Unidentified foreigner arrested in Nonthaburi drug sting | The Thaiger

Unidentified foreigner arrested in Nonthaburi drug sting
77kaoded reports that police in Nonthaburi conducted a drug sting at a petrol station on Tiwanon Road late last week. They arranged to buy 20 grams of cocaine for 100,000 baht from a foreigner identified only as “Mike”, who arrived on a Yamaha motorbike.
But as officers revealed themselves outside the petrol station toilets Mike realised his situation and ran off. He was arrested 500 metres away after a brief foot chase.
At his fifth-floor condo in Sukhumvut Soi 93 more cocaine was found in pill form behind the apartment refrigerator. Also at the apartment was the suspect’s Thai girlfriend, 27 year old Phatcharapha, from Issan’s Udon Thani province. She told police she’s known Mike, aged 21, for 5 months but knew nothing about his drug dealing.
Immigration’s biometrics system was consulted and Mike was found to have no travel history and no passport on record. He he passed on no information to authorities and his real name and nationality are not known at this stage. The investigation continues and the pair remain in custody and are charged with possessing cocaine with intent to sell.
SOURCE: thaivisa | 77kaoded.com
Bangkok sting results in seizure of 221 kilograms of marijuana
Talk about being left holding the bag… police in Bangkok’s Nongjok district confiscated bricks of dried marijuana weighing 221 kilograms on Friday. According to officers at the Lam Phak She Police Station, officers, the raid was a followup to a sting operation that resulted in in the arrest of 46 year old Manop Buakareem, who had delivered a kilogram of marijuana to undercover police earlier the same day on Suwintawong Road.
Police say Manop confessed that he was storing the drugs for another man identified only by the unfortunate name “Naf,” who was later to meant to come collect them as well as pay him the storage fee.
Manop was charged with possessing a type-5 narcotic substance marijuana with intent to sell and was taken into police custody.
SOURCE: Nation Thailand | Daily News
University hospital unveils robots to assist in Covid-19 cases
A fleet of robots, designed and built with the assistance of Toyota Motor Thailand to reduce contact between Covid-19 patients and medical staff, was unveiled at Bangkok’s Ramathibodi Hospital yesterday. A a neurosurgeon at the hospital and head of the team that came up with the idea, presented them in a media briefing.
“A prototype was developed in March, but it too bulky and slow so we turned to Toyota Motor Thailand for help. Within 10 days of working together, we overcame the problems.”
The doctor says each robot weighs only 40 kilograms and can carry up to 10 kilograms. Each unit costs 100,000 baht to produce and they’re operated via remote control over the hospital’s wi-fi network. 2 of the robots are already at work on a ward for male Covid-19 patients, where they’re used for simple tasks like delivering meals and medicine or providing videoconference links between patients and doctors.
The dean of the Faculty of Medicine at Mahidon University, where the hospital is located, the hospital and Toyota Motor Thailand will deliver 7 similar robots to hospitals in the southern provinces, namely Patong Hospital in Phuket, Yala Hospital, Pattani Hospital and Satun Hospital to assist with Covid-19 patients.
One nurse says the robots have become a valuable asset to her medical team.
“Covid-19 is very new for us. At the beginning of the outbreak, medical staff were unhappy when having close contact with the patients. These robots have already helped to lessen our anxiety.”
Similar robots have been used at Chulalongkorn University’s hospital, in Singapore and elsewhere to diminish risk when ddealing with Covid-19 infections
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Marijuana valued at over 6 million baht seized in Mukdahan
Yesterday police in the northeastern province of Mukdaham announced the seizure of 616 kilograms of marijuana, valued at more than 6 million baht.
Authorities say 5 suspects are in custody, identified as 46 year old Boonchu Sittithong, 20 year old Wilawan Lapphu, 22 year old Kittiphong Uttaprom, 34 year old Keng Sae Song and Somboon Chindalert, aged 43.
Police got a tip that 3 cars were going to smuggle marijuana across the province, and laid an ambush. At about 5am today, officers noticed the 3 suspect cars coming into Mukdaham, passing the Nong Ian security junction. Reportedly a black Isuzu pickup truck with Chon Buri registration was followed by a white Nissan registered in Bangkok and a black Isuzu pickup truck, also from Chonburi.
The ambush team waited at a petrol station opposite the security junction and were given the green light to make the arrests, but 2 of the cars spotted them and fled in different directions.
Police pursued the suspects’ cars and arrested Boonchu, the driver of the black pickup truck. They inspected the vehicle and found 14 sacks of marijuana, divided into 44 bags each, weighing 616 kilograms.
Under interrogation Boonchu admitted the marijuana destined for Bang Na District in Bangkok, for which he would receive 50,000 baht on delivery. Officers brought Boonchu along with the marijuana back to their station.
The other officers intercepted the second black Isuzu pickup truck,driven by Kittiphong with Wilawan as the front passenger and Somboon sitting in the back. The car and the passengers were searched, but nothing illegal was found.
Under questioning, Kittiphong admitted that he was a guide, and they were going to drive to Bangkok.
All 5 suspects were detained at the Khamcha-i police station and charged with illegally possessing and selling a Category 5 drug (marijuana). Kittipong tested positive for consumption of methamphetamine. All suspects are in custody pending legal proceedings.
