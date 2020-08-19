6 nabbed in Northern drug bust | The Thaiger

Connect with us

6 nabbed in Northern drug bust

Jack Burton

2 hours ago

PHOTO: INN
Authorities in northern Thailand have have arrested 6 members of a drug network with monthly sales of around 40 million baht, and seized property worth 5.7 million baht. The chief of Provincial Police Region 1 told reporters the 6 worked for the drug network operated by Boonmee “Jae” Phromma, who was caught last year.

4 of the 6 were women, named as: Myanmar national Wilaporn Tuagwitthayakul, Myanmar national Nang Pyan, Mong Sae Lee, and Jiraporn Pathaweechutima. The 2 men men were identified as Chalermphol Tuangwitthayakul and Wichai Jabu. They are charged with colluding in money laundering. 3 cars, 2 motorcycles, a house in Mae Sai district of Chiang Rai, 4 bank accounts, 5 ATM cards and other valuables, with a combined value of about 5.7 million baht were seized from them.

Narcotics suppression police under Provincial Police Region 1 arrested drug network leader Boonmee and 2 accomplices, Naruebet Srisuwan and Anuwat Suksud, in possession of 140,000 methamphetamine pills in Sing Buri province in October last year.

Investigators learned that Boonmee had a female accomplice, Sawittree Iemsa-ard, who set up bank accounts to receive money from drug customers. She was later arrested along with Chatchana Taengthong, who bought drugs from Boonmee, according to police. They learned that Boonmee’s drug network ran a grocery business in Myanmar and soil trucking businesses as fronts for his drug trade.

Acting on evidence, they got arrest warrants for the 6 latest suspects and raided 5 locations, in Mae Sai in Chiang Rai and Chiang Dao district in Chiang Mai, and took them into custody.

The regional police chief said the network had about 40 million baht in circulation each month.

SOURCES Chiang Rai Times | Bangkok Post

Jack Burton

Jack Burton is an American writer, broadcaster, linguist and journalist who has lived in Asia since 1987. A native of the state of Georgia, he attended the The University of Georgia's Henry Grady School of Journalism, which hands out journalism's prestigious Peabody Awards. His works have appeared in The China Post, The South China Morning Post, The International Herald Tribune and many magazines throughout Asia and the world. He is fluent in Mandarin and has appeared on television and radio for decades in Taiwan, Mainland China, Hong Kong and Macau.

