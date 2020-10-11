Bangkok residents not satisfied with floodwater management-Nida Poll | The Thaiger

Environment
Bangkok residents not satisfied with floodwater management-Nida Poll
Bangkok residents are largely unsatisfied with the floodwater management in the capital, according to a recent poll. The National Institute of Development Administration conducted the poll on October 6-7 with 1,322 respondents from various levels of education and occupations.
Almost 60% of people say they are not satisfied with 33% of those saying poor preparation and flood management contributed to the dissatisfaction. Almost 27% say they are totally dissatisfied because the BMA was very slow to drain floodwaters, leaving some areas flooded for extended periods of time.
However, almost 31% say they were “quite satisfied” with the BMA’s preparations with 9% being “very satisfied” as they reported some areas were not flooded at all. 40% of respondents said they are confident in the BMA’s flood prevention strategy while a majority, 59% said they are not.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Thailand
Bangkok police warn protesters not to block King’s motorcade in October 14 protest
Bangkok police are warning political demonstrators not to block His Majesty the King’s motorcade in their upcoming protest event on October 14. Thailand’s King is set to preside over the graduation ceremony for Level 6 and 9 Pali scholars at the Temple of the Emerald Buddha. Thailand’s deputy national police chief, Damrongsak Kittiprapat, says to cope with the demonstration, police will use similar measures that they previously used in the rallies that occurred on September 19 and 20 around Thammasat University’s Tha Prachan Campus. The chief says the police department is combing social media in their preparations for this week’s demonstration.
Previously, the Nation Thailand reported that around 3,000 police officers will be deployed at the October 14 pro-democracy rally, however, Bangkok Post reports today that police are deploying upwards of 15,000 officers to Democracy Monument, the site of the upcoming rally.
This Wednesday’s protest event was scheduled to match the anniversary of the “1973 uprising” which led to the end of the military dictatorship of anti-communist Thanom Kittikachorn. Last week, a small gathering was held on the grounds of Bangkok’s Thammasat University Tha Prachan Campus commemorating the 44th anniversary of the ‘Thammasat University Massacre’, the violent crackdown on students by right-wing militia and army in the morning of October 6, 1976.
Saying that the police are duty-bound to ensure maximum security for the King, the national police chief asks that protesters pave the way for the King’s motorcade in the event that it passes by the demonstrations on the way to the temple.
A route for HM The King and his motorcade to take, to participate in the graduation ceremony, has not been published.Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Protests
Anti-government activists confirm details of October 14 protest
Members of the Free People pro-democracy group have gathered in Bangkok to confirm the details of a protest planned for October 14. Human rights lawyer Arnon Nampa, one of the key leaders in the current anti-government protest movement, confirmed to those gathered at the Sanam Luang public square in Bangkok that the rally will kick off at 2pm next Wednesday.
Activists will assemble at the Democracy Monument in the capital and will begin their action by removing plants placed there by officials in an attempt to block protesters. The gesture is largely symbolic, to represent a reclamation of public land and it’s understood the plants will be returned to the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration.
Arnon says activists plan to camp out overnight to force the government into responding to their demands. Turnout should exceed that of the September 19 protest in the capital, according to organisers, and is expected to include labour unions and university students. The last rally at the Democracy Monument attracted 10,000+.
Wednesday’s rally is being organised to commemorate the 47th anniversary of a popular uprising that ended the military rule of Thanom Kittikachorn and changed the political system in Thailand. The uprising precipitated a series of events that eventually led to the Thammasat University Massacre on October 6, 1976.
Anti-government protests have been taking place across Thailand since mid-July, with pro-democracy activists calling for the resignation of PM Prayut Chan-o-cha, the dissolution of parliament, and a re-write of the country’s constitution.
Protesters are now also calling for strikes and urging school and university students to stop attending classes. Arnon says Wednesday’s protest may go on for several days, perhaps “infinity”. He was joined on stage by other prominent activists, including Panupong Chadnok, aka “Mike Rayong”, Tattep Ruangprapaikitseree, and Student Union of Thailand spokesperson, Panusaya Sithijirawattankul, aka “Rung”.
SOURCE: Nation ThailandKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Crime
Woman arrested for allegedly running illegal fashion braces business
Police arrested a 30 year old woman for allegedly selling and fitting fashion teeth braces. Officers say they seized more than 600 fashion braces and dental tools from the woman’s home in Nakhon Pathom, a province west of Bangkok.
Natsuda Sriwichian ran the business out of room at the Salaya Eua Arthorn apartments in the Sam Phran district, according to officers from the Consumer Protection Police Division who were investigating the case. She sold the braces on Facebook under the page “Yim Sayam” and also offered a fitting service.
A police officer posed as a customer and wrote a post on the Facebook page about making a purchase. The officer was told to go to the woman’s apartment. When the officer arrived and entered the apartment, he saw the woman had dental tools used for fitting the braces.
The woman was arrested for allegedly selling the illegal braces. Police searched the apartment and say they found more than 600 fashion teeth braces and dental tools. Police say the woman admitted to selling the braces and offering a fitting service.
Teeth braces have become a fashion trend in Thailand and are perceived as a symbol of wealth, but fake braces are known to contain toxic metal, such as cadmium, as well as mercury, arsenic and lead. Earlier this year, Thailand’s Department of Medical Services posted a warning about the “dangerous trend,” saying the toxic chemicals from fashion braces can be absorbed in the body and cause mouth bleeding, ulcers and other infections. Some cases relating to the toxic braces are reported to be fatal.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Catch up with the latest daily “Thailand News Today” here on The Thaiger.Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
8,000 homes inundated in Nakhon Ratchasima after 2 says of torrential rain
UPDATE: 18 dead, 44 injured, bus collides with train in Chachoengsao
German politician raises questions about the status of Thailand’s Head of State
New Bangkok BTS line to start running in December
Attackers of hospital emergency ward receive prison sentences
74 Thais in quarantine after Burmese truck driver tests positive for Covid-19
2 new cases, Covid-19 update (Sunday)
Bangkok residents not satisfied with floodwater management-Nida Poll
UPDATE: 18 dead, 44 injured, bus collides with train in Chachoengsao
Timeline of a pandemic – the early days of Covid-19
Bangkok police warn protesters not to block King’s motorcade in October 14 protest
Soi Dog Foundation co-founder John Dalley honoured in Queen’s Birthday Honours List
Minor International Chairman calls for major overhaul of Thailand’s ASQ
Rain with “strong winds” forecast for most of Thailand
China’s economy expected to grow 1.6% in 2020 – World Bank
Complete Thailand Travel Guide (October 2020)
Thailand’s monsoon and wet season explained
Timeline of a pandemic – the early days of Covid-19
Hard truths about travelling to Thailand, right now
Thailand now accepting applications for permanent residency
7 foreign teachers found working illegally at Sarasas school
44 years on – the 1976 Thammasat University Massacre
Possible delay of foreign tourists arriving to Phuket
Mother and daughter forced to sell home due to neighbour who won’t stop singing
“There is hope” Covid-19 vaccine could be ready by the end of the year, WHO director
Thai government considers easing restrictions for foreign business travellers
Phuket in a Covid Crisis – VIDEO
Phuket woman dies shortly after eating mangrove horseshoe crab
10 new Covid-19 cases detected in quarantine, all reported as asymptomatic
“No more coups”, Thailand’s new military commander
Thailand News Today | Army v Twitter, Tourism interrupted, Thailand World’s #6 | October 9
Thailand News Today | Tourist arrivals postponed, Will Boss return?, deadly centipede | October 8
Thailand News Today | Poll-Keep borders closed, quarantine exemption, heavy rain | October 7
Thailand News Today | Business people exemptions, road checkpoints, Phuket delay | October 6
Thailand News Today | Live from Thammasat, Sacked teacher sues parents, Pattaya eating contest | October 5, 2020
Thailand News Today | Prison release?, Pattaya Makeover, 6 new Covid cases | October 2
Thailand News Today | Waiting for vaccine, new face of Thailand expats, teacher complaints | Oct 1
Thailand News Today | Phuket re-opens, TripAdvisor review saga, Samut Prakhan chem spill | Sept 30
Thailand News Today | Visa amnesty extended, first STV tourists, teacher sacked | September 29
Thailand News Today | Rumours of amnesty extension, 22 new Covid cases | September 28
Thailand News Today | Emergency Decree, Parliamentary protest, Dark days for hotels | September 25
Thailand News Today | Visa amnesty, sealing Burmese border, Thai airways creditors | September 24
Thailand News Today | Surachet sues, The Nude Panda | September 23
Thailand News Today | Protesters face arrest | Phuket “in a coma”| September 22
Thailand News Today | Amnesty finishes, protest round-up | September 21, 2020
Trending
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)5 hours ago
Timeline of a pandemic – the early days of Covid-19
- Bangkok3 days ago
Dive team searches for couple’s bodies in Bangkok’s Chao Phraya river
- Thailand3 days ago
Former Muay Thai champion dies after poisonous centipede bite
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Thailand’s Health Ministry wants to reduce tourist quarantine to 10 days
- Phuket3 days ago
First batch of Special Tourist Visa arrivals for Phuket ‘postponed’, no refunds
- Opinion2 days ago
The myth of native English speaking teachers in Thailand – OPINION
- Phuket3 days ago
Special Tourist Visa flight postponed, National Security Council confirms
- Thailand3 days ago
Clerk calls out Thai Army for alleged corruption
Toby Andrews
October 11, 2020 at 2:30 pm
How can 41 percent be satisfied, with flood prevention and drainage, when for years they have continually had to wade through water going about their business.
Maybe they now expect that nothing will be done and are resigned to the authorities inept handling of flooding.