Serial scammer uses dating apps to defraud women of over 50 million baht in car rental scam

Three women reported a scammer who fraudulently lured them into investing in cars for rental purposes and then disappeared, leaving them with massive debts. The unidentified man used online dating platforms to identify his victims, leaving almost 20 people defrauded and causing damages exceeding 50 million baht.

Ronnarong Kaewpetch, the Chairperson of the organization for justice, and the three victims met Pol. Col. Sawek Boonjan, the head investigator at the Central Investigation Bureau, requested the arrest of the man identified only as Jirakorn.

Jirakorn had asked ‘A’ a 29 year old online business owner to move in with him in Khon Kaen province, where he claimed to own a car rental business. A said…

“We met online and got to know each other and finally became lovers.”

B, another victim, knew Jirakorn through Facebook, where he pretended to be an emergency room nurse. He convinced the 32 year old woman to buy seven cars in her name, claiming she was helping him with his vehicle rental business.

The third victim, 38 year old C, who lives in Khon Kaen and works as a contractor, fell prey to the man after she fell in love with him, reported KhaoSod. Ronnarong said…

“All the victims we know of were cheated in a similar manner. They were courted through various dating applications. After gaining their trust, he asked them to make a down payment or get a car loan for the supposed car rental business. Once that was over, he disappeared, leaving them broke.”

The victims revealed that they were left with debts ranging from 4.6 to 5 million baht (US$131,000 to 142,000) after the scam, and the inability to pay off the debts has led to some extreme incidents, such as depression and thoughts of suicide.

Ronnarong has now asked local police to speed up the perpetrator’s arrest to prevent further victims. Initial investigations reveal that there are over 20 victims of Jirakorn’s deception, with losses amounting to over 50 million baht (US$1,420,000).