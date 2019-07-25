Police receive reports of Ponzi scene affecting 200 on Koh Samui | The Thaiger

Crime
Police receive reports of Ponzi scene affecting 200 on Koh Samui
200 Thai wives of foreigners have reportedly lost up to 120 million baht in a Ponze scheme on Koh Samui.
A group of 20 affected victims were represented by ‘Praew’ who reported to the Bophut Police Station to register a formal complaint. Bophut Police are trying to interview 30 victims each day since the complaint was registered on the weekend.
Local police chief Pol Col Thongchana Hankittikanjana says that Praew told them that the scheme started among friends, initiated by a woman identified only as ‘Bew’ who owned a gift shop in a department store on Samui.
Manager Online reports that the Thai wives of foreigners living on Koh Samui were among 200 people who had lost 120 million baht in the Ponzi or pyramid share scheme. Other wives of foreigners on the island were invited to invest in an online scheme called “Share Ban Bew Gift Shop” with contributions of 10,000-50,000 baht. Promises were made for ‘substantial returns’ on their investment.
Some of the investors actually received a 30% return on their initial investments but after a few payments, as often happens in these schemes, ‘Bew’ disappeared with a reported 120 million baht.
Praew explained that the victims were mostly wives of foreigners, public servants, hotel staff and other department store staff, according to Manager Online.
Crime
32 year old charged with attempted murder after Egyptian tourist stabbed in neck in Phuket
Sanook News is reporting further details after an 30 year old Egyptian, the son of an Ambassador, was struck in the neck by a roti seller who thought that the tourist was swearing at his wife.
32 year old Surachai from Koh Lanta, who was helping his wife sell rotis outside a Family Mart in Chalong’s Soi Ta-iad, grabbed a big knife when he heard the words “F*CK YOU” uttered by the tourist. The ‘knife’ has been reported as a machete, meat cleaver and just ‘knife’. Here is the weapon…
Surachai left the tourist with a 7 centimetre gash on his neck.
Mahmoud Abbas, the son of the Egyptian Ambassador in Uruguay, is now recovering in the Bangkok Phuket Hospital (earlier reported to be at Vachira Hostpial) after the attack late on Friday night.
Chalong police have been investigating and have witnesses who say that the tourists (there were two not three as previously reported) were actually talking about some Thai boxing they had been to see.
The witnesses told police they believe the reported slurs were just idle chatter between the friends and not a slur on the character of Surachai’s wife. Surachai has now been charged with attempted murder.
Investigations continue with police talking to the friend of the victim who also appears to have been hurt, according to Sanook.
Chalong’s Soi Ta-iad is a popular street for fitness and mauy thai fans.
Mahmoud Abbas recovers in hospital – Facebook
Bangkok
Thai police impersonator arrested in Bangkok
A 41 year old man has been arrested in Bangkok for impersonating a policeman, claiming to know the Commissioner of the Royal Thai Police and extorting people.
Sayan Pimpatan has been arrested, and a police uniform (with the rank of senior sergeant major), a 9mm gun, ammunition and a car, seized. The arrest follows complaints about a man impersonating a policeman.
He was arrested in the car park of a condo in Sukhumvit Soi 103 on Wednesday.
He was also known as “Ja Man” (the boss man), said he worked with the commissioner of the Royal Thai Police and claimed he could help officers get promotions in the force and even “make cases disappear”.
Sayan was wanted for alleged extortion in the Thung Song Hong district and theft in the Khok Khram jurisdiction.
Once questioned by real police, Sayan admitted he kept the uniform in the back of his car as he knew he was wanted on warrants. He said he obtained the gun in Lopburi and apologised to the commissioner who he admitted had nothing to do with his affairs.
He will appear at the Ratchada Court today.
Crime
Phuket’s roti knife attack victim identified as Ambassador’s son
The incident occurred on July 19, when a man from Koh Lanta, 32 year old Surachai Raksap, attacked an Egyptian man with a knife in front of a Family Mart in Soi Ta-iad, the ‘mauy thai’ street, in Chalong, Phuket. He said he was angry at the tourist for using the ‘F’ word too many times while buying roti from him and his wife.
He told police he thought that the man was swearing at his wife. The Egyptian man ended up getting slashed by a machete on his neck but luckily survived the assault following surgery in hospital.
Today (July 24), the identity of the victim has been revealed as 30 year old Mahmoud Abbas, from Egypt, and he is the son of the Egyptian Ambassador in Uruguay. He is currently recovering from the severe wound on his neck at Vachira Hospital.The wound was about 7 cm long.
Surachai, the attacker, remained at the scene waiting for the police after the attack, along with the weapon he used. He is actually a construction contractor from Koh Lanna and was helping his wife selling roti when the incident occurred.
He has been charged with attempted murder.
No rain in sight, eight Thai provinces on verge of water crisis
