National police chief suspects Tangmo’s death was an accident

Thailand’s national police chief says the death of actress Tangmo seems to have been an accident. He says evidence shows the death of the celebrity in Bangkok’s Chao Phraya River appears to have been an accident. An autopsy report shows the actress died from drowning. Her body also had a large cut on her leg, possibly from the speedboat’s propellor. More results from a forensic examination will be released in a few days.

The actress’s body was found on February 26, nearly two days after she fell into the Chao Phraya River while on a speedboat. She was on the boat with five other people who have claimed that the actress fell off the boat when she went to the back to urinate, but people have been sceptical and some have suspected foul play. At least 29 witnesses have been interviewed as part of the investigation into the actress’ tragedy. Two people were charged with operating an unregistered boat and causing death by misconduct.

The police chief has directed investigators to check at witnesses’ accounts as well as other evidence such as GPS data from the speedboat, phone records, driving speed.

The authorities are still gathering evidence, and the investigations will take time. According to the commissioner of Provincial Police Region 1, the investigation is being conducted in a clear and non-interfering way. The case is also handled by the national police chief.

Divers from the marine police division found two items from the Chao Phraya River near Phibul Songkhram pier on Sunday and turned them over to forensics. After Tangmo fell into the river, it is believed that the suspects threw objects into the river.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post