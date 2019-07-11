Phuket’s looming high season water crisis | The Thaiger

Environment
Phuket’s looming high season water crisis
PHOTOS: Siraphat Kanphonngam
Water shortages are almost a certainty for Phuket in the next high season with the rainfall for this year’s wet season well below average.
The island’s three main catchments – Bang Neow Dam off Srisoonthorn Road, Bang Wad dam in Kathu and Khlong Kratha dam in Chalong – have all increased in their water levels since the dams dropped to historically low levels back in April. But not much.
We are nearly at the centre point of the annual wet season but the levels in the dam, by The Thaiger’s estimate, are still less than 20-25% capacity. Without significant increases in rain levels, well beyond the annual average rainfall, the island will be facing acute water shortages by the middle of the busy festive and new year business season, probably before the end of January 2020.
The hope for heavier rainfall would be against the trend of lower rainfalls already in 2019.
This year’s monsoonal contributions from the sky have been below average with only two short spans of heavy rainfall falling in Phuket since the west season kicked late April.
In March and April this year water trucks became more numerous around the island than the ubiquitous passenger vans. Price gouging for water was common and secondary water storages, like some of the old tin-mine lakes, certainly not potable water supplies, were used as a resource to keep communities supplied. Hardest hit were residents in the Rassada are, east of Phuket Town. For most of March and April the residents had little or no water supply.
Official water restrictions were threatened but never actioned by the local water authority or the Phuket Governor during the shortages earlier this year.
Bangkok
Farmers resort to household waste water to save their crops in Suphan Buri
PHOTO: Thai PBS
Some farmers in Don Jedi district of Suphan Buri, one of Thailand’s “rice bowl” provinces, are turning to using household waste water to irrigate their parched farmland. Suphan Buri is a province immediately north-west of Bangkok.
Desperate to save his 3.2 hectares of rice paddy fields in Village 5, Tambon Don Jedi, rice farmer Narong Wongsuwan told Thai PBS that he decided to redirect water from a ravine, which has been turned into an open drain for household waste water, onto his farmland for the past four days.
Although there is still a small amount of water in the irrigation canals, he said he prefers to save it for consumption.
Narong said he believes the household effluent that he pumps onto his farmland is free from toxic chemicals because there is no factory in his community.
He added that, if he did not pump the waste water for use, other farmers might do the same and the ravine may run dry as well.
It was reported that farmers in Suphan Buri, and those in neighboring Chainat province, have started fighting for water to feed their rice crops because they rely on the same Khlong Makhamthao Uthong as the main source of water for irrigation and consumption.
Farmers located further downstream of Khlong Makhamthao Uthong hare complaining that most of the water is used by farmers living upstream, leaving very little water for them.
Original story: Thai PBS
Entertainment
Korean TVs “Law of the Jungle” leaves viewers dismayed about Thai episodes
Thailand’s ‘Post Today’, is reporting that South Korean TV viewers were dismayed when they learned that the production crew and cast of the SBS Television show “Law of the Jungle” had caught protected giant clams while filming the series in Thailand. The topic has become a trending social media topic in Korea.
Korean news agency, Yonhap, who interviewed the South Korean Ambassador to Thailand, says the South Korean Embassy is looking into the details of the matter and will coordinate between Thai officials and the production company.
At the end of the interview, viewers expressed anger with the production company and the actors participating in the reality TV series. Some called for an end to the show. Some said it was not Lee Yeol Eum’s fault and the producer should be held responsible because it is the producer’s job to know about all related laws and regulations in countries in which they film the show.
A viewer asked that the company to take full responsibility, calling the incident “very disgraceful” adding that the program “must stop now.”
Another South Korean news agency, YTN NEWS, questioned whether the Thai production coordinator, known in the TV and film business as the ‘fixer’, had made sure that the crew was aware of the relevant laws.
The fans on Korean drama and music website, allkpop.com, also expressed disbelief that the Korean filming crew did such a bad thing, saying “Wow! This is not a matter of innocence, it’s a total ignorance of the existing Thai laws, showing the worst kind of disrespect for the Thai legal system by the team.”
Readers on CAN, Singapore, also expressed outrage at the act, saying “The producer must be prosecuted under Thai law,” and that “The actress must not have been aware of the law to do such a thing”. Another reader, however, pointed out that ignorance of the law excuses no one”
Meanwhile, the Department of National parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation (DNP) released a statement on its Facebook page last Monday (July 8) to confirm that the production crew did not have the correct permits to film at some locations and legal steps are being taken.
SOURCE: Thai PBS
Environment
Dolphin sightings in Phang Nga Bay near Phuket – VIDEO
The rangers managed to take a picture of a 150 centimetre-long dolphin in front of Koh Panyi, Amphur Muang while travelling to Koh Thalu. The dolphin was reported to be in good shape, healthy and familiar with human contact.
Sarayuth Tanthian, head of Phang Nga Bay Marine National Park, says there have been three recent sightings of dolphins in the park area by rangers and tourists, most of them bottlenose dolphins, for whom there is abundant food in Phang Nga Bay. He says the main reason for the frequent dolphin sightings is probably because natural resources in the Bay are starting to recover after the extensive clean-up campaign of the sea by the rangers.
Sarayuth also urged tourists, business owners and citizens in the area to participate in the clean-up effort by refraining from throwing wastes into the sea. He said this would help restore marine natural resources and keep these aquatic animals alive in the Phang Nga Bay.
ORIGINAL REPORT: The Nation
