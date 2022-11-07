Crime
Thai woman arrested for smuggling drugs into Japan inside her body
Japanese border police arrested a Thai woman for smuggling drugs into Japan by concealing them inside her body, reported the Permanent Secretary for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Thani Saengrat this morning.
The ministry received a report from the Royal Thai Embassy in Tokyo about the body packing case yesterday, said Thani.
The 41 year old Thai national – Wiwiew Thanachaowakornkul – arrived at Tokyo’s Narita airport on October 15, 2022, as part of a tour group with 31 more Thai people.
Wiwiew swallowed plastic bags and condoms containing 246 grams of methamphetamine – or “Ice” – with an estimated street value of 14.75 million yen (3,746,065 baht).
A female customs officer at Narita Airport examined Wiwiew and said she felt something solid in the “lower part” of the Thai woman’s stomach. Wiwiew insisted it was a tampon and said she needed to go to the bathroom before undergoing an X-ray.
Wiwiew locked herself in a toilet stall and stayed in there for a while. An officer waited outside the stall and inspected it afterwards, finding plastic bags and condoms containing meth in the toilet bowl.
Narita Airport Police arrested Wiwiew under suspicion of international drug smuggling, which is a serious crime in Japan.
Japanese authorities said there has not been a case similar to this for a long time due to Covid-19 pandemic entry restrictions which were lifted last month.
In 2019, before the pandemic began, Narita Airport saw 15 cases of drug smuggling using the same method. Since the remaining Covid-19 restrictions were lifted in October, Japan has seen a surge in foreign arrivals.
“We’re working to stop the flow of illegal drugs coming into Japan while cooperating with police,” a customs officer at Narita Airport told the media.
The Royal Thai Embassy noted that Wiwiew did not request any assistance from the embassy that day so they were unaware of the incident until the story surfaced in Japanese media.
Japanese authorities did not specify what sort of punishment Wiwiew would face or whether she would be extradited to Thailand. Smuggling drugs into Japan carry varying penalties depending on which drug, the number of drugs, and whether it is a first-time drug offence or not.
Last month, a South Korean drug mule died after ingesting 209 condoms filled with ecstasy which split inside his body. He was attempting to smuggle the drugs from Thailand into Malaysia.
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Chiang Mai: Digital Nomad Paradise in 2023
Thai PM Prayut happy with increased employment rate
Police find meth pills, gun, bullets, knife, and axe in man’s car in Patong
Marketing in Thailand as a Foreigner: Volume #2.2 Ad Campaign Crossroad: Global Materials vs. The New Investment
Watchdog Thailand finds 67 dead cats and dogs in Bangkok house, rescues 80 more
Pattaya man runs away after plunging pickup truck into pond
Motorcycle rider dies after crashing into stage on road
Doi Inthanon in Chaing Mai spots first frozen dew of the year
“India’s first voter” has died
Thai woman arrested for smuggling drugs into Japan inside her body
Police urge Thailand’s singletons to be wary of online dating perils
Hundreds of tourists climb Chiang Mai mountain for glorious sunrise view
VIDEO: 19 killed in Tanzania plane crash
Chinese nationals top applicants for Thailand’s 10 year LTR visa
Middle Eastern tourists steal phones from Pattaya hotel
Thailand to surpass tourism target thanks to Malaysians and Indians
Check Thai lottery result 1 November 2022
Foreign tourists swarm into Thailand
Everything you need to know about the magical Yi Peng Festival
Loy Krathong 2022: What to know and where to go
Ride a ‘floating train’ from Bangkok to the biggest reservoir in Thailand
Largest Indian restaurant in Southeast Asia opens in Pattaya
Man in bunny ears blamed for Halloween stampede in Seoul
Thailand News Today | Top 10 nationalities buying condos in Thailand
8 must-visit national parks in Thailand
Chiang Mai to have rubber-tyred tram in 2028
Musk fires Twitter board, launches subscription service, resurrects Vine
Phuket murder suspect arrested in Athens
10 must-eat Central Thai food on your next trip to Thailand
Top 10 nationalities buying condos in Thailand
VIDEO: Pit bull attacks in Pattaya
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
-
Cultural Activities3 days ago
Everything you need to know about the magical Yi Peng Festival
-
Business7 hours ago
Marketing in Thailand as a Foreigner: Volume #2.2 Ad Campaign Crossroad: Global Materials vs. The New Investment
-
Bangkok4 days ago
Grab delivery drivers protest in Bangkok, Thailand
-
Bangkok3 days ago
Married Thai woman hits younger lover with massive palimony claim
-
Thailand4 days ago
Thai man narrowly survives bite from his pet monocled cobra
-
Crime4 days ago
Crazed drug addict buries unconscious victim alive
-
Bangkok3 days ago
Bangkok police arrest 15 scammers, seize US$1 million
-
Road deaths4 days ago
Motorcycle rider takes a nap in the middle of a main road