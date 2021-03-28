The cost of one stuck ship in the Suez Canal – rising costs of fuel, household goods, food | Thaiger

Economy
The cost of one stuck ship in the Suez Canal – rising costs of fuel, household goods, food
That container ship is still stuck in the Suez Canal. It’s created a huge traffic jam at either end – some 240 ships. Even if they clear the blockage (get the ship out of the way to let other ships pass) soon, it’s predicted to take most of April to clear the backlog. The cost to world shipping has been estimated at 9-10 billion US$ each and every day.
The Ever Given is 400 metres long, about as long as the Empire State Building is high, and weighs 200,000 tonnes. The ship ran aground, stuck sideways in the Canal, last Tuesday with high winds and a sandstorm affecting navigation.
Not going to affect you? Think again.
The Ever Given has become Very Stuck and is delaying the shipment of goods from Asia to Europe and North America, and back the other way, through the world’s busiest shipping channel, handling some 12% of the world’s shipping traffic. Despite the ship’s rudder and propellor being cleared, the ship is still firmly wedged in place.
Apart from a whole variety of household goods waiting to get through, there’s also oil tankers and livestock waiting patiently for the vital sea-route to be unblocked. Crude oil markets have already added 3% increase to the price per barrel in reaction to Ever Given’s not-going-anywhere-fast situation.
Pre-Ever Given, there was already a shortage of ships and containers as the world, unable to physically fly from here to there, have been spending their disposable income on online shopping, stretching global supply chains to the limit. Whilst passenger planes were quite easily converted to cargo planes, taking up some of the cargo slack, the world’s shipping fleet was already hard at work. Spare containers were few, ports were congested. In some of the world’s busiest ports – from Shanghai to LA, Singapore to Busan, Bremen to Laem Chabang – ships have been at anchor, for longer, waiting to be unloaded in recent months (7 out of the top 10 world’s busiest container ports in the world are all in China).
Even if there is a sudden move to air freight or alternative routes, the impact of either solution will quickly add to the costs of transporting goods globally.
Although manufacturing was hard hit in the early days of the pandemic, the pickup later in 2020, both in manufacturing and our demand for goods (furniture, TVs, inflatable pools, exercise machines, electronic and gaming gadgets, and clothing) has stretched the supply chain and contorted it as companies re-aligned those chains and sought new markets (remember the US-China trade spat was all happening at the same time last year).
This unexpected consumer demand has shot up the cost of moving the standard 40 foot container. The average cost to ship just one container has gone up from US$1,040 in June, 2020 to $4,570 at the start of March, 2021, according to S&P Global Platts. Guess who will eventually pay for the additional costs of shipping? And the current blockage will only exacerbate the problem, making shipped goods more expensive, faster.
The current, and unscheduled, closure of the the Suez Canal will cause shortages of products, from agricultural products, livestock to computer parts, car parts, wines and all smartphones coming out of Asia. The list of affected goods is long.
The obvious solution (try another route) will just delay shipping longer and further delay the arrival of ships and containers. The longer routes also add additional cost. The return journeys will also be delayed, etc, etc. About 80% of the world’s total trade, by volume, travels by sea.
There are also some key indicators which could be hugely affected by this one ship blocking the Suez Canal. The ‘Fed’ (the US Federal Bank Board) has been fearful of inflation kicking in which could trigger a number of financial pillars – one being a shock to the US stock market. Rising costs will put additional pressure on inflation and leave the Fed less room to move to counteract any major reversal in the US share market.
So the entire world can expect both rising prices for many goods and delays in anything that’s coming from overseas by ship. That this situation may happen sooner rather than later will be the fault of on stuck container ship.
SOURCES: Sky News | CNN | New York Times | Wikipedia
Economy
Thai lingerie manufacturer ordered to pay workers
A Thai lingerie manufacturer must pay workers that were laid off without compensation, according to the Labour Protection and Welfare Office. More than 1200 employees of Brilliant Alliance Thai Global received no warning when the factory suddenly closed in Samut Prakan province on March 10th. The company blamed Covid-19 for financial failings leading to the closure, but workers were given no information about their wages and severance pay. Thai law requires companies to give notice one month in advance of closing and pay all outstanding salaries, bonuses and severance pay.
Now the Labour Protection and Welfare Office in Samut Prakan gave BAT 30 days to pay 242.22 million baht to the 1237 employees or receive criminal charges. The company supplies lingerie to major global brands including Lululemon, Torrid and Victoria’s Secret, and is owned by Hong Kong-based garment maker Clover Group. BAT released a statement saying it plans to pay all outstanding money in monthly instalments starting by late April.
“It is not and has never been BAT’s intention to walk away from the legal care and entitlement of employees.”
The Labor Protection and Welfare Office says this closure without pay is rare and might be the first major case during Covid-19 where a business closes suddenly without giving legal notice and pay. While Thailand has fewer deaths and infections than most countries, with only 92 deaths and just over 28,000 cases, the economy has suffered greatly and authorities expect a slow recovery. Factories have been hard hit with infections and many precautions have been put in place to help continue production, though some of the most extreme were recently lifted.
Union leaders say that BAT asked factory employees to take a pay cut last month to make up for lost orders due to Covid-19, but workers rejected the request. Labour activists around the world have worried that some businesses may use the pandemic as an excuse to force workers into lowered salaries and worse conditions. An American workers advocacy group, The Solidarity Center, applauded the Thai government’s order to pay the workers, but also suggested the global brands the BAT factory supplies should help pay the workers severance.
SOURCE: Reuters
Thailand
Thailand’s PM speeds up stimulus measures to boost domestic spending
Thailand’s PM is speeding up economic stimulus measures to continue the effort to boost domestic spending throughout the year. In a meeting yesterday, PM Prayut Chan-o-cha told the Finance Ministry to push forward the rollout of the 3rd phase’ co-payment scheme, financial relief scheme and the Section 33 We Love Each Other programme.
Deputy PM Supattanapong Punmeechaow, noted that the co-payment scheme needs to be rolled out by June of this year to keep domestic tourism afloat. He cited a report that found such stimulus measures were helping the economy.
In the co-payment scheme, the government pays 50% of food, drinks and general goods purchases of up to 150 baht per person per day, capped at 3,500 baht per person for a specified duration. The first phase covered 10 million people, each receiving a 3,000 baht money transfer. The second phase, which ends on March 31, is paying an additional 5 million people 3,500 baht each.
The We Win financial relief scheme gave 32.4 million people, who were experiencing economic hardships caused by the Covid pandemic, a handout of 7,000 baht for 2 months. But those people must prove they only have a taxable income of no more than 300,000 baht per year or a monthly income not exceeding 25,000 baht. Those who wish to collect the handout must also have not more than 500,000 baht in total in bank deposit accounts. Kulaya Tantitemit, the FPO’s director-general, says low-income earners and small-scale retail shops have greatly benefitted from the scheme.
“There are more than 14.79 million eligible recipients and 1.5 million outlets participating in the scheme.”
She says the state subsidy was worth around 48.2 billion baht and 50.6 billion was out of pocket. Bangkok, Samut Prakan, Chiang Mai, Songkhla and Chon Buri were the 5 provinces that saw the highest spending. And, Kulaya is urging those who received the subsidies to use them up before the second phase’ end date of March 31.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Business
Civil Aviation Authority to consider airlines’ requests to ease some Covid measures
The Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand has singled out 8 Thai airlines it still has faith in and believes will stay afloat. The CAAT says that without the Covid-19 crisis, none of the carriers risked going bankrupt and the tough financial situation they find themselves in is solely due to the pandemic.
The Bangkok Post reports that the 8 airlines, which are all registered in the Kingdom, are Thai Airways, Thai Smile, Nok Air, AirAsia X, VietJet Air, Thai Lion Air, Asia Atlantic Airlines and City Airways. The CAAT has met with the airlines, who have requested the easing of 4 regulations in order to help them survive the financial crisis. Suttipong Kongpool from the CAAT says the authority has agreed to consider the requests.
One of the rules the airlines want dropped is the stipulation that shuttle buses taking passengers to and from aircraft can only have a maximum of 70% occupancy. The airlines say the rule is impossible to adhere to, given that there are not enough buses available. They also want an extension to the short-term permission that allows them to modify passenger planes to accommodate cargo. That permission is set to expire at the end of this month, but the airlines are calling for an extension of 3 months.
Carriers are also currently required to give 4 weeks’ notice if they need to cancel a scheduled flight. They are asking to have the notification period reduced to 2 weeks, pointing out that passengers are waiting until nearly the last minute to book flights.
Suttipong says the airlines have also asked that international arrivals be allowed to connect freely to domestic flights. However, he says that request would have to be approved by the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
