Korean TVs “Law of the Jungle” leaves viewers dismayed about Thai episodes | The Thaiger

Korean TVs "Law of the Jungle" leaves viewers dismayed about Thai episodes
Thailand’s ‘Post Today’, is reporting that South Korean TV viewers were dismayed when they learned that the production crew and cast of the SBS Television show “Law of the Jungle” had caught protected giant clams while filming the series in Thailand. The topic has become a trending social media topic in Korea.
Korean news agency, Yonhap, who interviewed the South Korean Ambassador to Thailand, says the South Korean Embassy is looking into the details of the matter and will coordinate between Thai officials and the production company.
At the end of the interview, viewers expressed anger with the production company and the actors participating in the reality TV series. Some called for an end to the show. Some said it was not Lee Yeol Eum’s fault and the producer should be held responsible because it is the producer’s job to know about all related laws and regulations in countries in which they film the show.
A viewer asked that the company to take full responsibility, calling the incident “very disgraceful” adding that the program “must stop now.”
Another South Korean news agency, YTN NEWS, questioned whether the Thai production coordinator, known in the TV and film business as the ‘fixer’, had made sure that the crew was aware of the relevant laws.
The fans on Korean drama and music website, allkpop.com, also expressed disbelief that the Korean filming crew did such a bad thing, saying “Wow! This is not a matter of innocence, it’s a total ignorance of the existing Thai laws, showing the worst kind of disrespect for the Thai legal system by the team.”
Readers on CAN, Singapore, also expressed outrage at the act, saying “The producer must be prosecuted under Thai law,” and that “The actress must not have been aware of the law to do such a thing”. Another reader, however, pointed out that ignorance of the law excuses no one”
Meanwhile, the Department of National parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation (DNP) released a statement on its Facebook page last Monday (July 8) to confirm that the production crew did not have the correct permits to film at some locations and legal steps are being taken.
SOURCE: Thai PBS
Frisky teenagers warned that they are being watched whilst in Thai cinemas
PHOTO: ร่วมแสดงความคิดเห็น
Smile, you’re on Chiang Mai’s candid camera.
Chiang Mai cinema staff are watching you while you are watching movies at the cinema. But, according to a source at one of the leading northern cinemas, the same is happening around Thailand. And some of the amorous advances are being caught on camera and shared on social media by staff.
Chiang Mai News investigated claims after pictures of teenagers ‘cuddling’ during the films were shared on social media. Reporters were told by an un-named leading cinema chain operator in the north of Thailand that CCTV is installed in all cinemas around Thailand and staff were monitoring patron’s behaviour and safety at all times.
“Teens who think their back row activities could not be seen are mistaken,” according to the story in the Chiang Mai News.
The cinema source suggested that those who were getting a bit too frisky should cover themselves up to “maintain modesty”.
“Though the best course of action was not to break cinema rules by engaging in inappropriate behaviour in the first place.”
SOURCE: Chiang Mai News
The Korean Wave – a tsunami of cultural opportunity for ASEAN
BTS, Blackpink, ASEAN, K-Pop
by The Star Online – Asia News Network
TV drama, pop music, culture, food. The ‘Korean Wave’ is on its way.
The Korean Wave was the hot topic at the ASEAN-Korea Media Forum held in Seoul recently, with experts saying that it has, in fact, enhanced cultural exchanges between the republic and the entire region.
Korean bands Blackpink and BTS are currently the two most popular bands in Thailand.
Under the theme “Korean Wave in ASEAN: Successful Past and Sustainable Future”, speakers from media organisations, government and academia spoke about ways the phenomenon could be further spread through partnerships in the region.
The Korean Wave, or Hallyu, refers to the global popularity of South Korea’s cultural economy exporting pop culture, enter-tainment, music, TV dramas and movies.
Current K-Pop female pop-heavyweights, ‘BlackPink’
A long-time journalist and Korean drama fan, June H.L. Wong, says that regional media didn’t jump on board the first wave of dramas and earlier K-pop in the early 2000s.
“It wasn’t until the mid-2000s that the media started covering K-entertainment as awareness, access and opportunity improved,” said Wong, in her paper.
Wong says that by 2011, ASEAN media had regular coverage on K-pop culture and today, its stories are an accepted part of ASEAN news content. Noting that for the millennials, the new mainstream media was social, Wong added that K-idols and their fan clubs have become the supreme masters of these tools to keep in touch and up to date.
“More Korean pop songs now include English lyrics and more pop bands have English-speaking members, like BTS’ Kim Nam-joon (RM),” she added.
Matching ‘The Beatles’ for the most number of #1 Albums on the US charts in one year – ‘BTS’
The Korean Wave is expected to play an important role in stimulating greater partnership, coupled with President Moon Jae-in’s New Southern Policy to prosper together with ASEAN, said Kwon Chung-won, CEO and publisher of The Korea Herald.
Jang Won-ho, a professor at the University of Seoul said the empathy being cultivated among members of the BTS fan club, while idolising Hallyu content, has lead to the creation of a cultural community beyond national borders.
“It should be the future of Hallyu,” said Jang.
He also noted the influence of BTS, saying that since the band saw themselves as a role model, the band has been working with bodies like UNICEF to raise funds for the “Love Myself” campaign.
Watch BTS’ ‘RM’ speak at the UN about their ‘Love Yourself’ campaign…
SOURCE: the star.com.my
Top 10 things the internet has replaced, or destroyed
The internet continues to change everything, for better or for worse. Whilst it’s creating entire new industries it’s also putting a lot of people out of work and killing older business models. Add this to the rise and rise of smartphones as a source of just about everything, and you have a completely disruptive situation. The genie is out of the bottle and there’s no turning back.
We can be nostalgic and try to assure ourselves that it ‘was better in the old days’ but, in most cases, the newer internet deliveries of old business models are much better, much more convenient and much cheaper, often free.
Warning: If you’re under 30 you may need some explanation of some of these things.
Here are 10 industries that have been changed forever or completely killed off.
1) Telephones/Landlines
There was a time when we spoke on a plastic receiver, in a fixed location in our home. Or if you were really Gucci you might have had multiple phones scattered around the home (we won’t get into those hand-sets next to the toilet in hotels).
You can’t blame people for replacing their home phone with something that fits in their pockets and does the same thing, and so so much more.
Landlines used to be in 9 of every 10 homes. That situation is drastically changing as the cost, flexibility and quality of calls from a smartphone changes everything. Goodbye landlines, hello mobile phones/messaging/social media/chat lines.
2) Print Journalism
Check out Newspaper Death Watch to check the daily list of banners that are either closing forever or trying to adapt to the online world. Print publishing, once part of the mainstream triumvirate of ‘print, radio and TV’ is now truly niche – expensive, irrelevant, late, labour-intensive and loaded up with ‘advertorial’ to try and pay the bills.
On the other hand, the internet is more accessible, easier to navigate, mostly free, caters to the reader rather than the advertiser, is almost instantaneous and timely.
So newspaper publishers just drag their old business model over to the web and ‘job done’, right? Not even close. Making money online is much more difficult and just replacing the printed ads with online banners doesn’t work.
Most smaller newspapers-going-online fail whilst the built-from-the-ground-up online news and information providers have a much better chance of succeeding. There is a whole new breed of larger and smaller news organisations and aggregators that have much better circulation/reach/eyeballs than the old printed version. They also represent a much broader view of the world, mostly with opportunities to interact.
The good news is that the new ‘news’ business models have a LOT less impact on the environment and save millions of trees being pulled down.
3) Cable Television
Netflix. One brand says it all and the hugely popular online streaming service, and others, is killing cable. Cable will still exist in some locations but has been superseded by a much more attractive and dynamic, and better quality, new range of online services. Hopefully it will slowly rid our landscape, particularly in Thailand, of the hideous black cabling that is part of the old ‘cable’ network.
The prices are lower, the quality is better, the range is greater. And you can watch things when you want to and pause to grab a snack.
4) Music
Video killed the radio star. Well, not quite. But the internet has made even more profound changes to the music industry than just about anything else we can think of.
It’s not the first time the music industry has had to cope with change. From cylindrical drums, to bakelite records (7″ and 12″), to CDs, mp3 files and now online streaming. Music sharing services initially disrupted (or panicked) the music industry and then iTunes and other paid services started building a new, sustainable business model.
One thing, sadly, remains the same – the artist is usually at the bottom of the food chain in and the final recipient of any residual profits. But iTunes, Pandora, Spotify, YouTube, torrents (illegal and legal) are where the music industry happens now. The quality is better, the supply almost endless, the delivery is instant.
Google, YouTube and iTunes are now the defacto ‘record company’ and are the source of a huge library of music of all styles, from the past and new. It probably also means that if you don’t have a fabulous music video to go with your music you’re unlikely to reach a profitable audience.
But, like every other industry that’s been affected by the internet, creative and clever people have been able to reach out with the new tools and have, at least, the opportunity of reaching new audiences beyond borders.
5) Porn
Old – Porn magazines.
New – Pornhub.com and a million other online services.
Enough said.
6) Travel Agents
We used to trot down to the local travel agent, flick through the glossy brochures and then ‘consult’ with our friendly, local travel agent before booking the flights and accommodation. All that ‘booking’ stuff was done by a pleasant travel agent.
Now our smartphones and laptops are our travel agent. Everything from info, reviews, booking platforms and reports on aircraft arrivals. EVERYTHING for your next holiday can be done with the internet.
In the US, as of 2013 there were only 13,000 travel agents remaining. That was down from the 34,000 peak in the mid-90s. That remaining 13,000 is expected to drop another 70% by next year. Travel agents have become a luxury rather than a necessity. Of course some people will still like to get all the ‘details’ sorted by someone else so some travel agents will exist in a niche market.
7) Encyclopedias
Mention “Encyclopedia” and most people under the age of 30 will have no idea what you’re talking about. One of the early additions to the www was Wikipedia where you can find just about anything you want, almost instantly, without having to wade through 20 heavy hard-copy encyclopaedias that took up three bookshelves in the living room (if you were lucky enough to have a set).
The information is now free, increasingly accurate, regularly updated and resource-rich.
In 2012 Encyclopedia Britannica halted publishing after 244 years. Of course the set of encyclopaedias took up a lot of space and cost well over $1,000. Wikipedia is free. Or just ask Alexa or Siri.
8) Maps
When was the last time you got out a printed map or street directory?
Google Maps, and a few other specialist mapping services, have dispensed with physical maps. You don’t have to be a cartographer these days and the internet-based map services will usually tell you where to go, in a language and accent of your choice.
Apart from never being able to refold them back into their original shape, old printed maps probably caused as many accidents as destinations they helped people find.
And, whilst not perfect, at least the modern online map apps are constantly updated and can also tell us the traffic conditions along the route, suggest alternatives and tell us how long it will take to get there.
9) Book stores and newsagents
There are bookstores still around but they are usually a privately-run ‘hobby’ rather a serious business anymore. Kindle, iBooks, Nook, free online PDFs – these are newer, cheaper and more convenient medium replacing. Readers are now able to access books for less and take them wherever they go – books are heavy!
You can take 1000s of books with you on your next flight and sometimes the author or a famous voice will read the book to you. Want to read a new book? It downloads in seconds. But if fingering your way through a real book is still your thing there will be swap-shops and boutique book stores for years to come, probably with a coffeeshop and comfortable seating.
10) Video stores
Video what?
Blockbuster used to be one of those brands you associated with a Friday night, and probably a home-delivered pizza. You would spend hours walking along the racks, hoping to find something you hadn’t seen, or that would tickle your fancy.
Built on the crappy VHS tape technology, the video store was the way an entire generation saw most movies. Then it was DVDs (and BlueRay), an advance, but was soon to get killed off by the internet.
Now you’re not strolling past racks in a street store, you’re scrolling through even more high-quality titles delivered directly to your TV, for a lot less money. And the pizza gets delivered to your home (from an app).
Streaming services like Netflix, Hulu, iTunes and YouTube have replaced the video store, for the better. The industry is slowing cracking down on the pirate ‘sharing’ services and making a sustainable business model.
