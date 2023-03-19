2 severely burned by Pattaya Molotov coctail thugs

Photo by Pattaya Rescue Team, via Bangkok Post.

A group of thugs in Pattaya severely burned two people by throwing a Molotov cocktail at them early yesterday morning. The attack occurred in front of a convenience store at the entrance of Soi Phothisan on Sukhumvit Road in the Na Klua sub-district of Bang Lamung district. Police received reports of the attack at about 2.30am.

Police and rescuers arrived on the scene to find the two victims crying for help, with severe burns on their legs and chests. The victims were a 22 year old man named Thanakorn Pangsen, and a 22 year old woman named Worakan Phetkhui. Medics provided first aid before taking them to Pattaya City Hospital.

A witness to the attack, a 21 year old woman, told the police that she was riding a motorcycle to her dormitory when she saw a group of six to seven teenagers travelling on four motorcycles at the entrance of Soi Phothisan. As the two victims on their motorcycle arrived at the scene in the opposite direction, one of the teenagers suddenly threw an object towards them, and flames immediately engulfed them, she said.

The witness said she heard the sound of glass breaking as the attackers fled the scene.

According to reports, there was a smell of fuel in the area. The victims’ motorcycle fell on the road and was covered in oil stains, Bangkok Post reported. Pieces of a broken glass bottle with tape wrapped around it scattered across the area.

Police investigations revealed that the victims did not know the attacker and other gang members. The injured victims were on their way home after leaving a pub.

Police are now on the prowl to catch the perpetrators of the shocking attack. Officers are examining security footage.

This is certainly not the first incident of trouble-making Pattaya teens committing violence.

Last month, a crowd of Pattaya teens terrified tourists and residents by throwing ping pong bombs at Bali Hai Pier.