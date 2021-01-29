The Koh Pha Ngan party kept rolling at the local police station | The Thaiger

Visa
The Koh Pha Ngan party kept rolling at the local police station
Police have arrested 89 foreigners on the Gulf island of Koh Pha Ngan, breaking any number of laws related to the emergency decree about crowds, mask wearing and current restrictions. They raided a party at the ThreeSixtyBar. 22 Thais were also detained in the raid on Tuesday night after the well-publicised event attracted plenty of local party-goers.
Koh Pha Ngan is one of a trio of tourist islands off the Surat Thani coast in the Gulf of Thailand and also includes Koh Samui and Koh Tao.
Attendants and organisers of the party at the ThreeSixtyBar are now facing charges of violating an emergency decree which was put in place last March to combat the local Covid-19 outbreak, and that has been extended multiple times since.
Most of them have been released on bail, but 28 are still being detained as guests of the Koh Phangan provincial police station.
Police learned about the party, along with the rest of the island, when they saw tickets being sold for purchase online and Facebook promotions and videos of the forthcoming event.
Among the foreigners arrested were 20 French citizens, 10 Americans and 6 British citizens. All of the arrested were given Covid-19 swabs by local health officials. All have tested negative at this stage. But even whilst being interrogated and tested at the police station, the partygoers kept the party alive…
Revellers Arrested On Koh Phangan Continue Partying At The Police Station [Video]https://t.co/gRGllyeADypic.twitter.com/if8UMWCQIV
— Stickboy Bangkok (@StickboyBangkok) January 28, 2021
TWITTER: Stickboy Bangkok
Police” were sympathetic of their situation…. “They are stranded tourists who can’t leave Thailand due to Covid. They may think it is OK to gather in large groups and I think they may want to relax and have some fun.”
But even whilst waiting to be ‘processed’ by the local police there didn’t appear to be much in the way of social distancing or wearing of facemarks.
The maximum penalty for violating the emergency decree is two years’ imprisonment and/or a fine of up to 40,000 baht. The organisers of the Tuesday night party are now facing an additional charge of serving alcohol. Koh Pha Ngan is currently under a ban for serving alcohol inside restaurants, under the emergency laws enacted after the current outbreak in late December.
Koh Pha Ngan has been a popular destination in the past for backpackers, famous for its monthly full moon party. This have been cancelled since March but a core of international expats and tourists, some stuck in Thailand or waiting out the pandemic, have moved to the island for its relaxed tropical lifestyle, wellness retreats and bohemian underground culture.
Thailand closed its borders to international tourism in early April 2020. Except for returning citizens, permanent residents and a handful of visas, foreign travellers have to apply for a Special Tourist Visa which will give them 90 days visas, extendable twice, and a revised tourist visa. All arrivals have to complete a mandatory 14 day quarantine and provide a raft of additional paperwork at this time if they want to re-enter the Kingdom.
Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Crime
Koh Samui senior police officer faces charges for allegedly raping a suspect
A senior police officer in Koh Samui faces charges for allegedly raping a 21 year old Burmese woman at the Bo Phut Police Station. The officer, who was an investigation squad leader at the Bo Phut station, has been suspended and is now in detention at the Koh Samui Court, according to Nation Thailand.
The senior sergeant major allegedly took the woman, who had been arrested on drug charges, out of her cell at around 2am Wednesday and to another room at the Bo Phut Police station where he allegedly sexually abused her. She was then taken back to her cell.
The woman reported the incident to the Myanmar Embassy which then filed a complaint directly with the Bo Phut police chief. The senior officer was immediately suspended on Wednesday and a disciplinary committee was set up to investigate. The woman was taken to Koh Samui Hospital for a physical examination.
The officer is facing rape charges and is now in detention at Koh Samui Court.
SOURCE: Nation Thailand
Catch up with the latest daily “Thailand News Today” here on The Thaiger.
Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Tourism
New Year holiday draws homegrown tourists to Phuket, Koh Samui
With the vast majority of foreign holidaymakers still steering clear of Thailand, or simply unable to get a visa at the moment, the country has become almost completely reliant on homegrown tourists. The New Year holiday has brought some slight relief to islands like Phuket and Koh Samui, as visitors from other parts of the country arrived to welcome in a much-anticipated 2021.
Reports from Samui say the local ferry operator had to lay on extra services to meet demand, as cars and visitors queued in both directions before and after the long holiday. There were similar scenes reported at Phuket’s Sarasin Bridge, gateway to the holiday island. Patong has spring back to life, albeit still a shell of its former busy self.
The hotels and other tourism businesses that have managed to survive in places like Phuket and Samui are now completely dependent on domestic trade. The Thai government recently confirmed more public holidays in 2021, as well as an extension to the domestic tourism stimulus campaign, although it remains to be seen how a resurgence in Covid-19 may affect bookings. For the hotels still open on the island of Phuket and other tourist spots, the scheme is a much-needed lifeline.
Despite the return of community transmission, and tough restrictions still in place for foreign arrivals (even when vaccinated), the ever-optimistic Tourism Authority of Thailand recently held a dinner event in the Dusit Thani hotel in Dubai, with local TAT director, Pichaya Saisaengchan, celebrating the reopening of the Kingdom’s borders to visitors from the Middle-East.
“We look forward to starting 2021 on a positive note as we convey to travellers from the region to ‘Get Ready for Amazing Thailand 2021′.”
Just days ago, Thailand’s Tourism and Sports Minister, Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn, said it would be up to homegrown tourists to rescue the Kingdom’s tourism sector, as the pandemic continues to wreak havoc around the globe and Thailand’s 14 day quarantine requirement remains in place.
The government has added 8 more public holidays in 2021 in the hope of encouraging some additional domestic travel.
National holidays
• Friday, February 12 for the Chinese New Year
• Monday, April 12, adding a day to Songkran holiday from April 13-15
• Tuesday, July 27 for substitution day for Buddhist Lent
• Friday, September 24 to celebrate Mahidol Day which is in remembrance of Prince of Songkhla, Mahidol Adulyadej
Regional holidays
• Friday, March 26 for Wai Phra That (Northern Thailand)
• Monday, May 10 for Bun Bang Fai, known as the Rocket Festival (Northeastern Thailand)
• Wednesday, October 6 for Sart Thai, a festival held on the 10th lunar month (Southern Thailand)
• Thursday, October 21 for the End of Buddhist Lent (Central Thailand)
SOURCE: Trade Arabia | Bangkok Post
Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Tourism
Academics call on government to hurry up and help the tourism industry
Leading Thai academics are calling on the government to get a move on and help the tourism industry before it’s too late. Addressing a gathering arranged by the Foundation for Labour and Employment Promotion, Kiriya Kulkolkran from Thammasat University’s Faculty of Economics, pointed to the 80% drop in international tourism as a result of the Covid-19 fallout. His estimate includes the first few months of the year when there was actually a functional tourism industry in Thailand.
According to a report in the Bangkok Post, Kiriya says just 4% of businesses in the tourism sector say they’ve made the same amount or more than they did before Covid-19. She adds that a survey shows employees in the industry are concerned about debt accumulation and “extremely worried about the future”.
Bovorn Subsing, from Chulalongkorn University’s Social Research Institute, has backed up the comments, saying tourism workers have seen their wages drop by 60%, while still facing the same, or higher, cost of living. The result is that most are now in debt.
Kiriya predicts the devastation could continue for over 3 years, affecting not just tourism operators but the entire supply chain, as well as new graduates and those seeking their first job. She says that until the sector recovers, the government needs to provide tailored help for businesses, singling out Phuket hotels, who are struggling to survive without foreign guests.
The islands of Phuket and Samui, plus the other ‘tourist’ islands around Thailand, are facing a particular problem as they’re mostly geared for the international tourist market. Domestic tourism, rebooted last July when the local airlines were permitted to fly again, has mostly shunned the popular tourist islands.
One worker at a Phuket hotel, 52 year old Anchisa Sirinanthasak, addressed the forum in support of a possible co-payment scheme for hotel workers. It’s understood most hotel operators are paying employees 62-75% of their normal salary, which works out at around 8,000-9,000 baht per person and is not enough to cover their costs.
Meanwhile, Manop Kaewphaka from Homenet Thailand, a non-profit that protects home-based workers, has called on the government to allow foreign tourists back into the Kingdom and to provide more support for informal workers, in the form of wage guarantees and co-payment.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Monk arrested on drug charges, allegedly told police methamphetamine was a merit gift
CCSA Update: 802 new Covid-19 cases
The Koh Pha Ngan party kept rolling at the local police station
Chon Buri tutoring centre owner arrested for allegedly sexually abusing a student
Man killed and 2 injured after sports car collides with van in Bangkok
Study claims Covid-19 can negatively impact a man’s sperm, experts are skeptical
Germany advises AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine only be given to adults under 65
Scrub away Pattaya’s restrictions with a Walking Street wash-a-thon
Thailand News Today | Island Party Crackdown | January 28
Thai herb studied for alternative Covid-19 treatment
15,000 people in Samut Sakhon at high risk of infection, health officials concerned
Survey finds Thais want tourists back… but with quarantine
Methamphetamine worth 51 million baht found washed up on Koh Samui beach
Celebrity’s birthday “Covid-19 cluster” organisers and partygoers may face charges
PM Prayut Chan-o-cha says 19 million people will be vaccinated in the first phase of immunisations
The ‘office’ is SO last century. Say hello to the world of remote working.
Thailand News Today | Restrictions on Bangkok and Pattaya to be lifted? | January 27
Norwegian man arrested at Bangkok airport for allegedly faking Certificate of Entry
Ask The Thais | Road deaths, dating foreigners, and is ‘farang’ racist?
Survey finds Thais want tourists back… but with quarantine
Thailand News Today | Island Party Crackdown | January 28
15,000 people in Samut Sakhon at high risk of infection, health officials concerned
Methamphetamine worth 51 million baht found washed up on Koh Samui beach
Restaurants to serve alcohol again, other restrictions to be eased
China starts using anal swab tests to detect Covid-19 infections
1.5 million Thais approaching poverty line
Phuket wants Bangkok arrivals to skip quarantine to help tourism revenue
34.7% of Thai tourist businesses closed down
Ring road collapses leaving at least 10 injured in Nakhon Ratchasima
CCSA Update: 309 new Covid-19 infections in Thailand
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8
Thailand News Today | 305 infections, No happy ending for massages, Phuket quarantine mooted | Jan 7
Thailand News Today | 10,000 schools closed, 900 new migrant infections, Gambling crackdown | January 6
Thailand News Today | PM reverses lockdown, Southern P.D.A. crackdown, Covid update | Jan 5
Thailand News Today | Record daily infections, Covid restrictions, British arrivals ‘on hold’ | Jan 4
Thailand News Today | Pattaya restrictions, 2021’s extra holidays, Covid update | December 30
Thailand News Today | Covid update, Bangkok restrictions, Gold rush | December 29
Trending
- Business3 days ago
The ‘office’ is SO last century. Say hello to the world of remote working.
- Bangkok22 hours ago
Norwegian man arrested at Bangkok airport for allegedly faking Certificate of Entry
- Business19 hours ago
Survey finds Thais want tourists back… but with quarantine
- Central Thailand19 hours ago
15,000 people in Samut Sakhon at high risk of infection, health officials concerned
- Drugs20 hours ago
Methamphetamine worth 51 million baht found washed up on Koh Samui beach
- Thailand1 day ago
Restaurants to serve alcohol again, other restrictions to be eased
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)1 day ago
China starts using anal swab tests to detect Covid-19 infections
- Bangkok20 hours ago
Celebrity’s birthday “Covid-19 cluster” organisers and partygoers may face charges