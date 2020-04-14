Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 14 | The Thaiger

Thailand
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 14
Thailand Covid-19 cases rise to 34 (Tuesday), 1 more death
Health officials today confirmed 34 new Covid-19 cases from around the country, bringing the total to 2,613.
There was one additional death, a Bangkok bus driver, raising the country’s death toll to 41.
Today’s number is higher than the 28 recorded yesterday, and comes after five straight days of declines since the 111 recorded on April 8. The highest number reported in a single day so far was the 188 recorded on March 22.
Of the national total, 1,405 patients, or about 53% have recovered and been discharged.
Airports of Thailand deny Thai Airways takeover rumours
Airports of Thailand is denying claims that it is interested in acquiring a stake in the financially-struggling flag carrier Thai Airways saying that they too are struggling with the sharp drop in revenue after airline and airport shutdowns related to the Covid-19 pandemic.
The AoT president says they’re revenue will drop by 30-40% this year, that’s assuming they get airlines landing again around June.
Instead the AoT says they will expand their non-aeronautical businesses, focusing more on development projects which are not related to passenger services.
Thai Airways’ problems go from bad to worse, currently totally grounded and bleeding revenue after a decade of accumulated losses and annual bailouts from the Thai government.
The AoT says, whilst not wanting to invest in the national airline, they plan to help struggling airlines by reducing parking and runway usage fees by 50%. The AoT runs the international airports at
South Asia risks becoming the next epicentre for Covid-19 pandemic
The World Bank is predicting that South Asia is advancing towards its worst economic performance in 40 years and probably an upcoming Coronavirus hotspot.
They say that, following decades of reducing poverty in the eight countries in the region, they’re now facing enormous financial challenges as they come to grips with lockdowns destroying some of their economies. So far the nations have reported relatively few coronavirus cases but experts fear they could be the next epicentre of the virus in coming months.
SOUTH ASIA
India, Pakistan, Afghanistan,
Nepal, Bhutan, Maldives,
Sri Lanka and Bangladesh
Drunken man incinerates ATM after running out of alcohol
Last night around 10pm a drunk man, apparently desperate to get some more alcohol, became angry and aggressive, whereupon he decided to incinerate an ATM machine.
The 30 year old later told police he was hoping that the ATM would explode and rain cash, or alcohol. The poor ATM was situated in Rayong, south east of Bangkok.
Apparently fuelled by Thai Rice Whisky, he ran out of his chosen brew but no stores were open because it was past the curfew time. He told police he became agitated and came up with the idea of blowing up an ATM.He used a gas tank and and a home-made blow torch to try and burn his way into the ATM. But the gas ran, out, he got bored and went home. His local village chief turned him into police. The ATM is apparently OK, the 30 year old still recovering from his failed arson attack.
A mushroom cloud hangs over Pattaya
There is perhaps no better motivator for children than peer pressure and the threat of public humiliation.
Yesterday in Pattaya, many local schoolboys woke up to their quiet Songkran, unable to play in the traditional festivities, sporting new home-made hairstyles meant to shame them into self isolation. It’s called the “Mushoom Cloud.”
A Pattaya hairdresser Khon Prasit masterminded the idea to give kids a haircut so ugly, so embarrassing, they would willingly WANT to stay inside and avoid the laughter and finger pointing from their schoolmates. Their parents thought it was brilliant.
Only problem, the kids loved it.
Watch out for the mushroom cloud ‘do’ around Pattaya as parents try and come up with some other devious way to get their kids to stay inside.Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Environment
Thailand facing double whammy – Covid-19 and worsening seasonal drought
The Office of the National Water Resources says up to 6,255 villages in 24 provinces have already been declared as drought-affected areas, while national dams and reservoirs are only at an average of 49% capacity (only 26% of that water is usable.) It has been predicted that the drought could last until at least July.
Deputy PM Prawit Wongsuwon says that “several areas are already facing severe water shortages.”
“The ONWR and other state agencies are to speed up their workers to ensure that every household has sufficient access to clean water as we don’t know how long the seasonal drought could last.”
“This will be part of the government’s policy of urging people to remain at home to stop the spread of Covid-19.”
He also ordered local authorities to build an ‘artesian-well’ (a well from which water flows under natural pressure without pumping) to boost supplies of water in drought-hit communities.
The department’s director-general of The Royal Irrigation Department says that, in an attempt to help the local communities that have been hit by the seasonal drought, the department has so far found a supply of 15.3 billion cubic metres of water, accounting for 87% of the water required under the department’s 2019-2020 drought-management plan.”
Many provinces have reported that their situation is “severe” and if nothing is done to maintain the worsening situation, a lot of local villagers in Thailand’s agriculture belt will be negatively impacted.
AoT, already struggling, deny investing in faltering Thai Airways
“We’ve got enough problems of our own.”
Airports of Thailand is denying claims that it is interested in acquiring a stake in the financially floundering flag carrier Thai Airways, saying that they too are struggling with the sharp drop in revenue after airlines and airport shutdowns related to the Covid-19 pandemic.
Thai Airways, once considered one of Asia’s most luxurious airlines, has grounded its fleet until at least May, suspended or laid off staff and slashed pay for those who remain. As late as two weeks ago, the government announced it would not allow the carrier to go under. That announcement followed the abrupt resignations of both the airline President and Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi airport director on the same day.
The national airline has been a financial basket-case for over a decade and continues to be propped up by the Thai government who bails them out each year. But the AoT says they have other priorities and won’t be buying into Thai Airways.
Passenger numbers across the 6 AoT-run international airports are expected to fall by more than 50 million baht this year, and AoT president Nitinai Sirismatthakarn said yesterday “…we believe our revenue will drop by at least 30-40%.”
Since the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand banned all international arrivals in Thailand at the start of April, the number of foreign travellers has dropped to a mere dribble of 300-400 passengers a day. The ban deals a cripping blow to the AoT, since international travellers account for 60% of all traffic through its airports. Considering each passenger pays airport fees of up to 700 baht each time they travel from an AoT airport, their absence has had a huge impact on the company’s bottomline.
“In light of this tough situation, the company has no plans to invest in Thai.”
Instead, Nitinai says the AoT will expand its non-aeronautical business arms and focus more on development projects that aren’t related to passenger services.
“We will ask the AoT board to approve a plan to set up a new subsidiary to oversee these businesses.”
Retailers at AoT-run airports have also been severely affected by the closures and flight bans. Many shops have temporarily closed, unable to cover operating costs before flights resume.
To help them stay afloat, the AoT board will offer 50% discounts on rent to shops that stay open, while shops that had to close will be exempted from paying rent.
The AoT also plans to help struggling airlines by reducing parking and runway fees by half.
