6 nabbed in Northern drug bust | The Thaiger

Crime
6 nabbed in Northern drug bust
Authorities in northern Thailand have have arrested 6 members of a drug network with monthly sales of around 40 million baht, and seized property worth 5.7 million baht. The chief of Provincial Police Region 1 told reporters the 6 worked for the drug network operated by Boonmee “Jae” Phromma, who was caught last year.
4 of the 6 were women, named as: Myanmar national Wilaporn Tuagwitthayakul, Myanmar national Nang Pyan, Mong Sae Lee, and Jiraporn Pathaweechutima. The 2 men men were identified as Chalermphol Tuangwitthayakul and Wichai Jabu. They are charged with colluding in money laundering. 3 cars, 2 motorcycles, a house in Mae Sai district of Chiang Rai, 4 bank accounts, 5 ATM cards and other valuables, with a combined value of about 5.7 million baht were seized from them.
Narcotics suppression police under Provincial Police Region 1 arrested drug network leader Boonmee and 2 accomplices, Naruebet Srisuwan and Anuwat Suksud, in possession of 140,000 methamphetamine pills in Sing Buri province in October last year.
Investigators learned that Boonmee had a female accomplice, Sawittree Iemsa-ard, who set up bank accounts to receive money from drug customers. She was later arrested along with Chatchana Taengthong, who bought drugs from Boonmee, according to police. They learned that Boonmee’s drug network ran a grocery business in Myanmar and soil trucking businesses as fronts for his drug trade.
Acting on evidence, they got arrest warrants for the 6 latest suspects and raided 5 locations, in Mae Sai in Chiang Rai and Chiang Dao district in Chiang Mai, and took them into custody.
The regional police chief said the network had about 40 million baht in circulation each month.
SOURCES Chiang Rai Times | Bangkok PostKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Crime
Thai officials crack down on social media posts
Be careful about what’s posted on social media. Thai authorities are keeping tabs on popular websites. Statements that cause unrest or mislead the public might break the law. Thousands of pages were reported to Thailand’s Ministry of Digital Economy and Society in the past week. About half are in violation of the Computer Crimes Act. Facebook, YouTube, Twitter and TikTok are common social media platforms the ministry is cracking down on. Some pages have orders to be taken down. 3,083 social media pages and websites were reported to the ministry from August 7 to 17. Minister of the Digital Economy […]
Crime
No probe from prosecution commission after deputy attorney-general drops “Boss” charges
Deputy Attorney-General Nate Naksuk will not be investigated by the Public Prosecutor Commission after his decision to drop a charge of reckless driving against Vorayuth “Boss” Yoovidhya. It is alleged the Red Bull heir ran over and killed a Bangkok policeman in 2012, while speeding and under the influence of drugs and alcohol. Since announcing the dropping of charges, Nate has resigned, a move designed to indicate transparency in his handling of the case. The commission’s head, Athapol Yaisawang, says the group decided not to proceed with any probe into the deputy attorney-general’s decision, given that an investigating panel has […]
Crime
Trang teen kills mother and brother, Buri Ram man kills nephew
A teenager in Southern Thailand allegedly shot and killed his mother and brother before killing himself yesterday. In another case in Northeast Thailand, a man allegedly stabbed and killed his nephew Sunday night. In Trang, the mother and her 14 year old son were found in bed with gunshot wounds. The suspected shooter, a 16 year old boy, was found sitting with a gunshot wound to his face and .38 revolver in his hand. The mother was supposed to go into work at a local bank branch. Police say she was a manager at the bank, but did not give […]
Separate licence to be required for big bikes
Thai PM voices concern over students’ 3 finger salute
Medical tourists are permitted to come to Thailand at this time
Thai officials crack down on social media posts
Emergency Decree set to be extended again
Education commission says students can protest, but must remain vigilant over Covid risks
2 strong quakes shake Indonesia’s Sumatra
No probe from prosecution commission after deputy attorney-general drops “Boss” charges
6 nabbed in Northern drug bust
Deputy PM brushes off ‘Hunger Games’ resistance symbol as scouts’ salute
Police seek arrest warrants for anti-government protest leaders
SE Asia’s most popular islands still ‘on hold’ as they wait to re-open to international tourists
Soi Dog Foundation is looking for flight volunteers
Last bodies found in sunken Koh Samui ferry
Don’t break the law, Thai education minister warns student protesters
No tourists until 2021 – Thailand shuns travel bubbles and general travel
I flew out of Thailand to get a new visa – one person’s experience with the “new normal”
Thai minister encourages hotels to stop price-gouging expats
Flights into Thailand – “It’s an indefinite ban”
Richard Barrow is dusting off his luggage in case he can’t renew visa
Phuket proposes to welcome tourists by November
Allegedly drunk woman tries to run down Bangkok pedestrians
Thailand is on top of the tourism shopping list for Asian travellers, when the borders open
Struggling Samui seeks government help
Study finds 82% of Thais “confident” in reopening tourism sector
Pattaya nightlife venues call for closing time to be extended to pre-Covid hours
Thousands of job applicants line up Bangkok hotel before sunrise
Bad news for Boss as Thai prosecutors put him back on the ‘wanted’ list
Hit-and-run Bangkok woman confesses, apologises
Korat mother found with throat cut
7.5 magnitude earthquake rattles Mexico
Apple reveals new CarKey to unlock your car from your phone
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 22
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 21
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 20
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 17
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 16
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 15
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 14
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 13
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 10
Thailand News Today – Thursday, April 9
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 8
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 7
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 3
Trending
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)23 hours ago
I flew out of Thailand to get a new visa – one person’s experience with the “new normal”
- Koh Samui3 days ago
Struggling Samui seeks government help
- Bangkok2 days ago
Thousands of job applicants line up Bangkok hotel before sunrise
- Bangkok2 days ago
Bad news for Boss as Thai prosecutors put him back on the ‘wanted’ list
- Thailand3 days ago
Tourism authority predicts September revenue jump
- Bangkok4 days ago
Phathum Thani man finds cobra in commode
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)1 day ago
Phuket eyes October 1 as launch date for “Safe and Sealed” tourism plan
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Thailand tops the list of countries safest to visit during Covid-19