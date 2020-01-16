Connect with us

Crime

Pattaya police investigate a man’s shooting death, the day after his birthday

Greeley Pulitzer

Published

8 hours ago

 on

Pattaya police investigate a man’s shooting death, the day after his birthday | The Thaiger
PHOTO: Officers examine the scene of the tragedy - The Pattaya News
    • follow us in feedly

A man in Pattaya has died after being shot. The 32 year old Thai man was found with a gunshot wound to the head. Police were notified of the incident yesterday at about 6:30am and are investigating to determine whether it was suicide or homicide.

Police and emergency responders arrived at the scene on a rural road to find 32 year old Somphon Pokklum with a single bullet wound to his head. Nearby, police found a handmade pistol. The man was still alive but critically injured. Despite efforts at the scene, and being rushed to hospital, Somphon was pronounced dead when he arrived at hospital.

There were no witnesses at the scene, but a friend of Somphon told local media that his birthday had been the day before and had been out celebrating and. Friends say he was in ‘high spirits’ at the time.

Police are continuing their investigation.

SOURCE: The Pattaya News

If you or anyone you know is in emotional distress, please contact the Samaritans of Thailand 24-hour hotline: 02 713 6791 (English), 02 713 6793 (Thai) or the Thai Mental Health Hotline at 1323 (Thai).

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Related Topics:



Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in Pattaya. Or catch up on your Thailand news.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Crime

British and Thai man arrested for flogging fake watches online

Greeley Pulitzer

Published

1 hour ago

on

January 16, 2020

By

British and Thai man arrested for flogging fake watches online | The Thaiger
PHOTO: 43 year old Mark Peter Dorey and 45 year old Virut Bua-raem pose with the evidence that led to their arrests - The Pattaya News

A British and a Thai man are in custody after a sting operation in Pattaya caught them selling counterfeit brand name watches online to foreign buyers at a huge markup. Police identified them as 43 year old Mark Peter Dorey and 45 year old Virut Bua-raem.

After a tipoff, an officer pretended to be a buyer and contacted Dorey. He offered to buy 12 fake Rolex, Patek Phillipe and Cartier watches for 123,500 baht. Police made an appointment to meet at a coffee shop at a shopping centre in south Pattaya. From there, Dorey took the officer by motorbike to another shopping centre on Pattaya Beach Road. Dorey handed over the watches receiving the money and was quickly arrested, according to local media.

Dorey soon implicated Virut, aka “Ae,” who was arrested with another 40 counterfeit watches.

Dorey says he bought the watches from Virut for about 500 baht each and resold them online for about 12,000 baht. Dorey told police he advertised the watches on Instagram and sent them to clients by parcel post. He said all of his customers were foreigners and paid directly into a bank account.

The two are charged with possessing counterfeit goods with intent to sell, an offence liable to a jail term of up to four years and/or a fine up to 400,000 baht

More than 2,200 counterfeit luxury brand watches were seized 11 months ago from 10 shops at two popular markets in Hat Yai, southern Thailand. The brand names included Rolex, Patek Philippe, Rado, Gucci, Richard Mille and Chanel.

SOURCE: The Chiang Rai Times | The Pattaya News

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Continue Reading

Bangkok

Police track down “the great Bangkok pantie snatcher”

Greeley Pulitzer

Published

5 hours ago

on

January 16, 2020

By

Police track down “the great Bangkok pantie snatcher” | The Thaiger
PHOTO: "The smell of women’s underwear make me happy” - Matichon/Songpol Kaopatumtip

One man’s been busy moving around Bangkok condos and apartments in the northern suburbs and ‘sampling’ a range of women’s underwear and lingerie. But police have curtailed his part-time activities and arrested a 55 year old and charged him with stealing more than 1400 pieces of women’s underwear. He was arrested at a condominium in Bangkok’s Don Muang District, according to Matichon.

Detectives had received lots of complaints from female residents of their disappearing lingerie and began checking out the CCTV at the complex. They were able to arrest the thief in the act as he snatched three items of underwear from a neighbour’s veranda.

When they searched his room police found three boxes brimming over with women’s underwear. The suspect reportedly told them that “the smell of women’s underwear make me happy.”

We look forward to judge’s response when his reasoning is offered in court.

SOURCE: Thai Residents | Matichon

Police track down

PHOTO: Matichon

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Continue Reading

Crime

Police shoot knife-wielding attacker in Phuket Town

The Thaiger

Published

7 hours ago

on

January 16, 2020

By

Police shoot knife-wielding attacker in Phuket Town | The Thaiger
PHOTO: Knife wound to the neck received by one of the attending police - Phuket Hot News

A police officer has shot dead a robber in Phuket Town early yesterday (Wednesday). The knife-wielding robber, 34 year old Aekkasit Kesorn, from Nakhorn Sri Thammarat, had attacked the officer whilst being interrupted in the middle of a robbery. The policeman ended up with a knife wound to the neck.

The officer pulled out his firearm and shot the attacker in self-defence.

The incident happened at an apartment building in Soi Hongleng-U-Thit in Phuket Town around 2:30am yesterday. Police were called to the apartment after locals called police with reports of a young couple being robbed.

Officers Cpl Warat Jairerng and Snr Sgt Maj Nirute Boonrat arrived to find the attacker still in the middle of his attack on a young couple from Krabi and Trang. He was threatening them with a knife. The attending police noted that the woman had already received a knife wound to the stomach.

“They were frightened and asking for help. (The woman) was bleeding from a knife wound on the left side of her stomach.”

The attacker was holding the women’s bag when the police arrived at the scene. The attacker turned his attention to the two police, lunging at both of them with his knife.

“Snr Sgt Maj Nirute drew his gun and fired one shot to stop him,” police reported on The Phuket News.

“Aekkasit was shot in the neck. He collapsed and died at the scene,”

After firing the fatal shot that killed the attacker, Snr Sgt Maj Nirute faces charges of manslaughter. Both Snr Sgt Maj Nirute and the young female victim were released from Vachira Hospital after receiving attention to their wounds.

Police have also confirmed that the attacker was arrested and charged with illegal possession of a gun in Phuket eight years ago, with other drug charges in Nakhon Sri Thammarat in 2012.

SOURCE: The Phuket News | Phuket Hot News

Police shoot knife-wielding attacker in Phuket Town | News by The Thaiger

PHOTO: Eakkapop Thongtub

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Continue Reading
ทำไมผู้ชายถึงทิ้งคุณไป หรืออาจจเป็นเพราะ 5เหตุผลนี้ | The Thaiger
คลิป2 days ago

ทำไมผู้ชายถึงทิ้งคุณไป หรืออาจจเป็นเพราะ 5เหตุผลนี้

ไล่บัลเบร์เด้! ไฮไลท์ มาดริด 0-0 (4-1) แอตมาดริด – “ราชัน” สังหาร “หมี” ดวลเป้า | The Thaiger
สื่อไทย3 days ago

ไล่บัลเบร์เด้! ไฮไลท์ มาดริด 0-0 (4-1) แอตมาดริด – “ราชัน” สังหาร “หมี” ดวลเป้า

ฮาวทูแพ้ ! ไฮไลท์ สเปอร์ส 0-1 ลิเวอร์พูล, ฟิโน่ ซัดโทน-ทิ้งเลสเตอร์อีก 16 แต้ม | The Thaiger
ลิเวอร์พูล4 days ago

ฮาวทูแพ้ ! ไฮไลท์ สเปอร์ส 0-1 ลิเวอร์พูล, ฟิโน่ ซัดโทน-ทิ้งเลสเตอร์อีก 16 แต้ม

VAR คอนเฟิร์ม ! คลิป: หงส์แดง ได้ประตูออกนำ สเปอร์ส 1-0 จาก ฟิร์มิโน่ | The Thaiger
ลิเวอร์พูล5 days ago

VAR คอนเฟิร์ม ! คลิป: หงส์แดง ได้ประตูออกนำ สเปอร์ส 1-0 จาก ฟิร์มิโน่

แก๊ง 3M ช่วยกันยิง ! ไฮไลท์ แมนยู 4-0 นอริช, ผีแดง ทะยานขึ้นที่ 5 | The Thaiger
พรีเมียร์ลีก5 days ago

แก๊ง 3M ช่วยกันยิง ! ไฮไลท์ แมนยู 4-0 นอริช, ผีแดง ทะยานขึ้นที่ 5

15.30 น. ถ่ายทอดสดวอลเลย์บอลเกาหลีใต้-ไต้หวัน รอบตัดเชือกคัดโอลิมปิก | The Thaiger
วอลเลย์บอล5 days ago

15.30 น. ถ่ายทอดสดวอลเลย์บอลเกาหลีใต้-ไต้หวัน รอบตัดเชือกคัดโอลิมปิก

ถ่ายทอดสดวอลเลย์บอลหญิงไทย-คาซัค รอบตัดเชือกคัดโอลิมปิก | The Thaiger
วอลเลย์บอล5 days ago

ถ่ายทอดสดวอลเลย์บอลหญิงไทย-คาซัค รอบตัดเชือกคัดโอลิมปิก

หนุ่มเล่าวินาทีโจรปล้นร้านทองลพบุรี ยิงทุกคนที่เดินผ่าน! | The Thaiger
อาชญากรรม6 days ago

หนุ่มเล่าวินาทีโจรปล้นร้านทองลพบุรี ยิงทุกคนที่เดินผ่าน!

ไทยร่วงหมดแล้ว ! ไฮไลท์ เมย์ รัชนก พ่าย WANG Zhi Yi แบบสุดมันส์ 1-2 เกมใน Malaysia Masters 2020 | The Thaiger
แบดมินตัน6 days ago

ไทยร่วงหมดแล้ว ! ไฮไลท์ เมย์ รัชนก พ่าย WANG Zhi Yi แบบสุดมันส์ 1-2 เกมใน Malaysia Masters 2020

ซีเกมส์คืออะไร! ไฮไลท์ ทีมชาติไทย 5-0 บาห์เรน : ชิงแชมป์เอเชีย U23 | The Thaiger
ทีมชาติไทย1 week ago

ซีเกมส์คืออะไร! ไฮไลท์ ทีมชาติไทย 5-0 บาห์เรน : ชิงแชมป์เอเชีย U23

ครึ่งแรกเละ! ไฮไลท์ แมนยู 1-3 แมนซิตี้ : คาราบาวคัพ นัดแรก – แรช ตีไข่แตก | The Thaiger
คาราบาวคัพ1 week ago

ครึ่งแรกเละ! ไฮไลท์ แมนยู 1-3 แมนซิตี้ : คาราบาวคัพ นัดแรก – แรช ตีไข่แตก

ชนะแค่คู่เดียว จากทั้งหมด ! ไฮไลท์ แบดมินตัน Malaysia Masters 2020 (7 ม.ค.) | The Thaiger
แบดมินตัน1 week ago

ชนะแค่คู่เดียว จากทั้งหมด ! ไฮไลท์ แบดมินตัน Malaysia Masters 2020 (7 ม.ค.)

7 ม.ค. ถ่ายทอสดวอลเลย์บอลไทย-ไต้หวัน คัดโอลิมปิก | The Thaiger
วอลเลย์บอล1 week ago

7 ม.ค. ถ่ายทอสดวอลเลย์บอลไทย-ไต้หวัน คัดโอลิมปิก

ไปดูแบบเต็ม ๆ ! คลิป: มินามิโนะ VS เอฟเวอร์ตัน – คล็อปป์ บอกฟอร์มใช้ได้ | The Thaiger
ลิเวอร์พูล1 week ago

ไปดูแบบเต็ม ๆ ! คลิป: มินามิโนะ VS เอฟเวอร์ตัน – คล็อปป์ บอกฟอร์มใช้ได้

สรุปผล เอฟเอคัพ รอบ 3 (คืน 5 ม.ค.) พร้อมไฮไลท์ – ไก่รีเพลย์, สิงห์-ค้อนต้อนสบาย | The Thaiger
ฟุตบอล1 week ago

สรุปผล เอฟเอคัพ รอบ 3 (คืน 5 ม.ค.) พร้อมไฮไลท์ – ไก่รีเพลย์, สิงห์-ค้อนต้อนสบาย

Trending