Thailand
Thailand workers could earn over 100,000 baht in Saudi Arabia
Workers can expect to earn monthly salaries of over 100,000 baht when Saudi Arabia opens its doors to Thailand later this year
Labour Minister Suchart Chomklin made it known yesterday that Thailand has agreed to fill the skilled and semi-skilled workers’ void in Saudi Arabia after the kingdoms patched up a 30-year feud.
Saudi Arabia cut trade and diplomatic ties with Thailand in 1989 after the Blue Diamond affair, where a Thai worker stole diamonds worth US$20 million from a Saudi palace. The incident was followed a year later by the deaths of three Saudi diplomats and a businessman trying to recover the gems.
PM Prayut Chan-o-cha visited Saudi Arabia earlier this year to apologise for 33 years of hurt and renewed diplomatic relations with the Gulf state. Since then both nations have been working very closely to rebuild economic, social, and political ties.
The Labour Minister revealed he is to complete a memorandum of understanding with his Saudi Arabia counterpart within 90 days to allow Thai workers to ply their trade in the Arab country.
“Overseas labour markets will be opportunities for our children to seek experiences and learn new technologies to be applied in Thailand.
“The Saudi Crown Prince has a vision to build a huge city with modern technology as a centre of finance in the Middle East, which would create more than 1 million jobs.”
Suchart added that Saudi Arabia is also looking for workers to fill gaps in its tourism, hotel, restaurants, and healthcare sectors.
The Department of Employment director-general, Pairoj Chotikasathien, said several Saudi Arabian companies have already been in touch and asked for about 2,200 Thai workers, including nurses, drivers, cleaning staff, and engineers.
Pairoj revealed that 60 Thai workers have applied for jobs in Saudi Arabia, 45 for nursing positions and 15 as engineers.
The department will send eligible workers to Saudi Arabia as soon as possible, he promised.
Pairoj added that those working in the service sector could earn monthly salaries of more than 100,000 baht.
SOURCE: Nation
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Hong Kong seizes 20 million baht of heroin hidden in Thai kickboxing pads
Nigerian and Vietnamese couple found dead linked to drug trade
Thailand workers could earn over 100,000 baht in Saudi Arabia
BKFC THAILAND 3: Moment of the truth set for September 3
Mountain B victims to be compensated by Thailand govt
Free noodles for beach cleaners after Pattaya Music Festival mess
CCSA to give thumbs up to 4am licensing in Thailand next week
Lots of Hong Kongers are searching for flights to Bangkok
Death toll of Mountain B fire rises to 17
Bangkok No.1 in Asia-Pacific for MICE destinations
Covid-19 “hospitel” isolation in Thailand to end September 1
Upcoming beach festival to boost Phuket’s surf tourism amidst monsoon season
Italian restaurants in Koh Samui for pasta, pizza, red sauce, and everything else
UPDATE: Chon Buri police couldn’t find victim of car crash… on the back seat
Beachfront restaurants in Phuket to dine with a view (2022)
Pre-op trans men’s anger after Bangkok breast removal broker scams them out 4 million baht
Monsoon season in Thailand explained
Everything you need to know about the Bangkok Skytrain (BTS)
Beachfront restaurants in Phuket to dine with a view (2022)
Italian restaurants in Koh Samui for pasta, pizza, red sauce, and everything else
Famous northern Thai dish declared world’s best soup
UPDATE: Thailand introduces fine for not wearing seat belt in the back seat
Thailand introduces fine for not wearing seat belt in the back seat
Thailand’s Entry Requirements August 2022
Police raid Chinese porn studio in Chon Buri, 4 arrested
China-Taiwan-US spat threatens Thailand’s car industry
UPDATE: Sexy Thai model fined 5,000 baht for dancing topless in club
Thailand’s hotels are short on workers
Thai tourism officials plan to propose new closing time for tourist areas
10 year old killed & 5 injured after pickup hits motorbike sidecar
Cheap sound absorption panels believed to be cause of Mountain B fire
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
-
Guides3 days ago
Monsoon season in Thailand explained
-
Bangkok2 days ago
Everything you need to know about the Bangkok Skytrain (BTS)
-
Best of6 hours ago
Beachfront restaurants in Phuket to dine with a view (2022)
-
Best of5 hours ago
Italian restaurants in Koh Samui for pasta, pizza, red sauce, and everything else
-
Thailand6 hours ago
UPDATE: Thailand introduces fine for not wearing seat belt in the back seat
-
Thailand1 day ago
Thailand introduces fine for not wearing seat belt in the back seat
-
Crime2 days ago
Police raid Chinese porn studio in Chon Buri, 4 arrested
-
Economy3 days ago
China-Taiwan-US spat threatens Thailand’s car industry