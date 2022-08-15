Crime
Thai temple man charged with murder of alleged would-be robber
Police revealed a temple servant wanted for murder surrendered at Hat Yai police station yesterday at about 5pm.
Pinyo Suwanno, who helps out at a temple near Niphat Songkhro 2 Road, Hat Yai Municipality, Songkhla Province, confessed to killing 47-year-old Thammarit Ngamchom because he overheard him plan a robbery of the temple.
The 48 year old alleged murderer, also known as Wat Koh Sua, who lives at Wat Sisawangwong, revealed he overheard Thammarit talking to friends on the phone on a marble bench in front of Phrapariyattham School that it was safe to rob the temple as the abbot and monks had gone to sleep and that about 400,000-500,000 baht in cash was kept inside the temple.
Pinyo said it filled him with anger so he grabbed a wooden staff and bludgeoned Thammarat over the head three times killing the man on the spot. He then tied a loincloth around Thammarat’s neck and dragged the body into the bushes behind the dharma school inside the temple and left it there.
Thammarat’s body was found by monks on Sunday who had gone out to offer alms.
Pol Lt. Col. Tatinai Prang, Deputy Superintendent, Hat Yai Police Station, Songkhla Province, received a call from monks that a dead body had been found at the temple.
Police found Thammarit dead in the forest garden behind the school inside the temple, lying face down, wearing brown trousers, and a red sports shirt. The body was covered with vinyl sheets and his feet were sticking out.
The initial autopsy revealed there was a hole in the dead man’s head that looked like it had been stabbed with a solid object. There was a loincloth wrapped around his neck and the man probably died at about 6pm on Saturday.
Thammarit’s mother and brother came to see the body at the scene and made it known that he suffered from depression and had previously suffered from a nervous breakdown, adding he usually stays at home and doesn’t interfere with anyone.
Pinyo was taken back to the temple for a re-enactment, charged with murder, and detained at Hat Yai police station for further legal proceedings.
Officers from both Hat Yai police station and Songkhla Provincial Police investigation team reported they would check CCTV footage from the house area of where Thammarit lived and inside and outside of the temple area before concluding the case.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post Khaosod Naewna
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Monkeypox variants renamed to avoid offending people
Thailand ranks as fourth most popular destination among Chinese travellers
Thailand sentences musician to 6 years for royal defamation
British International School Phuket: Reflecting on 25 years of world-class education
Thai doctor slaps a 3 year old for swearing & refuses to treat him
Thailand records fifth case of monkeypox in Thai woman
Why you should visit a wellness retreat in Thailand
Govt take a trip to the shroom to help Thailand’s depressed
E. coli contamination found at popular waterfall in Chiang Mai, northern Thailand
Impressive beachfront hotels to book in Phuket
Thai temple man charged with murder of alleged would-be robber
5 incredible beaches in Phuket to visit in 2022
Board game cafes in Bangkok to unleash your competitive streak
Cannabis is illegal on Khao San Road, officials call for crackdown
Crocodile turns up in an unusual location: the heart of Bangkok
48 year old Thai man gets first ID card after a lifetime of trying
Everything you need to know about the Bangkok Skytrain (BTS)
Beachfront restaurants in Phuket to dine with a view (2022)
Impressive beachfront hotels to book in Phuket
Italian restaurants in Koh Samui for pasta, pizza, red sauce, and everything else
Best diving schools in Koh Samui for 2022
Thailand introduces fine for not wearing seat belt in the back seat
5 incredible beaches in Phuket to visit in 2022
UPDATE: Thailand introduces fine for not wearing seat belt in the back seat
Why you should visit a wellness retreat in Thailand
CCSA to give thumbs up to 4am licensing in Thailand next week
Police raid Chinese porn studio in Chon Buri, 4 arrested
UPDATE: Sexy Thai model fined 5,000 baht for dancing topless in club
Thai woman murders her abusive boyfriend in front of a monk
Thailand & China fighter jets take off on Falcon Strike drills
CCSA to consider extending Thailand tourist visa on arrival to 45 days
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
-
Hotels3 hours ago
Impressive beachfront hotels to book in Phuket
-
Best of6 hours ago
Best diving schools in Koh Samui for 2022
-
Best of3 hours ago
5 incredible beaches in Phuket to visit in 2022
-
Guides2 hours ago
Why you should visit a wellness retreat in Thailand
-
Indonesia3 days ago
Unexplained plane mysteriously sitting in a field in Bali
-
Crime7 hours ago
Speedo-wearing middle-aged joggers in Jomtien cause uproar
-
Cannabis3 days ago
Thailand getting high on cannabis boost to tourist economy
-
Economy2 days ago
After poor South Koreans die in flooded basement home, will there be change?
Recent comments: