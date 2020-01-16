Pattaya police investigate a man’s shooting death, the day after his birthday | The Thaiger

A man in Pattaya has died after being shot. The 32 year old Thai man was found with a gunshot wound to the head. Police were notified of the incident yesterday at about 6:30am and are investigating to determine whether it was suicide or homicide.

Police and emergency responders arrived at the scene on a rural road to find 32 year old Somphon Pokklum with a single bullet wound to his head. Nearby, police found a handmade pistol. The man was still alive but critically injured. Despite efforts at the scene, and being rushed to hospital, Somphon was pronounced dead when he arrived at hospital.

There were no witnesses at the scene, but a friend of Somphon told local media that his birthday had been the day before and had been out celebrating and. Friends say he was in ‘high spirits’ at the time.

Police are continuing their investigation.

SOURCE: The Pattaya News

If you or anyone you know is in emotional distress, please contact the Samaritans of Thailand 24-hour hotline: 02 713 6791 (English), 02 713 6793 (Thai) or the Thai Mental Health Hotline at 1323 (Thai).