Crime
Manager of famous Thai rapper ‘Illslick’ given 2 years in prison over sex scandal
Yesterday, the court sentenced ‘Lily,’ the manager of famous Thai rapper ‘Illslick’, to two years in prison with no parole for ‘luring’ an 18 year old to have sex with the rapper in Khon Kaen in northeast Thailand in February last year.
Khon Kaen Provincial Court found Lily [surname withheld] guilty of “satisfying the lust of others by luring, supplying, leading a woman to commit indecent acts, even if that person agreed.”
The court argues that 18 year old Anna was naive and pressured into saying yes to sex with then-34 year old Tikhamporn “Illslick” Wetthaisong from Khon Kaen province.
Lily hired Anna – from Satun province – for the vague role of “taking care of and helping” the rapper for 10 days in February 2021. It seemed like an attractive job offer with a wage of 1,000 baht per day, free food, accommodation, and travel expenses between provinces.
Being a fan of Illslick’s music, Anna was interested in the job. However, she was never informed by Lily that she would be asked to have sex with the rapper. She said she would not have taken on the job if she had known.
Anna, who was 18 at the time, travelled all the way from Satun in the South to Khon Kaen in Isaan, Anna felt forced to say yes to having sex with Illslick because she had nowhere else to go and no one else to turn to, she said.
The victim requested 3 million baht compensation for suffering caused by the incident. However, her request was denied by the court, which confusingly said she could not be compensated because she “voluntarily had sex.”
Illslick has not been charged at all over the scandal. The age of consent is 15 in Thailand, where it is an offence for an adult to have sex with anyone under 18 years old.
In 2011, Illslick posted a video on YouTube apologising for a now-deleted song in which he expressed outright hatred towards Muslims. The song featured lyrics such as ‘F*ck Allah’ and ‘F*ck Islam.”
Illslick said he wrote the song because he used to date a Muslim woman who broke his heart and apologised.
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Singapore taxi dragges traffic police officer from window.
IMF says world economy about to hit recession
Japanese woman loses millions in intergalactic romance scam
Best land plots and villas with gorgeous sea views in Kamala, Phuket
US imposes more sanctions on Taliban over its treatment of women
What $300,000 and less buys you for a villa in Pattaya
Airline flight capacity is up, Thai tourism officials hopeful
Vietnam elected to UN Human Rights Council despite poor track record
The types of NFTs you should know about in 2022
New MRT Yellow Line monorail train starts trial run today
No peace for Maddie as ‘prime suspect’ charged with historical sex offences
Manager of famous Thai rapper ‘Illslick’ given 2 years in prison over sex scandal
Where to order cannabis/weed in Thailand
Over 1,000 Thais repatriated from trafficking in Cambodia
Thai motorcycle taxi rider rips off Malaysian tourist
10 things foreigners may find strange in Thailand
Top 5 reputable accounting firms in Thailand 2022
Outstanding halal restaurants in Bangkok
Moving to Thailand checklist: What you need to know before your move
Best places to take a road trip in Thailand
What to pack for a holiday in Thailand: The essential packing guide
10 things foreigners may find strange in Thailand
Thai coconut milk desserts too delicious to miss
Thailand voted No.3 in list of ‘Top Countries In The World 2022’
Angry American man smashes up a Thai man’s car
Never forget Thailand’s October 6 massacre
BREAKING: at least 32 dead in mass shooting at nursery in northeast Thailand
Mass shooting in Thailand: 36 dead, including 24 children, 12 injured
Thailand News Today | 36 dead in a mass shooting at a nursery in northeast Thailand
Yadom: Nasal inhaler Thais can’t live without
Alcohol sales ban in Thailand today to mark end of Buddhist Lent
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
-
Guides2 days ago
Moving to Thailand checklist: What you need to know before your move
-
360 Reviews1 day ago
Best places to take a road trip in Thailand
-
Guides3 hours ago
10 things foreigners may find strange in Thailand
-
Best of2 days ago
10 Best Seed Banks that Ship Cannabis Seeds Discreetly to You (Free US Shipping)
-
SMART Visa2 days ago
Starting a business and obtaining SMART Visa in Thailand is easy with Startup Booster
-
Guides2 days ago
Yadom: Nasal inhaler Thais can’t live without
-
Thailand2 days ago
Alcohol sales ban in Thailand today to mark end of Buddhist Lent
-
Politics22 hours ago
Russian President Vladimir Putin accepts invitation to APEC meeting in Thailand