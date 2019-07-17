Roadside bomb in Narathiwat critically injures three rangers | The Thaiger

Crime
Roadside bomb in Narathiwat critically injures three rangers
PHOTO: Waedao Harai
Three paramilitary rangers have been injured in Narathiwat following the explosion of a bomb in a roadside stall this morning just after 8am. Security officials say the bomb had been detonated remotely as the three rangers were patrolling past the stall. The stall was under construction at the time.
The bomb was encased in a cooking gas cylinder located under the stall. It critically injured the three rangers who were on foot patrol in the Ban Buerawae village of the Bacho district. The explosion completely destroyed the incomplete roadside stall leaving a 30 centimetre crater in the ground.
The rangers’ blood-stained bullet-proof vests and helmets were scattered around the scene of the explosion. The three were treated at the scene for shrapnel wounds on their bodies and legs before being rushed to nearby hospitals.
At this stage security officials are blaming the ongoing insurgency for the attack.
Over a million methamphetamine pills seized in Lampang sting
Original story by Pratheep Nanthaparp
And man has been arrested and 1,104,000 methamphetamine pills confiscated following a sting Lampang’s main city area in northern Thailand last Saturday (July 13).
Provincial Police Region 5 met with the media yesterday morning (Monday) to explain how undercover police purchased a small quantity of pills from 34 year old Sarayuth Rattanadilok.
It was agreed to meet on the road connecting the Hang Chat and Muang districts at 10pm on Saturday. Police allege that Sarayuth arrived with 4,000 pills.
Following the arrest, Sarayuth then led police to a forest in Phra Baht tambon where another 1,100,000 pills were hidden. Police say that Sarayuth claimed to be only a mule for a drug-trafficking gang that gave him delivery instructions by phone.
SOURCE: The Nation
‘Irishman’ nabbed after 11 year overstay in north-east Thailand
PHOTO: Naew Na
Nakhon Ratchasima Immigration, along with local tourist police, have arrested an Irishman,Samuel Caleb Birch, who has been on an overstay of 4,192 days. That’s nearly 11 years and six months!
According to Naew Na, the man was arrested at a restaurant in Soi Moo Ban Yamo 5, Ban Mai, Nakhon Ratchasima, north-east Thailand.
According to his visa, he arrived in Thailand through the Malaysia border at on January 17, 2008 on a 90 day tourist visa valid up to April 15, 2008. Despite the report from Naew Na saying he was Irish, ThaiVisa reported that he was actually from Taunton in Somerset, England and was married with a Thai wife and two young children.
A GoFundMe account had been started for Samuel to raise funds to help him in his predicament but a search by The Thaiger this morning couldn’t turn up an account under the name “Samuel Caleb Birch” (or other variations of the name).
The pig head in the photo has been pasted on by Naew Na
Thai politician sought after quartet arrested with large drugs haul
by Jessada Chantharak
A Narathiwat politician is on the run following the issuing of an arrest warrant after being implicated in a major local drug bust.
A politician at the Narathiwat OrBorTor has been implicated by four drug suspects as the person who hired them to move 459 kilograms of crystal methamphetamine, a very large quantity of ‘ice’.
Three men, aged between 32 and 57 plus a 33 year old female accomplice were arrested with the drugs and were charged with possession of drugs with intent to sell last week.
Officers had extended their inquiries and identified the alleged mastermind as a Narathiwat district-based politician, 58 year old Waeng Kareeya Jehmamah. An arrest warrant was issued on July 12. Police are now hunting the elusive politician, who was also allegedly the man who financed the drug smuggling operation.
The bust stemmed from an investigation into a drug trafficking ring that was based in a Burmese border town of Tachileik. It is claimed the gang would smuggle drugs into Thailand via the Chiang Rai border with Myanmar before heading south to central provinces, Bangkok and on to the south of Thailand.
Warawuth and Angsuree were arrested by a roadside in Bangkok’s Bang Khun Thien district where they were driving in a pick-up truck loaded with the “ice”, before police went on to arrest Phosa and Koseng at a gas station in Songkhla province.
SOURCE: The Nation
