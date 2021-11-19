Connect with us

Drugs

Narcotics police detail November busts & shootout case

Neill Fronde

Published

 on 

PHOTO: Narcotics police detail the busts of November. (via Phuket News)
image
image

The month of November has been a fruitful one for narcotics police, with 7 cases netting 12 arrests, 200 kilogrammes of marijuana, 300 kilogrammes of crystal meth, and 6.4 million meth pills. Narcotics suppression officials announced the totals today and gave new details of the most prolific case which ended in a shootout but confiscated 6 million meth pills last week.

The sensational story took place on November 13 as a suspect in a black pickup truck ploughed through a roadblock as police scrambled to give chase. His vehicle veered off the street into a creek alongside the road, in what appeared to be an accident. The police forces in pursuit caught up immediately after the crash and attempted to capture the suspect but were met with gunshots.

In the end, the man was shot and killed and police discovered the 6 million meth pills in his car. They also seized 3 mobile phones, a gun, and a grenade from the suspect’s body. Now the chief of the Narcotics Suppression Bureau gave more details about the shocking case.

Police had become aware of a Muser tribesman leading a drug trafficking network that planned on smuggling a shipment through Mae Ai and Fang districts in Chiang Mai on November 13. Police in the narcotics suppression unit partnered with soldiers to set up a checkpoint in Mae Ai where they tried to stop the drug runner’s pickup truck.

Police now revealed that the suspect had been identified already by investigators before the incident and that the man had a criminal record and a previous warrant out for his arrest issued by the Lampang Provincial Court after allegedly smuggling 400,000 meth pills several years ago in 2017.

Police had already rounded up 7 members of his drug network, along with his wife and son and some of his friends. 5 members of his team are still at large though, with warrents out for their arrest.

SOURCE: The Phuket News

 

Get more from The Thaiger

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forum
🔔 Subscribe to our daily newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram

News Categories:
Related Topics:

image

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Neill Fronde

Neill is a journalist from the United States with 10 years broadcasting experience and national news and magazine publications. He graduated with a degree in journalism and communications from the University of California and has been living in Thailand since 2014.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Education1 hour ago

How China’s private tutoring regulations are affecting online teachers
Thailand2 hours ago

PM Prayut holds unscheduled meeting with US CIA head
Crime2 hours ago

Police torture case in court today, main charges denied
Sponsored11 hours ago

CBRE recommends top 5 luxury condominiums in Phuket with fantastic locations

Welcome back to Thailand!

Advertise onThe Thaiger

Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!

READ MORE

Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 hours ago

McDonald’s Covid-19 alert: Pattaya area residents cautioned
Drugs3 hours ago

Narcotics police detail November busts & shootout case
Thailand4 hours ago

Thailand News Today | Aid for Myanmar, Thais rescued from forced labor, prison break | Nov 19
image
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
News4 hours ago

Sea gypsies hope better livelihood ahead upcoming local elections
Chon Buri4 hours ago

Truck veers off road and smashes through Chon Buri grocery store
Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 hours ago

Friday Covid Update: 6,855 new cases; provincial totals
Crime4 hours ago

Pattaya mayor calls for more security on Bali Hai pier
Thailand5 hours ago

Government to expedite the revision of the civil partnership bill for same-sex couples
Events5 hours ago

TAT highlights November and December events in Blue Zones
Southeast Asia5 hours ago

Singapore-Malaysia Vaccinated Travel Lane starts Monday, 6 airlines offer flights
Southeast Asia6 hours ago

China’s lobbying for Myanmar junta to join Xi Summit met with opposition
Guides6 hours ago

Countries that have reopened for medical tourism 2021 – 2022
Thailand2 months ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism9 months ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism9 months ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism9 months ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending