Thailand facing double whammy – Covid-19 and worsening seasonal drought | The Thaiger

Environment
Thailand facing double whammy – Covid-19 and worsening seasonal drought
The Office of the National Water Resources says up to 6,255 villages in 24 provinces have already been declared as drought-affected areas, while national dams and reservoirs are only at an average of 49% capacity (only 26% of that water is usable.) It has been predicted that the drought could last until at least July.
Deputy PM Prawit Wongsuwon says that “several areas are already facing severe water shortages.”
“The ONWR and other state agencies are to speed up their workers to ensure that every household has sufficient access to clean water as we don’t know how long the seasonal drought could last.”
“This will be part of the government’s policy of urging people to remain at home to stop the spread of Covid-19.”
He also ordered local authorities to build an ‘artesian-well’ (a well from which water flows under natural pressure without pumping) to boost supplies of water in drought-hit communities.
The department’s director-general of The Royal Irrigation Department says that, in an attempt to help the local communities that have been hit by the seasonal drought, the department has so far found a supply of 15.3 billion cubic metres of water, accounting for 87% of the water required under the department’s 2019-2020 drought-management plan.”
Many provinces have reported that their situation is “severe” and if nothing is done to maintain the worsening situation, a lot of local villagers in Thailand’s agriculture belt will be negatively impacted.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Chiang Mai hiking spots go up in flames
Wildfires in Thailand’s north have made plenty of news in recent months, and now, Chiang Mai’s Doi Mon Jong mountain, one of northern Thailand’s most popular hiking spots has become the latest victim.
Doi Mon Jong, in the province’s Om Koi District, is considered a legendary “unseen” destination for its breathtaking views, beauty and nature. Nearly 20 rai (3.2 hectares) of the mountain was burned to ash this week. A once lush green area is now an ugly black gash in the landscape.
Forestry department officials report that the wildfires were started by villagers foraging in the forest, though there’s speculation that it was part of a land encroachment ploy.
Doi Mon Jong is among Thailand’s 10 highest peaks, rising 1,929 metres above sea level. It is home to a huge variety of wildlife, including wild elephants, serow and goral, rare goat-like antelope species. Local villagers tell authorities that there are many herds of wild elephants in the area.
Chiang Mai’s governor announced yesterday that from April 1-6 there were a total of 18,913 fire hotspots in Chiang Mai. Most of them found in Chiang Dao, Om Koi, Mae Chaem, Hod, Phraw, Mae Taeng and also Samoeng districts.
Firefighters posted photographs of the mountain’s charred slopes, which used to draw thousands of hikers from across the country and around the world.
SOURCE: Chiang Rai Times
Chon Buri struggles with severe drought
As Thailand faces its worst drought in 40 years, officials in Chon Buri met yesterday to discuss a solution regarding lack of water and low water pressure in the province’s Sattahip district, south of Pattaya, also the home to a naval base.
Responding to many recent complaints, Sathira Pueakprapan, a member of the council in Chonburi, told reporters that Sattahip area receives water from three main providers – the water works authority in Sattahip, Ban Chang and Pattaya.”
“Many areas in Thailand are facing drought problems as well as residents in Sattahip. This is causing some areas to have no water and some to have weak water pressure. Additionally, these problems can be unpredictable and last for extended periods of time.”
“We have confirmed that the overall water supply is still enough in the area until June which will be the end of the dry season. However, please save and conserve water in the interim period.”
“We are trying our best to solve the water problems and divert water from the areas with higher levels of supply.”
But a spokesman for Thailand’s Meteorological Department painted a bleak picture.
“There is unlikely to be any rain until the beginning of the rainy season in May, and high temperatures brought on by the climate condition known as El Nino will prevail.”
Even in the tourist island of Phuket, where 84% of the economy relies on tourism, the three main catchments are either a lot lower than in the past or, in the case of Manik Dam in Srisoontorn, completely empty.
The TMD predicts 2020 is likely to be worse than 1995 and 2015/2016, when water needed to be drawn up from aquifers. Residents in Bangkok and surrounding areas were affected and competed for meagre water resources. Roads cracked, riverbanks collapsed and saltwater seeped into the groundwater in Pathum Thani province, affecting the local tap water supply.
Thailand commonly suffers from both drought and flood, and plenty of both. But as demands on agriculture grow, along with population, tourism and development, the effects of these extremes become more evident and critical. Critics say the outlook of scarce rains for 2020 exposes the poor management of the Kingdom’s water resources.
“The government is perpetually locked into historic and ineffective practices that haven’t kept pace with modern agriculture.”
This year’s long dry season is expected to produce lower farm outputs and push up prices, even as overall farm income declines due to the drought. This will affect the purchasing power of farm households, which account for one third of Thais.
SOURCES: The Pattaya News | The Nation
Thailand’s reservoirs and dams reaching critically low levels
The start of the annual wet season isn’t far away, maybe this month, but Thailand’s water sources are running on empty.
The Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation reported today, that Thailand has seen a large drop of useable water in dams and reservoirs by an average of 30% of their capacity, due to the lack of rain in the first three months of the year.
“21 dams in provinces of Lampang, Tak, Uttaradit, Chiang Mai, Uthai Thani, Chaiyaphum, Khon Kaen, Nakhon Ratchasima, Udon Thani, Buriram, Suphan Buri, Lop Buri, Chachoengsao, Nakhon Nayok, Chonburi and Rayong have reported critically low water levels. Meanwhile, 187 reservoirs nationwide also reported water levels at below 30% including 50 reservoirs in the North, 100 in the Northeast, 33 in Central and four in the South.”
“It is expected that 6,065 villages in 139 districts and 714 subdistricts are currently being affected by the drought.”
So far there have been reports that 23 provinces declared as drought areas requiring emergency financial support by the Ministry of Finance. These provinces include Phayao, Nan, Chiang Rai, Uttaradit, Sukhothai, Phetchaboon, Uthai Thani, Nongkhai, Nakhon Sawan, Beung Kan, Sakon Nakhon, Nakhon Phanom, Kalasin, Mahasarakham, Nakhon Ratchasima, Buriram, Chaiyaphum, Sisaket, Chainat, Kanjanaburi, Suphanburi, Chachoengsao, and Prachinburi.
Phuket reservoirs are also at critically low levels, only surviving because of the drop in tourists to the island since January.
Songkran, the Thai New Year, on April 13, is usually the annual celebration of the end of the country’s hot season and the start of the annual wet season. The formal celebrations for Songkran have been postponed by the Thai government.
SOURCE: The Nation
