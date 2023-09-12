Condo stabbing in Pathum Thani: two injured, suspect falls to death

Photo: Istock

A stabbing incident in a condo in the Bangkok Metropolitan Region province of Pathum Thani on September 10 left two people injured. The 19 year old victims, Waranthorn and Panita, both university students, suffered knife wounds. The suspect, 21 years old Aphiwat, fled the scene but was later found on the building’s rooftop.

Officers Theerasak Thantho and Kawinwet Wiriyasiriphakdee, along with other investigators, responded to the scene in Klong Luang district. But when the rescue team arrived at the condo where the stabbing took place, Aphiwat tragically fell to his death from the rooftop.

His sister, 36 years old Benjamaj, revealed that Aphiwat had been living with her at the condo for the past four to five months. Aphiwat had threatened suicide multiple times and was diagnosed with depression. The circumstances leading to his appearance at the condo on the day of the stabbing incident remain unclear to Benjamaj.

She disclosed that her brother had a gambling addiction, particularly towards online games like slots and baccarat. Despite her attempts to help by paying off his debts, which amounted to over a hundred thousand baht, Aphiwat continued gambling until he was in debt again.

Benjamaj had not been aware of her brother’s gambling activities initially, as he would often tell her he needed money for rent and other expenses. It was only later that she discovered his addiction.

Investigations revealed that the male victim’s room, where the incident occurred, was shared with another female friend. The suspect was an acquaintance of the victims for about two to three months, having met them through a dating app.

Aphiwat had frequently borrowed money, leading to the victims distancing themselves and breaking off the friendship due to financial strain. A dispute arose on the day of the incident when Aphiwat sought to reconcile, reported Sanook.

In another stabbing in a Bangkok condo in June, a Thai woman’s life was tragically cut short when she was stabbed to death by a Thai man at her condominium in Bangkok. The perpetrator was swiftly caught by the victim’s neighbours, who responded to the disturbance.

