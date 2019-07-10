Police raid Phang Nga drug dealer with more than 100,000 meth pills | The Thaiger

Crime
Police raid Phang Nga drug dealer with more than 100,000 meth pills
Police conduced a drug bust in Phang Nga and seized more than a 100,000 methamphetamine pills, considered a large amount from a southern local drug dealer. Yesterday (July 9), Phang Nga police arrested 28 year old Kittisak Chuanchom, a cable line technician, while he was preparing to distribute amphetamine pills to his ‘customers’.
Police found him at a house in a rubber plantation on Phang Nga-Tab Pud Road and found 109,480 meth amphetamine pills inside the house. On the same day, police brought him to do a reenactment at the scene.
Earlier, Phang Nga police received information that Kittisak was involved in the drug trade so they started searching for him and found him at the house along with the drugs. Police revealed that the man said he was hired to store the drug at his house waiting to sell them to clients at 120 baht per pill. He told police that the wholesale price for 2,000 pills was 75,000 baht, which makes the price 37.5 baht per pill.
He mentioned that his friend who fled the house worked with him by selling drugs in Phang Nga and the neighbouring areas. The police are currently investigating and try to find more information about his network.
‘Net idol’ arrested over monetising online porn and gambling
Bangkok police have arrested a “net idol” (a popular Thai social media poster) for allegedly running a closed online group where pornography was sold and gambling promoted.
A police source says that 32 year old Jindarat “Amp” Seripaiboonsap was arrested two days earlier at a home on Phetchkasen Soi 48 in Phasi Charoen district.
She faces charges involving inviting people to gamble online and performing lewd shows for members to watch on the Line app at a cost of 1,000 baht per 10 clips or 10,000 baht per year.
Police also served her with an outstanding arrest warrant over a second-hand-car scam issued in April by a Chon Buri court.
Police claim Jindarat confessed to being the wanted person in the car-fraud case and to performing obscene live shows, though she said her income came mainly from selling clothes online. Police however found that 10 million baht had passed through her bank accounts.
Chon Buri police will handle the fraud charge while Phayathai police in Bangkok gather more evidence stemming from the porn and gambling accusations.
Nigerian and Thai wife arrested in Chon Buri over $50,000 romance scam
Nong Prue police say they’ve arrested a Nigerian man and his Thai wife over their alleged collusion in an online romance scam.
Police claim 40 year old Uchenna Joseph Amujiogu and 36 year old Wassana Kanchiak scammed a Thai woman out of 2 million baht. The woman contacted police in June after she realised she had been a victim of the scam.
The woman told police she was sent a friend request on Facebook by someone with the name of UD Danid who claimed to be a doctor in the US military. The message was sent in February this year.
The pair continued chatting online using Google Hangouts with the man later claiming he was called David Mandy.
The victim was then told a US$500,000 loan had been approved for her from the “World Bank” but in order to access it she would need to transfer $50,000 to release the rest of the money. The victim, who was issued with a document from the “World Bank” transferred the money to multiple bank accounts but later realised the whole thing was a scam.
After an official complaint was made, police studied CCTV footage from outside the ATMs where some of the money was withdrawn. They then were able to identify Kanchiak dressed in a black jacket with a hood, sunglasses and a mask covering her face.
On Saturday, police tracked down Amujiogu and Kanchiak to an address in Sattahip where they were arrested. They have been charged with numerous offences related to fraud. They remain in custody.
Windmill GoGo in Pattaya raided: Three arrested over prostitution and underage sex
As difficult as it might be to believe, police have found MORE evidence of prostitution in Pattaya. Attention this time turned to the red-light district of Walking Street where regular ‘inspections’ from police and officials in the past have found ‘no prostitution’ (cough…).
Police conducted a raid using an ‘undercover informant’ after receiving tip-offs the bar was being used as a shop-front to sell sex to foreigners. In the early hours of this morning (Saturday), the Windmill GoGo was raided resulting in three people being arrested. Police used a foreigner acting as a potential customer to scope out the premises and the services on offer.
The foreign informant was offered sex with one of the female workers for a fee of 4,000 baht. Taking them up on their offer he was led to a room with a selected worker. Once inside the room, the informant sent a message to waiting police and the premises were raided. It was discovered the girl offered to the man was only 16 years of age.
ตํารวจท่องเที่ยวร่วมกับตํารวจพัทยาบุกทลายอะโกโก้ดังกลางวอล์คกิ้งสตรีท ลักลอบนำสาว วัย16…
Posted by รักสยาม นิวส์ on Saturday, July 6, 2019
Police also found accounts detailing customer transactions, timesheets for the women who worked there and condoms.
A man and two women were arrested. They will face charges relating to human trafficking, prostitution and the procurement of underage women for sex.
Last month, officials raided the Coming Bar on Soi 6 after a similar tip-off. That raid led to the transfer of the acting head of the Pattaya police Pol Col Pongphan Wongmaneethet and four deputies.
ชมไฮไลต์ ‘นุสรา ต้อมคำ’ เซตมือ 1 เนชั่นส์ ลีก 2019 รอบแรก
6 ก.ค. บ่ายสอง ถ่ายทอดสดตุรกี-บราซิล วอลเลย์บอลเนชั่นส์ ลีกรอบตัดเชือก
สูสี! ไฮไลต์บอลโลกหญิงรอบรองฯ คู่ 2 เนเธอร์แลนด์ 1-0 สวีเดน
“คิมซูฮยอน” ปลดประจำการทหารแล้ว ภาพแรกหลังออกจากกองทัพ [คลิป]
รังสิมันต์ โรมเปิดคลิปนาทีคนร้าย จอดรถมอเตอร์ไซค์ไล่ตีจ่านิว [คลิป]
เลว! วินจยย.อุดมสุขยกพวกตีกัน ไม่กลัวตร. หนุ่มโดนลูกหลงกระสุนเจาะศีรษะดับหน้าบ้าน [คลิป]
ชมไฮไลต์การแข่งขันไทย-สหรัฐ “ฟุตบอลโลกหญิง 2019” กลุ่ม F
10 มิ.ย. ถ่ายทอดสด “ฟุตบอลโลกหญิง 2019” ไทยพบสหรัฐ ตี 2 -PPTVHD ยิงตรงจากสนาม
เริ่มแล้ว งาน”1 ปี อนาคตใหม่ เดินไปด้วยกัน” ณ หอประชุมใหญ่ ธรรมศาสตร์ท่าพระจันทร์
ดูย้อนหลังวอลเลย์บอลไทย-ตุรกี “เนชั่นส์ ลีก 2019” นัดที่ 9
ระเบิดความมันส์ 6 มิ.ย. ไทย-ตุรกี “วอลเลย์บอล เนชั่นส์ ลีก 2019” -ลิงก์ถ่ายทอดสด
ดูย้อนหลังแมทช์ 5 ดาว วอลเลย์บอลไทย-โดมินิกัน “เนชั่นส์ ลีก 2019” นัดที่ 8
5 มิ.ย. ชมถ่ายทอดสดประชุมสภาผู้แทนราษฎรครั้งที่3 โหวตเลือกนายกรัฐมนตรี
[LIVE] “ธนาธร จึงรุ่งเรืองกิจ” แสดงวิสัยทัศน์บริหารประเทศนอกรัฐสภา : เลือกตั้งนายก 2562
11 โมง ชมถ่ายทอดสดประชุมรัฐสภา โหวตเลือกนายกรัฐมนตรี คนที่ 30
