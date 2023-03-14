Police declare they are in middle of a drugs war after murder of 4 men in South Thailand

Police yesterday declared that they are in the middle of a drugs war following the brutal murder of four men in the southern province of Narathiwat.

The bodies of three victims were discovered in the trunk of a car, which had been partially submerged in a canal in the Waeng district on February 20. The fourth body was located in the Su-ngai Kolok River, in the same province. Five suspects are presently in custody, facing charges of involvement in the quadruple murder.

At a press conference held at the provincial police office, two handguns, seven rounds of ammunition, and two cars used by the gang during the commission of their offences were presented to the media.

Pol Maj-Gen Anurut Im-arb, Commander of the Narathiwat Provincial Police, believes that the killings were motivated by a conflict in the illicit narcotics trade and that there is an ongoing drugs war. He further stated that three of the five arrested individuals were responsible for the shootings, while the remaining two were involved in the disposal of the bodies and other evidence.

Among the suspects apprehended is “Methawat,” also known as “Arun,” allegedly the younger brother of famous Narathiwat singer Methi Arun from the band Labanoon. The other four accused were identified as Mahama or Wang, Asree or Yee, Isan or Padang, and Nuttawut or Ming.

The victims of the quadruple homicide were later identified as Niheng, a 27 year old male, Muhammad-aliya, a 38 year old male, Aussawe, a 19 year old male, and Mooseng, a 32 year old male. All four were found dead as a result of gunshot wounds inflicted by unidentified assailants.

Pol Maj-Gen Anurut announced that the five accused had confessed and testified after forensic science was used to prove their guilt, Sanook reported. He said…

“There is a clear examination of the behaviour of each villain. Blood stains, gun casings, and fingerprints were found in the house at the scene of the incident.

“The four people were murdered because they had a personal conflict with the son of Mahama or Wang, who was one of the three gunmen and the owner of the house without a number, which is located in the palm garden.

“After Mahama became aware of the story he called the four men, who travelled from Su-ngai Kolok District to meet him at the scene of the murder. After talking they were unable to come to an agreement so Mahama and his group shot the men and dumped the bodies at the two locations where the bodies were eventually found.

“Five criminals who were involved in the crime have been arrested and charged but there are still two suspects we need to question about the murders who are at large.

“At this time we are collecting further evidence and hope to accelerate the arrest of the missing two suspects.”

Pol Maj-Gen Anurut added that the investigation is ongoing, and authorities are working to bring those responsible to justice. He assured the public that they will do everything in their power to put an end to this drug-related conflict, which has caused such devastation in Narathiwat and its surrounding areas.

ORIGINAL STORY: 4 bodies with gunshot wounds found in southern Thailand

In a case involving more than ten potential suspects, the Commander of the Narathiwat Provincial Police Office, Dirake Chomyong, confirmed that the investigative team is concentrating on unravelling internal conflicts within the drug trafficking syndicate. This involves scrutinizing security camera footage and personal details of the suspects in the vicinity of the crime scene.

The authorities are also interrogating relatives and acquaintances of the victims to acquire additional information that could assist them in uncovering the truth behind the crime.