Crime

Manager of famous Thai rapper ‘Illslick’ given 2 years in prison over sex scandal

Published

 on 

Illslick's manager Lily [left] and Illslick [right]

Yesterday, the court sentenced ‘Lily,’ the manager of famous Thai rapper ‘Illslick’, to two years in prison with no parole for ‘luring’ an 18 year old to have sex with the rapper in Khon Kaen in northeast Thailand in February last year.

Khon Kaen Provincial Court found Lily [surname withheld] guilty of “satisfying the lust of others by luring, supplying, leading a woman to commit indecent acts, even if that person agreed.”

The court argues that 18 year old Anna was naive and pressured into saying yes to sex with then-34 year old Tikhamporn “Illslick” Wetthaisong from Khon Kaen province.

Lily hired Anna – from Satun province – for the vague role of “taking care of and helping” the rapper for 10 days in February 2021. It seemed like an attractive job offer with a wage of 1,000 baht per day, free food, accommodation, and travel expenses between provinces.

Being a fan of Illslick’s music, Anna was interested in the job. However, she was never informed by Lily that she would be asked to have sex with the rapper. She said she would not have taken on the job if she had known.

Anna, who was 18 at the time, travelled all the way from Satun in the South to Khon Kaen in Isaan, Anna felt forced to say yes to having sex with Illslick because she had nowhere else to go and no one else to turn to, she said.

The victim requested 3 million baht compensation for suffering caused by the incident. However, her request was denied by the court, which confusingly said she could not be compensated because she “voluntarily had sex.”

Illslick has not been charged at all over the scandal. The age of consent is 15 in Thailand, where it is an offence for an adult to have sex with anyone under 18 years old.

In 2011, Illslick posted a video on YouTube apologising for a now-deleted song in which he expressed outright hatred towards Muslims. The song featured lyrics such as ‘F*ck Allah’ and ‘F*ck Islam.”

Illslick said he wrote the song because he used to date a Muslim woman who broke his heart and apologised.

 

News Categories:
Related Topics:



