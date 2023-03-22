PM Prayut cuts ribbon on new ferry service to boost tourism in Thailand

Caretaker Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha celebrated his 69th birthday in style yesterday by cutting the ribbon to officially open a new river ferry service to connect Thailand and Malaysia.

The ferry service will transport passengers, cargo and vehicles across the Ko Lok River, connecting Tak Bai Customs House in Thailand with Pengkalan Kubor Customs House in Malaysia.

The Narathiwat Provincial Administrative Organization launched the new ferry service as a replacement for an older one, reported Pattaya Mail. The new ferry can carry up to 30 passengers and at least nine vehicles weighing 2.5 tons each, and the Thai government has allocated approximately 38 million baht to fund the project.

Narathiwat province serves as a special border economic area, and the Thai government aims to improve infrastructure across all modes of transport in the region to promote economic development.

Following the inauguration ceremony, caretaker PM Prayut visited the Princess of Naradhiwas University to meet with local government officials, military and police officers, community leaders, and religious leaders before returning to Bangkok.

The new ferry service is expected to facilitate the transportation of cargo and cross-border tourism between Thailand and Malaysia, thereby advancing the region’s economic development. This is in line with the Thai government’s efforts to promote cross-border trade and investment and to position Thailand as a regional hub for transportation and logistics.

Gen Prayut is now acting PM after the Election Committee confirmed yesterday that Thailand’s General Election will be held on May 14, 2023.

The election announcement follows Prayut’s dissolution of the House of Representatives, endorsed by His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn Bodindradebayavarangkun of Thailand yesterday with immediate effect.

Meanwhile, the 69 year old politician gave reassurances that residents would be safe after hazardous caesium-137 contamination was detected at a metal factory in Prachin Buri’s Kabin Buri district on Monday.

PM’s Office Minister Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana, who is also the acting Industry Minister, said yesterday that Gen Prayut had instructed related agencies to inspect various industries in each area to ensure the safety of the public.

“There is no need to worry as the [caretaker] government is trying to resolve and contain the situation with the utmost effort.”