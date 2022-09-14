Connect with us

Crime

VIDEO: Pervert picks the wrong woman to secretly film in the bathroom in Thailand

Published

 on 

A Thai man snuck into a women’s public bathroom in Chachoengsao province, eastern Thailand, on Sunday and secretly filmed a woman while she was in the cubicle. He picked on the wrong woman, as it turns out the victim has a black belt in Taekwondo. The whole incident was captured by CCTV.

The 28 year old woman, Ms. A (pseudonym) saw the perpetrator’s phone poking over the top of the cubicle, so she chased him outside, recognising him from his shoes. He straddled his motorbike and tried to get away, but he was too slow.

Ms. A thoroughly beat him up, swinging punches and delivering kicks left right and centre. At one point, he knocks her down, but she does a backward roll and is straight back on her feet.

Ms. A ran into the Japanese restaurant where she works to get back up. He stops on his motorbike and asks who it was that attacked him. The victim launches more punches and snatches his phone, finding the evidence that he filmed her in the bathroom. She showed the clip to her colleagues and then deleted it.

The victim said she was so angry at the young man’s behaviour and just saw red. Ms. A told the media that she has a black belt in Taekwondo. She said she used to represent the district and has won many gold medals for her skills in martial arts, which she started learning when she was seven years old.

The 17 year old perpetrator, with a ripped shirt, told the victim he had been drinking beer and only filmed her because he was feeling “drunk and reckless.” Wearing a hat over his face to hide his identity, he spoke to the media, publicly apologising for what he did.

Ms. A wants to warn women to be careful and on the lookout for perverts in public bathrooms.

YouTube video

SOURCE: CH3

 

Get more from The Thaiger

FREE APP: ANDROID or iOS | HAVE YOUR SAY FORUM |

News Categories:
Related Topics:

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Recent comments:
DoUKnowWhoIAm
2022-09-14 17:05
1 hour ago, Thaiger said: only filmed her because he was feeling “drunk and reckless.” The young kids learn fast from the "adults" , blame the alcohol.

Leah is a translator and news writer for the Thaiger. Leah studied East Asian Religions and Thai Studies at the University of Leeds and Chiang Mai University. Leah covers crime, politics, environment, human rights, entertainment, travel and culture in Thailand and southeast Asia.

Follow Thaiger by email:

South10 mins ago

Whale sharks spotted off Koh Pha Ngan in South Thailand
Politics24 mins ago

Taipei accuses Beijing of interference at trade fair in Penang
Pattaya58 mins ago

Police crack down on Cambodian beggars with children in Pattaya
Sponsored6 hours ago

Do business smoothly in Thailand with BizWings accounting firm
Thailand1 hour ago

Standard taxi fee of 45-50 baht agreed but more at Thai airports
Crime2 hours ago

VIDEO: Pervert picks the wrong woman to secretly film in the bathroom in Thailand
Crime2 hours ago

3 Thai police suspended for soliciting bribes in e-cigarettes case
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Bangkok2 hours ago

Bangkok employee sacked for “sleeping” at work when he actually fainted
Vietnam3 hours ago

Thai VietJet launch flights from Bangkok to a Vietnamese island paradise
Bangkok3 hours ago

Bangkok sex workers hold Q&A at Patpong Museum
Thailand4 hours ago

Elephants kill 2 park rangers in Thailand in 3 days
Crime5 hours ago

Acid attacker: Now you can’t remarry, take me back!
Crime5 hours ago

27 people arrested for 1.5 billion baht Police Credit Union fraud
Crime5 hours ago

Pro-wakeskater gets fine & suspended jail term for surfing in Bangkok floods
Politics5 hours ago

Court to decide fate of suspended Thai PM Prayut on September 30
World5 hours ago

Russia, Myanmar, Belarus not invited to Queen Elizabeth’s funeral
Thailand1 year ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism2 years ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending