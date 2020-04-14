Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 14 | The Thaiger

Thailand Covid-19 cases rise to 34 (Tuesday), 1 more death

Health officials today confirmed 34 new Covid-19 cases from around the country, bringing the total to 2,613.

There was one additional death, a Bangkok bus driver, raising the country’s death toll to 41.

Today’s number is higher than the 28 recorded yesterday, and comes after five straight days of declines since the 111 recorded on April 8. The highest number reported in a single day so far was the 188 recorded on March 22.

Of the national total, 1,405 patients, or about 53% have recovered and been discharged.

Airports of Thailand deny Thai Airways takeover rumours

Airports of Thailand is denying claims that it is interested in acquiring a stake in the financially-struggling flag carrier Thai Airways saying that they too are struggling with the sharp drop in revenue after airline and airport shutdowns related to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The AoT president says they’re revenue will drop by 30-40% this year, that’s assuming they get airlines landing again around June.

Instead the AoT says they will expand their non-aeronautical businesses, focusing more on development projects which are not related to passenger services.

Thai Airways’ problems go from bad to worse, currently totally grounded and bleeding revenue after a decade of accumulated losses and annual bailouts from the Thai government.

The AoT says, whilst not wanting to invest in the national airline, they plan to help struggling airlines by reducing parking and runway usage fees by 50%. The AoT runs the international airports at

Suvarnabhumi

Phuket

Chiang Mai

Chiang Rai

Hat Yai

Don Mueang

South Asia risks becoming the next epicentre for Covid-19 pandemic

The World Bank is predicting that South Asia is advancing towards its worst economic performance in 40 years and probably an upcoming Coronavirus hotspot.

They say that, following decades of reducing poverty in the eight countries in the region, they’re now facing enormous financial challenges as they come to grips with lockdowns destroying some of their economies. So far the nations have reported relatively few coronavirus cases but experts fear they could be the next epicentre of the virus in coming months.

India, Pakistan, Afghanistan,

Nepal, Bhutan, Maldives,

Sri Lanka and Bangladesh

Drunken man incinerates ATM after running out of alcohol

Last night around 10pm a drunk man, apparently desperate to get some more alcohol, became angry and aggressive, whereupon he decided to incinerate an ATM machine.

The 30 year old later told police he was hoping that the ATM would explode and rain cash, or alcohol. The poor ATM was situated in Rayong, south east of Bangkok.

Apparently fuelled by Thai Rice Whisky, he ran out of his chosen brew but no stores were open because it was past the curfew time. He told police he became agitated and came up with the idea of blowing up an ATM.He used a gas tank and and a home-made blow torch to try and burn his way into the ATM. But the gas ran, out, he got bored and went home. His local village chief turned him into police. The ATM is apparently OK, the 30 year old still recovering from his failed arson attack.

A mushroom cloud hangs over Pattaya

There is perhaps no better motivator for children than peer pressure and the threat of public humiliation.

Yesterday in Pattaya, many local schoolboys woke up to their quiet Songkran, unable to play in the traditional festivities, sporting new home-made hairstyles meant to shame them into self isolation. It’s called the “Mushoom Cloud.”

A Pattaya hairdresser Khon Prasit masterminded the idea to give kids a haircut so ugly, so embarrassing, they would willingly WANT to stay inside and avoid the laughter and finger pointing from their schoolmates. Their parents thought it was brilliant.

Only problem, the kids loved it.

Watch out for the mushroom cloud ‘do’ around Pattaya as parents try and come up with some other devious way to get their kids to stay inside.