeowner find on their couch?

The Thaiger

Published

2 hours ago

on

August 22, 2019

By

What did this Bangkok homeowner find on their couch? | The Thaiger

PHOTOS: Kapook

The owner of a Bangkok house has returned home to find this on their couch…

a) a piece of left-over pizza?

b) a thousand baht note behind one of the pillows”

c) a 2 metre monitor lizard sleeping peacefully?

The correct answer is ‘c’. The home-owner of a house in Suksawat 26 walked inside, turned on the light, and realised that the huge ‘lizard’ was peacefully asleep, using the armrest and pillow to rest their weary head. The tail was dangling off the other end of the sofa, the black vinyl furnishing unable to fit the whole reptile.

The monitor lizard, slightly annoyed at being woken up, slipped off and continued to casually waddle around the house. The un-named owner say, at first, he thought it was a crocodile but didn’t really want to get close enough to check. His unlikely find was reported on a Thai morning TV show this week on Channel 3.

But, as you do in Thailand, the owner called the local Foundation volunteers who came around to the house, relieved him of the 2 metre reptile, and took it to a nearby forest to continue… well, continue doing what monitor lizards do. The monitor lizard was unhappy about being moved from his comfortable lodgings to a damp forest.

Monitor lizards are frequently linked to good luck in Thai culture and number of the house the monitor lizard visited will be keenly sought after by lottery players.

SOURCE: Kapook, เรื่องเล่าเช้านี้

PS: Shouting ‘shoo shoo’ and waving your arms at a 2 metre monitor lizard is not a certified method of removal.

What did this Bangkok homeowner find on their couch? | News by The Thaiger

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Continue Reading

Environment

Chikungunya virus mutates – “mosquitoes can carry chikungunya and dengue”

The Thaiger & The Nation

Published

4 hours ago

on

August 22, 2019

By

Chikungunya virus mutates – “mosquitoes can carry chikungunya and dengue” | The Thaiger

A Thai respiratory and critical care specialist at Bangkok’s Vichaiyut Hospital is claiming that the chikungunya virus, spread through the bites of an infected Aedes mosquito, has mutated where one mosquito could be the carrier of both the chikungunya and dengue viruses.

Dr Manoon Leechawengwongs reported that in the past 30 days his hospital has treated 13 chikungunya patients compared to none in 2018.

Posting the warning on his Facebook page the doctor cites the case of a generally healthy 33 year old Thai female Bangkokian who suddenly developed a high fever, headache, muscle and joint pain, and red eyes. Two days later she developed a rash and her white-blood cell count dropped to 1,900. A lab test confirmed she had chikungunya. After being treated accordingly, she recovered within eight days.

Ways to avoid being bitten by an infected mosquito HERE.

According to the Disease Control Department, as of August 14, a total of 6,289 people in 45 provinces had been infected by chikungunya virus or a ratio of 9.52 persons for every 100,000, which is the highest in five years.

Nearly 80% )4,988 to be exact) were in the southern provinces, followed by 1,008 in the North, 143 in the Central region and 78 in the Northeast. The southern provinces of Tak, Pattani, Phitsanulok, Surat Thani, and Songkhla were the worst hit according to The Nation.

The Thaiger was unable to find any independent verification about the doctor’s claims of the chikungunya virus mutating in a way that allows a mosquito to carry both the chikungunya and dengue viruses.

SOURCE: The Nation

Chikungunya virus mutates -

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Continue Reading

Environment

Phuket’s water bosses claim there will be enough water

The Thaiger

Published

5 hours ago

on

August 22, 2019

By

Phuket’s water bosses claim there will be enough water | The Thaiger

PHOTO: Bang Neow Dam in Thalang, just a few muddy ponds

Well into the second half of the Phuket wet season and the three main dams are well below capacity, Bang Wad Dam just over 13% capacity and the Bang Neow Dam in Thalang district around 5%, mostly unusable muddy ponds. The newer Khlong Katha in Chalong is at a much higher level, about 30% of capacity.

But this time of the year the three dams need to be well on their way to full capacity if the island is to get through the high tourists season and dry season without a repeat of last year’s muddle where provincial obfuscation and confusion put the health of thousands of residents at risk by cutting off their water supply and water trucks became more populous than passenger vans.

The lack of water also co-incides with increased development and more tourists arriving each year.

Now the Director of the Phuket Provincial Irrigation Office, Somsawat Chaisinsod, is calling for province administrators and the Phuket Provincial Waterworks Authority to begin water saving campaigns as the annual heavy rains in October may not arrive or be less frequent. The suggestion of water ‘restrictions’ was not mentioned in the meeting.

At a meeting attended by Phuket’s Governor Phakaphong Tavipatana, Mr. Somsawat claimed that the island’s annual rainfall, for the first seven months of 2019, has only been 10% less than average.

But the dams are a LOT more than 10% lower in capacity. In the case of the Bang Neow Dam in Srisoontorn, it’s virtually empty.

A representative from the PWA said that the Authority is currently buying 45,000 cubic metres of water per day from undisclosed “private sources” to top up the island’s potable water needs.

“The PWA is in the process of securing water supply from a new supplier to improve the water supply and reduce the volume of water drawn from the dams.”

Meanwhile Prapan Kanprasang, chief of the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation in Phuket, told The Phuket News he “believes Phuket has enough water to the island through the next dry season, after the annual rains cease early November”.

“We have enough water to use.”

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Continue Reading

The Thaiger Newsletter

Keep up with all the day’s news. Subscribe here.

The latest news and information from Thailand.

* indicates required
ชาวเน็ตชม วินัยนศ.ญี่ปุ่น ไม่ยอมให้คนไทยขี่จยย.บนฟุตปาธ (คลิป) | The Thaiger
คลิปข่าว3 hours ago

ชาวเน็ตชม วินัยนศ.ญี่ปุ่น ไม่ยอมให้คนไทยขี่จยย.บนฟุตปาธ (คลิป)
วินาทีฮือฮาทั้งประชุมสภา รัฐบาลเสียงปริ่มน้ำ แพ้โหวตฝ่ายค้านครั้งแรก [คลิป] | The Thaiger
ข่าวการเมือง2 weeks ago

วินาทีฮือฮาทั้งประชุมสภา รัฐบาลเสียงปริ่มน้ำ แพ้โหวตฝ่ายค้านครั้งแรก [คลิป]
4 โมงเย็น ถ่ายทอดสดวอลเลย์บอล U23 ชายแชมป์เอเชีย ไทยพบซาอุฯ | The Thaiger
วอลเลย์บอล2 weeks ago

4 โมงเย็น ถ่ายทอดสดวอลเลย์บอล U23 ชายแชมป์เอเชีย ไทยพบซาอุฯ
18 ก.ค. 5โมงเย็น ถ่ายทอดสดวอลเลย์บอลไทย-ฮ่องกง ชิงแชมป์เอเชียรุ่น U23 | The Thaiger
วอลเลย์บอล1 month ago

18 ก.ค. 5โมงเย็น ถ่ายทอดสดวอลเลย์บอลไทย-ฮ่องกง ชิงแชมป์เอเชียรุ่น U23
“แอน ทองประสม” เล่นทายาก ในวัยเข้าเลข 4 [คลิป] | The Thaiger
ดาราไทย1 month ago

“แอน ทองประสม” เล่นทายาก ในวัยเข้าเลข 4 [คลิป]
18 ก.ค. 5โมงเย็น ถ่ายทอดสดวอลเลย์บอลไทย-ฮ่องกง ชิงแชมป์เอเชียรุ่น U23 | The Thaiger
วอลเลย์บอล1 month ago

18 ก.ค. 5โมงเย็น ถ่ายทอดสดวอลเลย์บอลไทย-ฮ่องกง ชิงแชมป์เอเชียรุ่น U23
คลิปนาทีพลเอกประยุทธ์ให้สัมภาษณ์นักข่าวภาษาอังกฤษ ตอบคล่องปร๋อเรื่องกฎหมาย | The Thaiger
ข่าวการเมือง1 month ago

คลิปนาทีพลเอกประยุทธ์ให้สัมภาษณ์นักข่าวภาษาอังกฤษ ตอบคล่องปร๋อเรื่องกฎหมาย
ฺBlink กรี๊ดคอแตก ลิซ่า Solo คอนเสิร์ตวันแรก BLACKPINK world tour in your area : encore | The Thaiger
BLACKPINK1 month ago

ฺBlink กรี๊ดคอแตก ลิซ่า Solo คอนเสิร์ตวันแรก BLACKPINK world tour in your area : encore
ไฮไลท์ บราซิล-โปแลนด์ วอลเลย์บอล เนชั่นส์ ลีก 2019 รอบสุดท้าย | The Thaiger
วอลเลย์บอล1 month ago

ไฮไลท์ บราซิล-โปแลนด์ วอลเลย์บอล เนชั่นส์ ลีก 2019 รอบสุดท้าย
คลิปย้อนหลัง Miss Grand Thailand 2019 รอบชุดประจำชาติ | The Thaiger
บันเทิง1 month ago

คลิปย้อนหลัง Miss Grand Thailand 2019 รอบชุดประจำชาติ
ถ่ายทอดสดMiss Grand Thailand 2019 รอบชุดประจำชาติ 10 ก.ค. | The Thaiger
บันเทิง1 month ago

ถ่ายทอดสดMiss Grand Thailand 2019 รอบชุดประจำชาติ 10 ก.ค.
ชมไฮไลต์ ‘นุสรา ต้อมคำ’ เซตมือ 1 เนชั่นส์ ลีก 2019 รอบแรก | The Thaiger
วอลเลย์บอล1 month ago

ชมไฮไลต์ ‘นุสรา ต้อมคำ’ เซตมือ 1 เนชั่นส์ ลีก 2019 รอบแรก
6 ก.ค. บ่ายสอง ถ่ายทอดสดตุรกี-บราซิล วอลเลย์บอลเนชั่นส์ ลีกรอบตัดเชือก | The Thaiger
วอลเลย์บอล2 months ago

6 ก.ค. บ่ายสอง ถ่ายทอดสดตุรกี-บราซิล วอลเลย์บอลเนชั่นส์ ลีกรอบตัดเชือก
สูสี! ไฮไลต์บอลโลกหญิงรอบรองฯ คู่ 2 เนเธอร์แลนด์ 1-0 สวีเดน | The Thaiger
ฟุตบอล2 months ago

สูสี! ไฮไลต์บอลโลกหญิงรอบรองฯ คู่ 2 เนเธอร์แลนด์ 1-0 สวีเดน
“คิมซูฮยอน” ปลดประจำการทหารแล้ว ภาพแรกหลังออกจากกองทัพ [คลิป] | The Thaiger
K-Pop2 months ago

“คิมซูฮยอน” ปลดประจำการทหารแล้ว ภาพแรกหลังออกจากกองทัพ [คลิป]

Trending