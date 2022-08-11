Crime
Nigerian and Vietnamese couple found dead linked to drug trade
The two foreign nationals found buried in a forest in northeast Thailand last month might have been linked to the drug trade, according to the national police. The couple, a 38 year old Nigerian man and a 33 year old Vietnamese woman was found buried in a forest in Nakhon Ratchasima province on July 28.
Today, Thailand’s national police chief said that the two might have been linked to a major transnational crystal meth trafficking gang. The chief, General Suchart Teerasawat, said this is based on the information exchanged with a neighbouring country, which he did not name. Suchart said the house where the couple had lived in the other country was a suspected transit point on a smuggling route.
He added that investigators are not certain whether international traffickers would have gotten directly involved in their murder, and further investigation is necessary.
The couple’s names have also now been reported. The woman is Nguyen Thi Van, and the man is Anabon Chka Hen. The victims’ relatives have given accounts indicating that the two were lovers, Suchart said.
Anabon’s relatives have not yet picked up his body. His older brother contacted the police and initially confirmed Anabon’s identity from photos and dental records. Suchart said the work is still not completed.
Nguyen and Anabon’s bodies were first discovered by a local villager foraging for mushrooms in a forest in Nakhon Ratchasima’s Chok Chai district. The bodies were naked, and each was covered with a thin layer of concrete. Police found cartridges and bullets close to the grave.
Police had tried to identify the couple by examining the woman’s tattoos, and her silicone breast implants. Thanks to the implants, police were able to track down the silicone’s manufacturer. They later found the silicon lot number sent to Vietnam and contacted the Vietnamese embassy to check the dead woman’s fingerprints. They examined the man’s fingerprints as well and were able to identify the couple.
Suchart says police are following up on the cartridges, bullets, and the source of the cement used to cover Nguyen and Anabon’s bodies. He said they are also reviewing surveillance camera footage from areas around where the couple was found. Police are checking about cars seen entering the area around the time the couple is believed to have been killed. The date of the murder is believed to have been July 17. Some witnesses have also provided clues about who had been in the area, but Suchart says the suspects still have not been found.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Thailand News Today | Opposition to Thailand govt hosting former Sri Lanka president
Bangkok OAP arrested after slapstick armed robbery of gold shop
Phuket officials say no human trafficking cases found in island province
LASIK eye surgery with state-of-the-art procedures in Thailand
Hong Kong seizes 20 million baht of heroin hidden in Thai kickboxing pads
Nigerian and Vietnamese couple found dead linked to drug trade
Thailand workers could earn over 100,000 baht in Saudi Arabia
Mountain B victims to be compensated by Thailand govt
Free noodles for beach cleaners after Pattaya Music Festival mess
CCSA to give thumbs up to 4am licensing in Thailand next week
Lots of Hong Kongers are searching for flights to Bangkok
Death toll of Mountain B fire rises to 17
Bangkok No.1 in Asia-Pacific for MICE destinations
Covid-19 “hospitel” isolation in Thailand to end September 1
Upcoming beach festival to boost Phuket’s surf tourism amidst monsoon season
Italian restaurants in Koh Samui for pasta, pizza, red sauce, and everything else
Monsoon season in Thailand explained
Everything you need to know about the Bangkok Skytrain (BTS)
Beachfront restaurants in Phuket to dine with a view (2022)
Italian restaurants in Koh Samui for pasta, pizza, red sauce, and everything else
Famous northern Thai dish declared world’s best soup
UPDATE: Thailand introduces fine for not wearing seat belt in the back seat
Thailand introduces fine for not wearing seat belt in the back seat
Thailand’s Entry Requirements August 2022
Police raid Chinese porn studio in Chon Buri, 4 arrested
China-Taiwan-US spat threatens Thailand’s car industry
UPDATE: Sexy Thai model fined 5,000 baht for dancing topless in club
Thailand’s hotels are short on workers
Thai tourism officials plan to propose new closing time for tourist areas
Where to travel during the rainy season in Thailand
Thailand has 5 BA.2.75 antibody-resistant Covid-19 sub-variant
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
-
Guides3 days ago
Monsoon season in Thailand explained
-
Bangkok2 days ago
Everything you need to know about the Bangkok Skytrain (BTS)
-
Best of7 hours ago
Beachfront restaurants in Phuket to dine with a view (2022)
-
Best of7 hours ago
Italian restaurants in Koh Samui for pasta, pizza, red sauce, and everything else
-
Thailand7 hours ago
UPDATE: Thailand introduces fine for not wearing seat belt in the back seat
-
Thailand1 day ago
Thailand introduces fine for not wearing seat belt in the back seat
-
Crime2 days ago
Police raid Chinese porn studio in Chon Buri, 4 arrested
-
Economy3 days ago
China-Taiwan-US spat threatens Thailand’s car industry
Recent comments: