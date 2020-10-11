Bangkok residents not satisfied with floodwater management-Nida Poll | The Thaiger

Bangkok police are warning political demonstrators not to block His Majesty the King’s motorcade in their upcoming protest event on October 14. Thailand’s King is set to preside over the graduation ceremony for Level 6 and 9 Pali scholars at the Temple of the Emerald Buddha. Thailand’s deputy national police chief, Damrongsak Kittiprapat, says to cope with the demonstration, police will use similar measures that they previously used in the rallies that occurred on September 19 and 20 around Thammasat University’s Tha Prachan Campus. The chief says the police department is combing social media in their preparations for this week’s demonstration.

Previously, the Nation Thailand reported that around 3,000 police officers will be deployed at the October 14 pro-democracy rally, however, Bangkok Post reports today that police are deploying upwards of 15,000 officers to Democracy Monument, the site of the upcoming rally.

This Wednesday’s protest event was scheduled to match the anniversary of the “1973 uprising” which led to the end of the military dictatorship of anti-communist Thanom Kittikachorn. Last week, a small gathering was held on the grounds of Bangkok’s Thammasat University Tha Prachan Campus commemorating the 44th anniversary of the ‘Thammasat University Massacre’, the violent crackdown on students by right-wing militia and army in the morning of October 6, 1976.

Saying that the police are duty-bound to ensure maximum security for the King, the national police chief asks that protesters pave the way for the King’s motorcade in the event that it passes by the demonstrations on the way to the temple.

A route for HM The King and his motorcade to take, to participate in the graduation ceremony, has not been published.