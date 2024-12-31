Pregnant woman found dead in Chon Buri amid drug mystery

Picture courtesy of ข่าวเด็ดชลบุรี เพชฌฆาตข่าว Facebook

A tragic discovery unfolded when a 20 year old woman, seven months pregnant, was found lifeless in her accommodation under mysterious circumstances. Scattered drug packets were found in the room. The caretaker revealed that the woman’s mother had called earlier, unable to reach her daughter, prompting an investigation.

Police from Chon Buri’s Mueang Chon Buri Police Station were alerted to the woman’s death in a rented room in Na Pa subdistrict. Officers, accompanied by rescue volunteers from the Tri Khunatham Foundation, arrived at the two-storey rental property shortly after receiving the report.

On the second floor, they discovered the body of the woman, identified as A, a resident of Khon Kaen, lying face down. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Notably, she was seven months pregnant. The room contained scattered drug packets, yet no signs of struggle were evident.

“The deceased’s mother called me in the morning,” the caretaker, known as B, explained. “She was worried because she couldn’t reach her daughter. When I went to check, the door was slightly open. I found her lying face down and unresponsive. I was shocked and immediately notified the police.”

The deceased had been living with her brother, but he had returned home with their mother for the new year. The mother had picked up both siblings, intending to bring them home.

However, A decided to stay, expressing her wish to return after giving birth. Thus, her brother went without her. When the family couldn’t contact A, they asked B to check on her, leading to the tragic discovery, reported KhaoSod.

Police plan to wait for forensic experts and medical personnel from Chon Buri Hospital to examine the scene and conduct an autopsy to determine the cause of death. They will also wait for relatives to claim the body for religious rites, ensuring the process aligns with legal procedures.