Crime
Norwegian man found hanged in Pattaya home
A 74 year old Norwegian man has been found dead in his Pattaya home’s toilet over the weekend. Police say they were horrified at the scene of the man’s death on Saturday evening. The man had cuts on his wrists, a slit throat, and he was hanging on a rope that was connected to the ceiling with a pool of blood beneath. The man’s home was in the Bang Lamung district ,east of Pattaya.
In front of the toilet there was a handwritten note on the wall in red reading… “Ben killed me. I will be one ghost in the house 100%” Another note was found by his body, also in red, saying the same thing found on the wall but with an additional sentence “Give this to Ben”.
A 43 caretaker said she had been trying to contact the man for several days but was unable to reach him, so decided to pay a visit. Nobody answered the door when she knocked, but when she entered the house she saw his lifeless body hanging in the toilet. She then contacted police who arrived around 11:30 at night. He had mentioned chronic diseases to the caretaker in the past, without being specific.
Police are treating the case as a suicide at this time. His body was taken to hospital for an autopsy.
f you or anyone you know is in emotional distress, please contact the Samaritans of Thailand 24-hour hotline: 02 713 6791 (English), 02 713 6793 (Thai) or the Thai Mental Health Hotline at 1323 (Thai).
SOURCE: Bangkok Post| Pattaya News
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Thailand’s Covid-19 alert decreases to Level 3
Thailand News Today | Nightlife venues submit a proposal to reopen on June 1
Lazada-gate update: Lazada banned from entering Royal Thai Army premises
“Eat Out with Marriott Bonvoy”: enjoy food discounts all the way
PM Prayut wants Thailand’s monks to clean their act up
Norwegian man found hanged in Pattaya home
Myanmar’s “Myancopharm” Covid-19 vaccine available for use
Durian valued at 120 billion baht will be shipped to China this year
Dying in Thailand as a Foreigner Part 2: Your Questions Answered
Malaysia watches more pornography than any other Asian country, study reveals
New Covid-19 variants of Omicron “are more infectious”
Pattaya to ‘officially’ reopen floating restaurants and water activities
Thai cult raided, 11 corpses found, followers urged to consume leader’s waste
Taliban impose head-to-toe coverings for women in Afghanistan
Monday Covid Update: 6,488 new cases; provincial totals
Thailand News Update | Police discuss closing times for Tourist Hotspots
Hot, damn hot – 10 ways to cope with humidity in Thailand
South African woman, jailed in Thailand, gets to speak to mother
Thai netizens laugh at foreign woman who mistook spirit house for a table
Pattaya bars push to reopen, officially, and extend closing times to 3am
British Muay Thai fighter seriously injured after motorbike crash in southern Thailand
How living the dream became a nightmare for Phuket property buyers
Why is today a public holiday in Thailand? Coronation Day.
Phuket Taxi driver assaults 15 year old Australian passenger
After child suffers animal bite, Phuket beach cleared for patrols
Japanese expat dies in motorbike accident, 10 year old daughter seriously injured
The Best Beach Hotels in Thailand
8 year old Thai-Ukrainian child bitten by ‘shark’ in Phuket
Foreigner kills 1 Frenchman and 1 Thai woman in gun incident
Thai woman spends 300k baht on wedding but groom doesn’t turn up
After big reopening, Krabi’s Maya Bay to temporarily close again
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
- Crime1 day ago
South African woman, jailed in Thailand, gets to speak to mother
- Phuket2 days ago
How living the dream became a nightmare for Phuket property buyers
- Thailand3 days ago
Thai woman spends 300k baht on wedding but groom doesn’t turn up
- Krabi2 days ago
After big reopening, Krabi’s Maya Bay to temporarily close again
- Chon Buri2 days ago
Police visit Chon Buri immigration, warn staff “don’t take bribes”
- Thailand3 days ago
In a ranking of the world’s top tourism destinations, Thailand slips in at number 4
- Bangkok3 days ago
Taxi driver transporting man high on drugs uses TikTok emergency signal to alert police
- Best of3 days ago
Siam Paragon wins the Best Luxury Shopping Mall 2022 Award
Recent comments: