Teen enlists friend for fatal shooting of ex-girlfriend in Phatthalung

PHOTO: iStock

In an unsettling incident, a 16 year old from Phatthalung lured his friend to fatally shoot his 17 year old ex-girlfriend from Nakhon, who had moved on several months after their breakup. The incident occurred yesterday at 9pm when the police station in Phatthalung received reports from the local hospital about the unfortunate incident.

The victim, identified as Thanapimol Kaewrat, a 17 year old from Cha Uat district in Nakhon Si Thammarat province, was reported to have been shot by a small gun, ten times in the stomach area. Local authorities quickly documented the evidence before proceeding to the Phatthalung hospital for further examination. From the investigation, it was revealed that Thanapimol was walking down the street with a male friend in the evening prior to the incident.

The ex-boyfriend, also a 16 year old from Pa Phayom district, Phatthalung Province, was reported to have driven a motorcycle with his male friend sitting in the back. The duo circled around the village and unexpectedly crossed paths with Thanapimol, who was walking with her male friend. Suddenly, the person sitting on the back pulled out a short gun and shot Thanapimol, causing her to collapse. The culprits immediately fled the scene.

Relatives of the deceased rushed Thanapimol to Phatthalung hospital, however, tragically, she passed away en route due to her severe injuries.

Recently, the investigative police team managed to arrest one of the suspects – the 16 year old ex-boyfriend who was the motorcycle driver. The shooter, however, managed to flee and has been on the run since. Authorities are intensifying their investigations to apprehend the culprit.

