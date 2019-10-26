Connect with us

Crime

Police arrest human trafficking gang forcing kids to sell flowers in Patong

The Thaiger

Published

4 hours ago

 on

Police arrest human trafficking gang forcing kids to sell flowers in Patong | The Thaiger

PHOTO: Khaosod

Police have arrested people behind a human trafficking gang who were forcing children to sell flowers in Patong.

On October 25 Phuket Immigration Police held a press conference to report the arrest of a 24 year old Cambodian woman, Kimhang, who they alleged was a member of a human trafficking gang operating on Patong Beach.

The gang were forcing children to sell flowers and “abused” them as well, according to the police at the media conference. The arrest occurred on October 20 as the immigration police actioned an arrest warrant on Kimhang on many charges, including human trafficking, physical harassment and hiring children under 15 years old.

This arrest followed the reports from two Cambodian mothers in January 2018 that their children were lured to work and physically abused, so Patong police issued an arrest warrant and found out that Kimhang was working in the Phuket coastal holiday city before they managed to arrest her.

From the investigation, police discovered there were four people working in the human trafficking gang. They usually take Cambodian children of 13 to 16 years of age to sell flowers and sunglasses near Patong Beach. Kimhang was the person who picked them up and dropped off the children at the selling spots. She also stayed around to monitor them.

Their working hours were 8am until 9pm. After 9pm, Kimhang would pick up the children and bring them back to a rented house on Rat-U-Thit Songroi Pi Road and lock them up. She would count the money they could make each day and if the children could not reach the target of 2,000-3,000 baht, she would hit them with a coat hanger.

The other three members of the trafficking gang were Sutha, Ka and Lee – all Cambodians as well. Police are investigating further and searching for them.

SOURCE: Khaosod

Central Thailand

Arrest warrant issued for Korean suspected of stabbing another Korean man in Pattaya

May Taylor

Published

21 hours ago

on

October 26, 2019

By

Arrest warrant issued for Korean suspected of stabbing another Korean man in Pattaya | The Thaiger
thepattayanews

Police in Pattaya have issued an arrest warrant for a 38 year old Korean man, named as Keunhei Park, who is the chief suspect in the stabbing of another Korean national.

The Pattaya News reports that the victim is an expat man who was stabbed seventeen times in the early hours of Thursday morning.

He is understood to have undergone life-saving surgery but remains in a coma and in critical condition. Previous reports have named him as Park Jin-hyung and he is believed to be 28 years old.

Thai police say they have alerted immigration authorities, border checkpoints, and South Korean officials, and have issued a photograph of the wanted man.

They say he is believed to be armed and dangerous and that anyone who sees him should call the police immediately.

UPDATE – The Korean stabbing victim, Park Jin-hyung, is now out of a coma, but still in critical condition.

See earlier story HERE.

SOURCE: thepattayanews

Crime

Korean man in coma after Pattaya stabbing

May Taylor

Published

2 days ago

on

October 25, 2019

By

Korean man in coma after Pattaya stabbing | The Thaiger

A 28 year old tourist from South Korea has been left in a coma after being stabbed 17 times in Pattaya.

The Nation reports that the incident happened in the Bang Lamung district in the early hours of yesterday morning. The victim has been named as Park Jin-hyung.

It’s understood that a local taxi driver called the police at around 2.00am after he saw a blood-soaked man emerge from a white BMW parked at the side of the road and start screaming for help.

Korean man in coma after Pattaya stabbing | News by The Thaiger

ภาพ : ตะวันออกทูเดย์

Police arrived at the scene to find the man lying in a pool of blood and following emergency first-aid, the victim was rushed to hospital. Police also recovered a knife, a pair of gloves, another car key and 400,000 baht in cash from the scene.

Police have confirmed the man is in a coma and say they believe there may have been at least three perpetrators.

They say the attack could have arisen from a business or personal dispute as the man had not been robbed of his belongings or cash. They will now be examining fingerprints from the scene in the hope of identifying the attackers.

Korean man in coma after Pattaya stabbing | News by The Thaiger

ภาพ : ตะวันออกทูเดย์

Meanwhile, the victim’s girlfriend, named as Ampa Pakaew, says she was unable to get hold of her boyfriend from around midnight and didn’t know why he might have been attacked as he hadn’t fallen out with anyone.

SOURCE: nationthailand.com

Chiang Mai

Police foil attempt to smuggle one million yaba pills from north to south of Thailand

May Taylor

Published

3 days ago

on

October 24, 2019

By

Police foil attempt to smuggle one million yaba pills from north to south of Thailand | The Thaiger

Thai Residents reports that acting on intelligence reports, Border Patrol Police (BPP) in Chiang Mai have busted a drug smuggling operation that was attempting to transport a million yaba pills from the north of the country to the south.

The operation began on October 22, with the gang planning to transport the pills from Chiang Dao district through the forest and a network of waterways to their eventual destination in southern Thailand.

During a surveillance operation that night, police spotted a group of people crossing the Mae Ping river on foot. Each of them was carrying the same type of white backpack. A white Mitsubishi vehicle was also seen travelling to the spot where the police where hiding and, on seeing the officers, the car made a U-turn to get away.

On seeing the car turn around, the men in the water threw their backpacks into the river in panic and fled into the night.

Police say there were ten backpacks in total, each one containing 100,000 yaba pills wrapped tightly in plastic to protect them from water damage.

The Office of the Narcotics Control Board say it’s likely the drugs arrived in Thailand as part of a shipment brought in through the Mae Ai border crossing in the Chiang Dao district of Chiang Mai.

SOURCE: thairesidents.com

